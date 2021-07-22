Enterprise Car Sales Duluth
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Duluth
[non-permissible content removed]!!!
by 07/22/2021on
Ashley the sales person is so illiterate, she asked me to fill up the credit application which I did, I got approved she gave me the numbers, then made me pay a transfer fee cause the vehicle was out of state I paid the transfer fee of $1043.00 which was suppose to be less. She sent me a confirmation email of receiving and securing the vehicle and told me to wait for vehicles arrival ETA and calls me after 4 day saying that the vehicle has been sold to someone else. If anyone wants to screw up their credit with 2 dozens inquiries and waste their time I would definitely recommend this dealership. The great thing is that the management is worse than Ashley doesn't even know how to talk. Filling a complaint against them to State Board of Used Motor Vehicle Dealers.
The respect & care that I was given
by 07/07/2017on
About two ago my wife & me went to Enterprise Duluth, GA to look at some vehicles the sales staff was so kind and polite even though that I was not buying c car right away I finally went back on yesterday (7/6/17) my sales person name is Giovanni he went out of his way to accommodate us. We also dealt with a Ms.kelly B.(finance mgr.) she saw to it that she would find us the best deal available. I've bought many cars in the past & they have to have the best team I've ever dealt with buying a car Ray & Janice Burke
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A very fine cust . Serv so far
by 05/15/2017on
My name is Ray my wife and I went to Duluth to look at 3 dif model cars our sales person is Ms Houston a very polite not pushy even though we weren't quite ready to buy that day she bought out all 3 models answered all questions we are buying a car within a month and we will for sure go back to Ms Houston in duluth
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
my new car
by 09/13/2016on
I recently had to purchase a vehicle b/c mine was totaled. The experience at enterprise was very pleasant. We had our 2 young kids with us and the sales people were very accomadating. They worked with us and got us a really good deal on a great car. I am so glad I went there and our new car is a perfect fit for us. Thanks so much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service
by 07/06/2016on
The Outstanding Top Notch crew at Duluth Enterprise Car Sales did an Awesome Job!!Shout out to Que and Stacy Young!!!! Excellent Customer Service kept me happy!! Angels!!😘😘
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Terrible customer service after the sale
by 06/16/2016on
Absolutely the worst customer service I have ever had. Bought a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe with 25k miles on it here 2 months ago in April 2016... a new car in my eyes... " exceptional customer service" the advertising brags.. "worry free ownership". Hardly. This car has been in the shop off and on the entire 2 months... I have been in two rentals for a total of 15 days.... it STILL is not running right. The Hyundai dealership cannot figure out what's wrong with it. I have not even made my first payment on it! My salesman, Don Jones was ever so persistent... called me several times a day until I bought a car... so nice and accommodating. UNTIL THEIR PRODUCT TURNS OUT TO BE A HUGE PROBLEM. That's when Don, Jarell, the "manager" Lateesha... all suddenly can't return my calls! WON"T RETURN A CALL. And I'm not being rude, I'm not being a problem... I'm not blaming them for the car! Things happen- I understand! In fact- I WANT to buy a car from them that's $10k more than the one I bought!! And they STILL won't call me back! I have been waiting to hear back from this manager Lateesha, or ANY manager for what it's worth...for a week now! They are the most unprofessional group I have had to deal with in awhile. I have made a running notation of every call, message I have left there and for who... and I am putting together my complaint to their corporate office. But I just want to warn others. Update... they just offered to take the car back at a $5000 loss for the two month period that I've had the car.... when they are still selling my exact car for the same price I purchased it for...
THE GREATEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE
by 07/30/2015on
Sabine and Eddy were great, The level of service from Sabine and Eddy was awesome. I had a pretty difficult situation because i had negative equity in a car i was trading in. But Sabine showed my wife and i a car that was a perfect fit for us. Then Eddy worked out a great deal. Great service, great cars with great warranties. What more can you ask for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Experience
by 07/21/2015on
I recently purchased a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country from the Duluth location. When I walked in a had in l no intention of buying that day but, the price was right on exactly what I wanted. I couldn't walk away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 03/31/2014on
From the time I arrived til the time a drove off, I was treated like a person not a profit. The staff members I encountered were pleasant and down to earth. Long story short, I would definitely recommend them to friends and family. - JCS-
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
TERRIBLE ORGANIZATION
by 07/03/2013on
I will try to keep this brief, but I have a lot to complain about. Ill start with my recommendation: NEVER PURCHASE A CAR FROM ENTERPRISE AUTO SALES. My girlfriend recently bought a used car from this location. I had heard good things about Enterprise Auto Sales (12 month/12,000 mi warranty, 7-day repurchase agreement, reasonable prices). However, these positives do not come close to offsetting the negative experience we had. They offer no-haggle pricing, which is just a fancy way of saying we will not negotiate. They say consumers prefer this, but in reality, its just an easy way for them to guarantee margins. The MSRP was reasonable, but removing negotiations from the process is a sham. The car was sold to my girlfriend with no owners manual, even though the salesman assured us that this is part of their certified pre-owned check. It took a month for the manual to be mailed and she had to drive to Enterprise to retrieve it (they refused to ship it to her home). The car also was missing the floor mats, had a tear in the weather stripping, and had a burned out tail light (which we did not notice until the evening). While Enterprise did cover the cost of these repairs, they were very difficult to reach, to deal with, and very unapologetic. They promise that all used cars undergo a 100+ point CPO check by an ASC mechanic, yet they failed to notice an obvious gash in the weather stripping and a burned out tail light! Not to mention missing floor mats and owners manual! Lastly, 3 weeks into the ownership, the air conditioning failed. Granted this is not covered under the power-train warranty, were talking about 20 days. Of course, Enterprises response was tough luck, you shouldve bought one of our rinky dink service agreements. The repair totaled $800. Lastly, they failed to take care of the tag/title/registration process as promised and when my girlfriend made the dreadful trip to the tax office, she was told that the car had not received an emissions test this year! We explicitly asked about this during the buying process and we were guaranteed it had its emissions done because after all, it is illegal to sell a used car without current emissions. The sales reps name is Jeff. The branch manager is just as worthless as he is, but her name escapes me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
1 Comments