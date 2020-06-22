Highly recommend, goes above and beyond!
by 06/22/2020on
I was in search for a very specific vehicle that landed me on their website through CarGurus website. Craig R was the sales agent to reach out to me due to distance from dealership he took time to send me indents video review of the vehicle. Dealership was even able cut me a better deal than I was pre-approved for with another company. I would definitely purchase from Craig again in the future.
Highly recommend!!
by 04/21/2020on
Last week, my son and daughter in law purchased a Ford Escape and this weekend I did as well! Our salesmen was Craig Rioux and he was extremely helpful and very nice. Highly recommend!
Chestatee Ford Highly recommended
by 04/11/2020on
This is my 6th car purchase from Chestatee (if I recall correctly). They have always been great to work with. The latest purchase was super easy... pretty much took care of all details with Steven via text/email. All that was left was to go in let my wife test drive, value trade in and then sign the papers. Process could not have been easier. Prices quoted via text/email were exactly what we received, no surprises. I would recommend Chestatee to anyone that asked!
Awesome People
by 12/11/2019on
Brad was awesome to work with He worked around our schedule and put us in a 2019 Ford Edge
Extremely satisfied
by 11/22/2019on
This dealership is not only the closest one to my home, but also the closest to the top of my list of places I prefer to do business when it is time to purchase a new vehicle or have a current one serviced. The sales staff is excellent: friendly, knowledgable, and professional. My purchase experience has not yet failed to meet and exceed my expectations. I look forward to continuing to do business with Chestatee Ford for the foreseeable future. My last trip to the service department involved a significant equipment upgrade for my other car. The service staff went above and beyond to make my experience as positive and inexpensive as possible, continuing a long streak of satisfying interactions between the Chestatee service staff and me. My confidence in their expertise and expectation of their customer care has yet to disappoint me.
2019 F-150
by 11/22/2019on
I worked with Jay Kimmel and it was a great experience. Jay was very informative, helpful, and forthright. This is the 3rd vehicle I've purchased from a dealership and it was the best experience of them all. Jay took over an hour to go over the numerous features and electronics of the truck. Thanks Jay!
Best Saleman Ever!
by 10/30/2019on
We have been purchasing vehicles from Brad Minard for years. He has made purchasing vehicles the easiest that it can possibly be. He is always patient and finds us what we are looking for. He is professional and courteous and I couldn't ask for a better salesman.
Good Solid Negotiation
by 09/30/2019on
I HATE buying a car. It seems to have become such a long, drawn out process of back and forth. These guys make it a lot easier. No "playing" around. Pick my car, pick my price and say this is what I can do. Can we make a deal> they will get down to business quick.
Are You Kidding me?
by 08/22/2019on
Best car buying experience I have ever been involved in. Drove up, got out of car. Was met by DUDE. After amenities were exchanged, I told Dude what I wanted. A small car with great gas mileage and good pick for the mountains. He showed me Fiesta. I told him what I wanted for my car. What I was paying down. we talked to Mark the finance man. I went home got my title came back signed papers and drove off in my new car. Time taken about 2 hours. Fantastic. SEE DUDE
Easiest Car Purchase Ever
by 07/02/2019on
On the recommendation of a friend who lives near this dealer, I contacted their internet sales rep Kevin, after my local dealer underwhelmed me. He was very professional and friendly, and searched for a car with the options I wanted. He found a good number of different cars, and finally we found one equipped the way I wanted it. He did a great job, and got the car to the dealership in time for me to take advantage of a Ford cash back offer that was expiring. I drove over two hours to get to this dealership, and it proved to be worth it. Everyone was friendly and very efficient. When I got there the car was ready and waiting. I gave it a quick test drive, and then proceeded to give them my trade in and buy the car, a process that took about half an hour at most. Easily the most efficient, quick and painless car buying experience I've ever had. Everyone I dealt with was friendly and did their part of the purchase process smoothly. Definitely recommend Chestattee Ford and Kevin!
Love This Place! Great Prices, Great People!
by 03/13/2019on
If you are looking for a new vehicle, look no further! Ask for Craig Rioux, and he will completely take care of you. I called this dealership because I found a 2018 Ford Edge Titanium that hey had listed on Car Gurus for the BEST PRICE out there. Craig Rioux immediately sent me a video of the vehicle and before I knew it, I had left work and was headed to Dahlonega. I test drove the vehicle, made the deal with Craig, got the trade in amount I wanted for my previous vehicle, got my financing done (Kip, the finance manager is awesome), and was out the door in no time. It was the easiest and best car experience ever! All the people are nice, polite, sincere, and very helpful. You will leave feeling you have known these people all of your life. I got a great deal on an extended warranty (Thanks again Kip) and feel total peace of mind knowing that if I ever have a problem, they will be there to help me as best they can. I will never go anywhere else to purchase a vehicle again. I am so happy with my purchase and LOVE LOVE LOVE my new Ford Edge. Thanks everyone at Chestatee Ford. YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST!!!!! Sincerely, Nicole Mullis
Excellent Service
by 08/11/2018on
My wife and I just purchased our 2ND car from Chestatee Ford and the service we received from Gene and Mark was the above and beyond expectations. I highly recommend this dealership.
battery terminal
by 09/16/2017on
I went to this dealership with hopes of having my battery terminal replaced, but what I got was something very different. I was first told that there was no rental car or loaner car for me to have if I have to leave my car to be repaired there. After looking at my car, the service associate, Patrick, informed me that I needed much more work then just my terminal replaced. He told me that it would be over $800 to be repaired and he would have to order the part. I asked him if he could call anywhere and find the part, since He had already told me that there was no car for me to drive myself and 3 children home. I called my husband who immediately told me to tell the dealership to start my car and allow me to leave because I did not need all the work done that Patrick was telling me I had to have. My car is still under warranty and I also have an extended warranty, which Patrick told me I didn't. My husband then called Billy HOwell Ford, which is where I bought the car, and told me to go there because they had the part. When I got to Billy HOwell ford, they immediately took my car in and accessed the damage. The service manager came back and told me that the only piece I needed to replace was the battery terminal and it would take about 1.5 hrs to replace. They also confirmed that my car is still under warranty and have an extended warranty. The total for Billy Howell to fix my car was 172.00. I could not believe that there was a $600 difference. What Chestatee Ford did was see a woman, with her 3 children, stranded and no choice to get my car fixed there. They saw an opportunity to take advantage of someone who didn't know better. I hate to believe that there are places that prey on people like me, but unfortunately Chestatee Ford is. I will never go back here again. My husband called this dealership and expressed his disgust. If you need work done, go to Billy Howell, they are honest and fair.
Chestatee Ford - Brad Minard
by 08/26/2017on
Been dealing with Brad Minard for over 20 years! Would not buy a vehicle from anyone else. He gives you a fair price, will help you with anything after the sale, and backs up his product with excellent service. He has truly become a part of our family! My kids now buy vehicles from him!
Wow, what a great experience!
by 08/11/2017on
I went to Chestatee Ford looking for a specific vehicle. My salesman was Jay Kimmel . Jay took the time to show me several vehicles so that I could see the different options I was interested in. Once I had decided, Jay searched the Ford computer and found a 2017 Explorer sport that was like I wanted. Jay gave me the option to get it or to order my own. I explained to Jay that I would like to have the vehicle made just for me, and he completely understood this purchase meant a lot to me. Jay handled placing the order, and would contact me and give me updates during the time my vehicle was being built. Thank you Chestatee Ford, Jay Kimmel and the entire dealership staff, y'all are great. This purchase was truly a family style purchase, the owner came and introduced himself to me on the day I picked up my vehicle and made me feel like a friend, family member, and the most important customer of the day!
Wonderful Truck Buying Experience
by 08/09/2017on
5.0 /5 I have purchased numerous vehicles in my life and have had good and bad purchasing experiences. I arrived at the Chestatee Ford Dealership on Friday, 4 August 2017, and was met by Brenda Hicks, sales representative, Brenda was very personable and she took great care with my wife and I. And, not once did she give us any pressure to buy. In fact, she spent hours with us to ensure we were buying the right vehicle with options that I needed to make my driving experience a pleasure. Brenda introduced us to the sales manager, Keith Dotson, who also greeted us in avery friendly manner and he never applied any pressure on us to make a purchase. Instead, he helped us understand the best way to finance our purchase and answered all of our questions. I usually shop a couple of dealers when purchasing a vehicle to get a good deal. This time, I felt completely comfortable with the folks at Chestatee Ford and purchased our new F150. I was also treated extremely well by Kip Harvey in the finance department. Great experience!!!
It's A Matter Of Trust
by 07/24/2017on
I just traded for a new Ford F150 with Jay Kimmel of Chestatee Ford, and it couldn't have been a better experience. For me, buys cars comes down to whom can you trust to treat you fairly and tell you the truth. Jay and Chestatee Ford will do both. The next day, I took my 23 year old son there , and he traded his 2008 Silverado for my F150 that I had just traded in. You won't go wrong with these guys.
Chestatee Ford
by 07/04/2017on
I have never had an easier time purchasing a vehicle. Shandra got us exactly what we wanted I will definitely recommend Chestatee Ford to all my friends
Great experience
by 06/20/2017on
Awesome service and sales team!! Very relaxed environment with a no push feel!! Keith and Shandra were wonderful!! Awesome experience Went way beyond any dealership has done for us. Got there right at closing and they spend so much time after hours with us knowing that we weren't buying nothing, but after that great experience went back and bought a car from them because how they were not pushy and made us feel so welcome.
Beautiful new car!
by 05/30/2017on
The salespersons were really great. The tried to find just the car we wanted that had all the things we wanted in a new car.