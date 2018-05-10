sales Rating

Normally, I think most of us would not put the experience of buying a car at the top of our list of things that we would find pleasurable. However, I am pleased to report that the folks at Lou Sobh Honda made the whole process as positive of an experiece as possible. I want to particularly express appreciation to Keoffrey Russell & Erick Meckes for being very professional in assisting me in making a choice about which car I was going to buy (which ended up being a beautiful 2017 Accord Sport!). They were patient & answered all of my questions. But the thing I liked most about Lou Sobh Honda was the fact that the sales people there do NOT ring your phone off the hook and/or text and/or email you constantly trying to make a sale. That is so annoying when car dealers do that. Because Lou Sobh did not do that, I decided to buy my new Honda from them. So, if you're in the market to buy a new car, definitely give Lou Sobh Honda a try. You'll be glad you did. Read more