Lou Sobh Honda

1105 Buford Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
(770) 545-6514
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lou Sobh Honda

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
33 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

A truly awful experience

by trevorbrice on 10/05/2018

Terrible experience. I called and spoke with a salesperson about a vehicle. He told me it was still on the lot. I obtained financing and took an expensive Uber to get to the dealership. When I got there the same salesperson chuckled and told me that in fact they had already sold it. Avoid dealing with these people at all costs. There are plenty of places to get a car that won't jerk you around like these people did me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Service Oriented!

by jingles930 on 08/30/2017

Truly a pleasant experience. No smoke and mirrors, only a sincere effort to earn our trust. I've been purchasing automobiles for over 50 years and even when I purchased autos as a fleet buyer have I ever had an experience comparable to the Lou Sobh experience! Luke was our sales representative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

wonderful

by jmlmgl07 on 06/29/2017

we were very happy with our experience..... terance was really great.. he kept in touch with us while we were waiting for car.. he came in on his day off so we could pick up our new car.. he went above and beyond.. all the staff was friendly also....and we love the car :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Honda Accord

by mariola on 06/05/2017

Dear Jim Walendziak, 6/5/17 I would like to thank you for help in purchasing my new car. you were very professional and understanding and I was able to purchase the correct car. The car exceeded my expectations.I thoroughly enjoyed working with you and would recommend all my friends and anyone looking for an excellent automobile to come and see you! It's been truly agreat pleasure and I look forward to doing business with you again in the future. Sincerely Mariola and Mitch

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great salesman

by thatchris on 06/02/2017

We just bought a new 2018 Honda Odyssey from Lou Sobh Honda. They aren't close to us, but we went there because they had the model and color we wanted. Terrence Ford was our salesman and was super professional and friendly throughout the whole process. We could tell he spent time learning the car, unlike some dealers where they pretty much were figuring it out along the way. When it came time to talk numbers, we had trouble getting to an amount we were comfortable with after talking with the sales manager. We actually ended up leaving. But it was Terrence who called us and talked us into coming back and purchasing the car the next day. In short, if you need a Honda and go to Lou Sobh, look for Terrence. You won't be disappointed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Save yourself time and money!

by Corey__ on 05/27/2017

Save yourself, do not even consider this dealership! Unless you are very knowledgeable, or with someone very knowledgeable about the process, this dealership will be dishonest with you all the way through the process. They will verbally agree to one thing, then completely change the deal when the time comes to sign the paperwork. Yes, it is my own fault for letting them take advantage of me, but it is still very frustrating when you feel completely stupid after you have signed the contract. Find a different Honda dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Chris Review

by DeniseC2017 on 05/23/2017

Chris was absolutely fantastic! He helped me through the process and was very understanding to my needs. I recently had a car accident, and was in pain seeking a new vehicle. Chris prepared paperwork ahead of time for me to lessen the wait time (specifically as I was in pain). Chris listened to what my needs were and treated me with respect and was very attentive. Denise Cardello

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Seabolt on 05/17/2017

Service Department is always friendly and helpful. The service is excellent. And the work is completed in a timely manner. Thank You for all your help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick service

by BBCumming on 05/15/2017

Took my car in for an oil change. The service personally, Heather, told me what I needed according to the maintenance schedule. Everything was done quickly and efficiently.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience and product

by Honda_BuyerX on 05/12/2017

During my shopping I eliminated some other brands not for the products, but for my dislike of the initial sales experience. Sadly, that narrowed it down to just VW and Honda. But I'm OK with that because two finalists is what I needed. In the end the Honda was victorious by not only better value for the money (hopefully) and my very positive experience working with Terence at Lou Sobh Honda. Haven't worked with the Service Dept there yet; hoping to have a similar experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience with No Pressure!

by homesalesman on 05/08/2017

Thank you to the sales team at Lou Sobh for making my car buying experience a good one. The first time I bought a new car with another car dealership, I had a terrible experience and dreaded going through that again. Thankfully, I didn't have that experience at Lou Sobh and drove home with the car I wanted and didn't feel taken advantage of or like I had just been duped. I highly recommend Lou Sobh Honda in Cumming, GA.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Window Tinting

by 1accord on 04/10/2017

Had ceramic tint put on all of the windows of my 2017 Accord.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Beermann on 04/09/2017

Ted made our experience buying a new car just wonderful!! So nice and bent over backwards to make us happy and get the deal done!! Thanks Ted!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Joe Bailey

by Joebailey on 04/06/2017

Love the service department at Lou Sobh Honda. Heather takes great care of me. I,take all three of my Hondas there. I always get prompt service at a fair price. Never any surprises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2017 Honda Pilot Touring

by William_49 on 04/05/2017

Had a great experience using the internet to purchase my Pilot. It only took 1 hour to seal the deal The personnel went extremely helpful and very knowledgeable, Especially Jacob, Shawn and Kyle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

A Great Buying Experience

by lawmanray on 04/03/2017

Normally, I think most of us would not put the experience of buying a car at the top of our list of things that we would find pleasurable. However, I am pleased to report that the folks at Lou Sobh Honda made the whole process as positive of an experiece as possible. I want to particularly express appreciation to Keoffrey Russell & Erick Meckes for being very professional in assisting me in making a choice about which car I was going to buy (which ended up being a beautiful 2017 Accord Sport!). They were patient & answered all of my questions. But the thing I liked most about Lou Sobh Honda was the fact that the sales people there do NOT ring your phone off the hook and/or text and/or email you constantly trying to make a sale. That is so annoying when car dealers do that. Because Lou Sobh did not do that, I decided to buy my new Honda from them. So, if you're in the market to buy a new car, definitely give Lou Sobh Honda a try. You'll be glad you did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service--Warranty Repair

by MarkG555 on 03/18/2017

This was a warranty job to replace an air conditioning compressor that failed on a 2016 Civic. John the service advisor was excellent at keeping me informed and the job was finished as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional experience

by t1tiger on 03/14/2017

Entire process was exceptional. We used the COSTCO program and they even matched a lower current TrueCar price. We ordered the perfect car (2017 Honda Civic exactly how we wanted it) and it arrived in about 3 weeks. Perfect, no hassle, no pressure experience. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by DEcar2017 on 02/22/2017

My sales person, Alex Sanders was wonderful! He was very patience and knowledgeable. He made sure I was comfortable with my decision that I understood everything and did not pressure me. The Sales Manager was very helpful as well. Great place to buy a car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Happy with new honda civic

by Myhondacivic on 02/22/2017

I am so happy with the purchase and the that I was cared by the Lou Sobh Honda seller and financial guys

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful buying experience

by JedNewAccord on 01/23/2017

The staff here made the car buying experience easy and stress-free. During each part of the process, they were answering my questions and explaining everything. Jim W. kept me informed throughout the process. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Our team always goes the extra mile to ensure your satisfaction. We are proud to be the recipient of the “Best of Forsyth” People’s choice awards for the last 3 years running. We’ve also been awarded the DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award for the past 2 years in a row, which only solidifies our commitment to exceed your expectations.

what sets us apart
The Lou Sobh Auto Group is family owned and has been serving the needs of Atlanta’s car buyers for close to 30 years! We’re proud to have a 5 Star Rating with Google, Dealer Rater and Cars.com
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

