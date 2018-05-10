Terrible experience. I called and spoke with a salesperson about a vehicle. He told me it was still on the lot. I obtained financing and took an expensive Uber to get to the dealership. When I got there the same salesperson chuckled and told me that in fact they had already sold it. Avoid dealing with these people at all costs. There are plenty of places to get a car that won't jerk you around like these people did me.
Truly a pleasant experience. No smoke and mirrors, only a sincere effort to earn our trust. I've been purchasing automobiles for over 50 years and even when I purchased autos as a fleet buyer have I ever had an experience comparable to the Lou Sobh experience! Luke was our sales representative.
we were very happy with our experience..... terance was really great.. he kept in touch with us while we were waiting for car.. he came in on his day off so we could pick up our new car.. he went above and beyond.. all the staff was friendly also....and we love the car :)
Dear Jim Walendziak, 6/5/17
I would like to thank you for help in purchasing my new car. you were very professional and understanding and I was able to purchase the correct car.
The car exceeded my expectations.I thoroughly enjoyed working with you and would recommend all my friends and anyone looking for an excellent automobile to come and see you!
It's been truly agreat pleasure and I look forward to doing business with you again in the future.
Sincerely Mariola and Mitch
We just bought a new 2018 Honda Odyssey from Lou Sobh Honda. They aren't close to us, but we went there because they had the model and color we wanted. Terrence Ford was our salesman and was super professional and friendly throughout the whole process. We could tell he spent time learning the car, unlike some dealers where they pretty much were figuring it out along the way.
When it came time to talk numbers, we had trouble getting to an amount we were comfortable with after talking with the sales manager. We actually ended up leaving. But it was Terrence who called us and talked us into coming back and purchasing the car the next day.
In short, if you need a Honda and go to Lou Sobh, look for Terrence. You won't be disappointed!
Save yourself, do not even consider this dealership! Unless you are very knowledgeable, or with someone very knowledgeable about the process, this dealership will be dishonest with you all the way through the process. They will verbally agree to one thing, then completely change the deal when the time comes to sign the paperwork. Yes, it is my own fault for letting them take advantage of me, but it is still very frustrating when you feel completely stupid after you have signed the contract. Find a different Honda dealership!
Chris was absolutely fantastic! He helped me through the process and was very understanding to my needs. I recently had a car accident, and was in pain seeking a new vehicle. Chris prepared paperwork ahead of time for me to lessen the wait time (specifically as I was in pain). Chris listened to what my needs were and treated me with respect and was very attentive. Denise Cardello
During my shopping I eliminated some other brands not for the products, but for my dislike of the initial sales experience. Sadly, that narrowed it down to just VW and Honda. But I'm OK with that because two finalists is what I needed.
In the end the Honda was victorious by not only better value for the money (hopefully) and my very positive experience working with Terence at Lou Sobh Honda.
Haven't worked with the Service Dept there yet; hoping to have a similar experience.
Thank you to the sales team at Lou Sobh for making my car buying experience a good one. The first time I bought a new car with another car dealership, I had a terrible experience and dreaded going through that again. Thankfully, I didn't have that experience at Lou Sobh and drove home with the car I wanted and didn't feel taken advantage of or like I had just been duped. I highly recommend Lou Sobh Honda in Cumming, GA.
Normally, I think most of us would not put the experience of buying a car at the top of our list of things that we would find pleasurable. However, I am pleased to report that the folks at Lou Sobh Honda made the whole process as positive of an experiece as possible. I want to particularly express appreciation to Keoffrey Russell & Erick Meckes for being very professional in assisting me in making a choice about which car I was going to buy (which ended up being a beautiful 2017 Accord Sport!). They were patient & answered all of my questions. But the thing I liked most about Lou Sobh Honda was the fact that the sales people there do NOT ring your phone off the hook and/or text and/or email you constantly trying to make a sale. That is so annoying when car dealers do that. Because Lou Sobh did not do that, I decided to buy my new Honda from them. So, if you're in the market to buy a new car, definitely give Lou Sobh Honda a try. You'll be glad you did.
Entire process was exceptional. We used the COSTCO program and they even matched a lower current TrueCar price. We ordered the perfect car (2017 Honda Civic exactly how we wanted it) and it arrived in about 3 weeks. Perfect, no hassle, no pressure experience. Thank you!
My sales person, Alex Sanders was wonderful! He was very patience and knowledgeable. He made sure I was comfortable with my decision that I understood everything and did not pressure me. The Sales Manager was very helpful as well. Great place to buy a car!!
The staff here made the car buying experience easy and stress-free. During each part of the process, they were answering my questions and explaining everything. Jim W. kept me informed throughout the process. Thank you!
