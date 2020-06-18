Acura of Columbus

6549 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA 31909
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Acura of Columbus

5.0
Overall Rating
(71)
Recommend: Yes (71) No (0)
sales Rating

Survey

by Robbie Dean on 06/18/2020

We are retired military and have purchased cars all over the world. This was the best car buying experience we’ve had. Robbie’s service was exceptional and we couldn’t be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Acura Service Review

by Carolyn Taylor on 08/14/2020

Always a pleasure to have car serviced. Can count on Steve Britt and Calvin to go out of their way to make me feel welcome and make sure all my needs are met. Calvin even took me to the nearby Liberty gas station to get me some much needed morning coffee. Steve always answers my questions about general service, my car in particular and is a pleasure to talk to. Glad they are both there for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by NStephens on 08/10/2020

I highly recommend this service department. Steve, my service rep was organized and kept me updated on the repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car Owner

by Doris Sanders on 08/08/2020

The service rendered to my 7 year old vehicle was very satisfactory. Although, I waited for my service, it was very comfortable and quiet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always awesome service!

by Roger on 07/30/2020

I have been a customer of Acura of Columbus for 7 years and I have never taken my car (cars) anywhere else to have it serviced. Service Representative Steve Britt is always upfront, honest, and delivers exceptional customer service. I have never been disappointed. If you want to be confident about the service you get on your vehicle, then you should take it to Acura of Columbus!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Auto repair

by Dan on 07/17/2020

I took my 2016 Acura RDX in to check on my transmission not shifting smoothly. They found out it was covered under a service bulletin and there was no charge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Brake Service

by ksimscog on 07/12/2020

Great service for warranty work. Failed and wrapped rotors on a 17 MDX

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by James and Aeyeon Hicks on 06/23/2020

Lauren Farthing was terrific! She took great care of us and was even able to let us use a loaner around town until our service was finished. We showed up about 15 minutes late because we timed the travel distance from Albany, GA wrong. It was no problem for Lauren and the maintenance team. Very Satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional Customer Service

by C Porter on 05/29/2020

Lauren went above and beyond to meet my needs with a loaner as well as reviewing services and promotional offers. Excellent service as always!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service!

by James J on 05/21/2020

Acura service department was excellent. They washed my MDX while they had it and gave me a loaner for the day, could not ask for anything else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very Satisfied

by Illges MDX on 05/21/2020

Lauren handled our maintenance very well. The maintenance was finished as explained and expectations were met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Acura RDX2018

by Janet Petersen on 05/10/2020

Great! Same day service and good to go!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

‘18 TLX A-Spec

by Brandon Love on 05/10/2020

Great service as always, very polite, fair prices and my car always comes out clean with a bottle of water in the cup holder for the drive home. Exceptional attention to the details. Also had warranty work done took one day and was given a loaner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great, easy experiance

by Gregg on 03/27/2020

The staff were extremely pleasant and easy to work with. Fulfilled every request, made extremely easy to complete everything. Facilitated an easy transition from trading in my old vehicle to this new one. Couldn't be happier with my experience at Acura of Columbus. Fair prices, fair deals, great trade in value. Definitely would go here again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Department

by Clink on 03/27/2020

I have been getting my vehicle service with Acura of Columbus for years! I have to make a specific mention of Mr. Steve! He is awesome! He really takes cares of his clients and makes sure that everything is explained thoroughly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by WBudly on 03/13/2020

Waiting on me at my appointment time. Courteous staff; comfortable waiting area. Quick turnaround. Couldn’t ask for more.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Service on 03/11/2020

I was very impressed with the service I received. Getting your car serviced can sometimes take a while but they offered complementary drinks, kept me updated on what needed to be done and cost and warranty coverage. They also allowed me to get a loaner when I asked even though I did not reserve one. Couldn’t have had a better experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Service on 02/28/2020

Steve Britt was exceptional to work with. He followed through in making sure they received what they needed from the dealer that we purchased our Acura from in order to get a new key made. Provided me a loaner vehicle which made it a lot more convenient for me and my work schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Routine maintenance schedule

by Nstephens on 02/27/2020

Great service. Explained all details. Kept me going informed during the day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional Car Buying Experience

by LDW on 02/08/2020

I’m a resident of Stone Mountain, GA. I recently purchased a 2016 Acura TLX from Acura of Columbus. I received exceptional full-cycle Customer Service from the entire staff. Shawn and Joe made my purchase a seamless process. A special shout-out to the Driver’s- Dan and Rick, who delivered the vehicle to me. When I saw the vehicle-it was love at first sight. It was immaculate. The tires are high-quality, and it is clean from hood to trunk. If you want the car buying experience that I had, I highly recommend Acura of Columbus. -LDW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

5000 mile service

by ACasey on 02/01/2020

It was so convenient to drive into a service department at your appointment time and have the person (Lauren) you have talked to be literally steps away, and ready to greet you. After we went over what service was being performed and signature for work to start they had loaner vehicle waiting for me. I was in and out 5 minutes tops. I was called when service was completed and returned for my vehicle, as I arrived a gentleman was there to take the loaner vehicle away, I stepped into service specialist office and out under 5 minutes. As I was leaving the office, my vehicle was only steps away and off I went. I really felt like I had been taken care of, and this speaks volumes when saying service after the sale to me. I will also add that the cold bottled water with a thank you note was a nice touch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
