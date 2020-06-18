service Rating

It was so convenient to drive into a service department at your appointment time and have the person (Lauren) you have talked to be literally steps away, and ready to greet you. After we went over what service was being performed and signature for work to start they had loaner vehicle waiting for me. I was in and out 5 minutes tops. I was called when service was completed and returned for my vehicle, as I arrived a gentleman was there to take the loaner vehicle away, I stepped into service specialist office and out under 5 minutes. As I was leaving the office, my vehicle was only steps away and off I went. I really felt like I had been taken care of, and this speaks volumes when saying service after the sale to me. I will also add that the cold bottled water with a thank you note was a nice touch. Read more