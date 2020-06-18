Always a pleasure to have car serviced. Can count on Steve Britt and Calvin to go out of their way to make me feel welcome and make sure all my needs are met. Calvin even took me to the nearby Liberty gas station to get me some much needed morning coffee. Steve always answers my questions about general service, my car in particular and is a pleasure to talk to. Glad they are both there for me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
I have been a customer of Acura of Columbus for 7 years and I have never taken my car (cars) anywhere else to have it serviced. Service Representative Steve Britt is always upfront, honest, and delivers exceptional customer service. I have never been disappointed. If you want to be confident about the service you get on your vehicle, then you should take it to Acura of Columbus!
Lauren Farthing was terrific! She took great care of us and was even able to let us use a loaner around town until our service was finished. We showed up about 15 minutes late because we timed the travel distance from Albany, GA wrong. It was no problem for Lauren and the maintenance team. Very Satisfied!
Great service as always, very polite, fair prices and my car always comes out clean with a bottle of water in the cup holder for the drive home. Exceptional attention to the details. Also had warranty work done took one day and was given a loaner.
The staff were extremely pleasant and easy to work with. Fulfilled every request, made extremely easy to complete everything. Facilitated an easy transition from trading in my old vehicle to this new one. Couldn't be happier with my experience at Acura of Columbus. Fair prices, fair deals, great trade in value. Definitely would go here again.
I have been getting my vehicle service with Acura of Columbus for years! I have to make a specific mention of Mr. Steve! He is awesome! He really takes cares of his clients and makes sure that everything is explained thoroughly!
I was very impressed with the service I received. Getting your car serviced can sometimes take a while but they offered complementary drinks, kept me updated on what needed to be done and cost and warranty coverage. They also allowed me to get a loaner when I asked even though I did not reserve one. Couldn’t have had a better experience!
Steve Britt was exceptional to work with. He followed through in making sure they received what they needed from the dealer that we purchased our Acura from in order to get a new key made. Provided me a loaner vehicle which made it a lot more convenient for me and my work schedule.
I’m a resident of Stone Mountain, GA. I recently purchased a 2016 Acura TLX from Acura of Columbus. I received exceptional full-cycle Customer Service from the entire staff. Shawn and Joe made my purchase a seamless process. A special shout-out to the Driver’s- Dan and Rick, who delivered the vehicle to me. When I saw the vehicle-it was love at first sight. It was immaculate. The tires are high-quality, and it is clean from hood to trunk. If you want the car buying experience that I had, I highly recommend Acura of Columbus. -LDW
It was so convenient to drive into a service department at your appointment time and have the person (Lauren) you have talked to be literally steps away, and ready to greet you. After we went over what service was being performed and signature for work to start they had loaner vehicle waiting for me. I was in and out 5 minutes tops. I was called when service was completed and returned for my vehicle, as I arrived a gentleman was there to take the loaner vehicle away, I stepped into service specialist office and out under 5 minutes. As I was leaving the office, my vehicle was only steps away and off I went. I really felt like I had been taken care of, and this speaks volumes when saying service after the sale to me. I will also add that the cold bottled water with a thank you note was a nice touch.
