I am a very aggressive shopper when it comes to big ticket items. That is why it took me a little more than three months to research, negotiate and purchase my brand new Honda Pilot. I visited every single Honda dealer from Miami to West Palm Beach and could not find a single sales manager that was willing to sell me the exact car I wanted at the price I wanted. Not one to be taken advantage of I continued to negotiate with several dealerships until I thought I had reached the best possible deal that none of the others could beat. That is until I decided to reach out to Johnson Honda in Stuart for one final price check. After a few back and forths with Marla my sales person, I ended up with a better model than I wanted at a better price than I had expected. While other salespeople and managers from other dealerships were pushy, rude, condescending or flat out liars, Marla's calm demeanor coupled with her respectful customer service skills and no-nonsense attitude was quite refreshing. After agreeing on a one-of-a-kind deal with Marla, I was a little hesitant to drive all the way to Stuart, only to find out I was lied to. However, after meeting Rick, Olivia and Jay, inspecting the car, going over the deal and completing the financing paperwork, I walked out of Johnson Honda not only with a brand new Honda Pilot with a better trim than I wanted for an unbeatable price & APR, I also walked out as Johnson Honda's greatest fan, because of how I was treated, respected and never lied to from my first contact to the handing over of the keys. If you are shopping for a Honda, I suggest you shop around in Palm Beach and Broward County and then head on over to Johnson so they can not only kill your best price, but treat you with the respect and professionalism that is lacking in so many of the other Honda dealerships. Or you can save yourself some time and anxiety and just go straight to Johnson Honda. If you have the same experience as I did (and so many other reviewers here), you will walk out of there with zero regrets and a brand new car at an unbeatable price! Read more