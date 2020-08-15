David Penate was terrific. He was willing to work around my schedule and the sale was no pressure which was great! He answered my questions and gave me options. Finance Manager was very nice , no hard over sell. Not thrilled with trade in, but overall it was no hassle In and out in 2 1/2 hours!
I just relocated to FL from NY. Decided to trade in my car & lease a new vehicle. Spoke to Roy M. at Johnson Honda of Stuart. He was very knowledgible & accommodating. He set me up with a Honda CRV lease that same day. He took the time to look through his inventory for the color I wanted & applied all the discounts I was eligible for. Within a few days he arranged for Hugh J. to deliver my new vehicle right to my door. Hugh J. was also very accommodating & knowledgeable. He disinfected the car (Covid-19) Went over all the paperwork & features of my new lease in no time.
The whole process was quick & easy. I highly recommend Johnson Honda to all my friends & relatives. I was so impressed with their professionalism.
Wow! You guys have the best, HONEST staff of ANY dealership I’ve ever dealt with!! Sal is the very BEST salesman ...he truly took the time and had so much patience with me as I was not sold on leasing a car and very concerned with my payments being a single mom with 2 kids in college. Also thank you to John McGowan and Brian Maya and Patrick Liddy in the Service Dept along with all the other staff that helped me!!’n
5 Stars -Older Odyssey 170,00 miles van serviced at this dealership for 8 years, but this was 1st purchase of new car there. Out of about 20 new lifetime car purchases, this one was absolute best experience ever. Every person in the process was pleasant and easy to deal with, zero pressure we verbally stated what we wanted to offer after obtaining their trade in allowance, and discount, and we did not have to sign that offer in writing. Sales person just came back and said our verbal was accepted, wrote up the papers, did a great job explaining the car’s digital set up and entertainment system, and we drove car off with full tank in short order. No one even mentioned financing once we said cash, no extended service contract was mentioned, they just sold us a car and answered all our questions. No pushing any extras. I found it hard to believe they were so nice, but I sure enjoyed their process, and have to say it was even better than buying 3 Porsche’s from one dealer. First class, and over the years of getting service there, the sales people are just as happy working there as the service group. Best dealership and staff I’ve ever dealt with in my 78 years, and service group is always straight shooting, and were the main reason I had to try buying a car there when see needed a new car. The place to go to for Honda or pre-owned cars.
I worked with Mark Evans 3 years ago and came back looking for him again this year. He is now in finance and think he is the best ever. A true gentleman. He did everything possible for me as did David Lograsso. The best experience ever.
My experience with Johnson Honda of Stuart is absolutely excellent! My advisor Mr. Mayes was wonderful, very accomodating and truly looking out for his client's needs. I am grateful for everything and the job well done. Thank you very much.
I purchased a new car at Johnson Honda in Stuart Florida April 6, 2019. The team of Kyle, Melissa, and Mark were spectacular. It could not have been an easier process. In and out with my new car in less than two hours.
If you're looking for your car buying experience to be a positive one, then look no further than Johnson Honda of Stuart. Not only do they have an incredible collection, but they go the extra mile in taking care of you. I'd recommend asking for Kyle Curtis to help you find what you're looking for. For me he stands atop my list of favorite sales people to work with, and I feel that is saying a lot since I've been in sales and marketing for 15 years. Both he and his manager Rick Fuss are both awesome people, and their efforts in accomodating my needs has made me want to not only stay a customer for life, but also highly recommend my large network of friends and family to do the same. I also want to give a special shout out to Jay Julien. He was a consummate professional in walking me through the paperwork process. Super nice guy too!
Thank You Mario and Marla and the rest of your Group for the Excellent Experience in Buying the Vehicle we will defiantly check you guys out on the next Honda or other car purchase
Thanks Again From Robert & Pam
Unbeatable Prices and The Best Customer Service in South Florida
I am a very aggressive shopper when it comes to big ticket items. That is why it took me a little more than three months to research, negotiate and purchase my brand new Honda Pilot. I visited every single Honda dealer from Miami to West Palm Beach and could not find a single sales manager that was willing to sell me the exact car I wanted at the price I wanted. Not one to be taken advantage of I continued to negotiate with several dealerships until I thought I had reached the best possible deal that none of the others could beat. That is until I decided to reach out to Johnson Honda in Stuart for one final price check.
After a few back and forths with Marla my sales person, I ended up with a better model than I wanted at a better price than I had expected. While other salespeople and managers from other dealerships were pushy, rude, condescending or flat out liars, Marla's calm demeanor coupled with her respectful customer service skills and no-nonsense attitude was quite refreshing. After agreeing on a one-of-a-kind deal with Marla, I was a little hesitant to drive all the way to Stuart, only to find out I was lied to. However, after meeting Rick, Olivia and Jay, inspecting the car, going over the deal and completing the financing paperwork, I walked out of Johnson Honda not only with a brand new Honda Pilot with a better trim than I wanted for an unbeatable price & APR, I also walked out as Johnson Honda's greatest fan, because of how I was treated, respected and never lied to from my first contact to the handing over of the keys.
If you are shopping for a Honda, I suggest you shop around in Palm Beach and Broward County and then head on over to Johnson so they can not only kill your best price, but treat you with the respect and professionalism that is lacking in so many of the other Honda dealerships. Or you can save yourself some time and anxiety and just go straight to Johnson Honda. If you have the same experience as I did (and so many other reviewers here), you will walk out of there with zero regrets and a brand new car at an unbeatable price!
I leased my second Honda Civic from Johnson Honda several months ago and they made it so easy and hassle free. I could not believe how easy it was to go from one lease into the next. My salesman, Bill Ray, went above and beyond to make this entire process as easy as possible for me. The management team was wonderful as well and I cannot wait to do business with them again after my second lease is up. I highly recommend this dealership tho those that are in the area and even outside of the area. You will not regret coming to this high caliber dealership to do your next vehicle purchase. They are all wonderful people and reflect the type of dealership they want to be.
I knew I wanted a Honda because I believed in the reliability and quality of the Honda brand. Being that I lived 5 minutes from the dealership, I went to Johnson Honda and my expectations were not very high (coming from the dealership I bought my first car from). I ended up leaving with an accord with a better experience than I had ever anticipated from a dealer. I don't normally write reviews but I just had to give a shout out to Nancy for going above and beyond my expectations. Will definitely purchase my next vehicle from Johnson.
