Not original equipment on car
05/04/2020
Original equipment was not on a certified Infiniti sold by this dealership. Personally I would avoid the Stuart dealership when purchasing an auto. 1
I purchased a 2016 Infiniti Q50 certified
04/30/2020
I purchased a 2016 Infiniti Q50 certified last July 12,000 from Stuart Infiniti and after paying a premium for the vehicle I found out when bringing it to another dealership in Melbourne that the original tires which are run flats because there is NO spare where switched for cheap non-run flat tires. When I brought this back to the dealership attention I was told that the tires as long as they have tread are fine. They would not supply me in writing what a certified car from them contains. Clearly this was NEVER disclosed when I purchased the vehicle or I would have negotiated the price before buying. Bottom line avoid this dealership at all cost when thinking of purchasing a vehicle. I would travel to another dealership if I had to do it all over again. Rating 1 star!!
Find another!
09/14/2016
Sales and service was great in 2015... 2016 it is a nightmare... Their service department is a hot mess! Find somewhere else and save the frustration and make sure your car is really serviced! Double check everything!
Amazing all around service
08/05/2015
The entire experience from the sales to finance to service department has been beyond expectation. This will be my 3rd Infiniti from a dealership and Stuart Infiniti will have my business moving forward. Instead of listing small things that I liked, I will tell my entire experience from beginning to end. Tommy is an excellent salesman. He is friendly, outgoing, and works hard to try and get the deal done quickly as possible. Instead of taking 6-7 trips to and from the sales managers office, he asked me exactly what I was looking for in a car and payments and made one trip to the sales managers office. The numbers he came back with were better than I had originally asked for and I was able to strike a deal quickly without any headaches. The car I wanted was not on the property. Greg, the sales manager, came over and guaranteed me they would be able to find exactly what I was looking for and all the financials of the deal would stay exactly the same. Trusting the honestly of both Tommy and Greg I finalized a deal that very same day. The initial deal took approximately an hour and I left feeling confident that I was working with a great group of salesmen. The next day Tommy called me and explained that they found the exact car I was looking for and it was already in transit to the Stuart location. However the car was missing one small feature that I really wanted. He was honest and up front with me. He told me that those parts had already been ordered for my car and they would have them installed for me as soon as possible. Once again I could not be upset with the fact that he was honest and up front with me before I made the drive to sign all the final papers. I knew what I was walking in to and knew that they are already taking care of that minor issue for me. Once at the dealership on Friday to sign the final financial paperwork I took the car for a test drive and it drove great. The quality of an Infiniti product is just spectacular. Once I got back from the test drive, I sat down with Hus in finance and he was just as outgoing, friendly, and respectful as Tommy and Greg. While finalizing the deal there was a small hiccup that could have potentially been a deal breaker. He assured me that he would go to any lengths to make sure that the exact deal that was promised to me by the sales department would be the exact deal that he would provide me from the finance department. Hus left the office for 1-2 minutes and came back and said "Ok you're all set". Almost as if nothing was ever a problem to begin with. After asking how he just accomplished what he did, he explained that he sat down and had a quick talk with the GM Gabriel and they worked out a deal together to make sure I was well taken care of. As fast as that little hiccup happened, Hus took care of it with Gabriel's help and it was no longer an issue. It just further proved to me that the staff at Stuart Infiniti really had my back and were willing to do whatever it took to keep the original deal that was proposed to me. I took the car home that Friday night and brought it back that following Monday to drop it off for the parts that were ordered to be installed throughout the week. I have always been extremely particular with the looks of my car and noticed 2-3 minor details over the weekend that most people wouldn't care about. I called and spoke with Tyler in the service department. He told me to bring the car in, they would take a look at those few details and he would get me a loaner for the time that my car is in service. Once I got back to the dealership on Monday, Tyler met me outside ready to go with the paperwork for the loaner vehicle. He was fast, friendly, and respectful just like Tommy and Greg in sales, Hus in financing, and Gabriel the GM. I showed him the few minor details that I had noticed and he assured me that they would do what they could to take care of the situation for me. I am still driving the loaner vehicle, but have absolutely no worries with my car in the hands of Stuart Infiniti. Their staff has proven to me time and time again throughout this process that I can trust them when it comes to details of my new car. I just wanted to say a huge thank you to Tommy, Greg, Hus and Tyler. The four of you have really made my experience fantastic. I will always have your back and tell all my friends to come and see you just like you had my back on showing me what a real car buying experience should be. I also wanted to thank Gabriel for hiring such caring, honest, and hardworking staff that takes care of Infiniti customers as if we are the most important clients on the planet. This was my first time getting a car at Stuart Infiniti and this is the first time that I have walked away from a deal feeling 100% confident in the deal that I got for my car. I know that the sales, finance, and service team will do everything in their power to provide me with an experience that is beyond my expectations and they delivered on that promise. Thank You Stuart Infiniti! Robert Page
In Q
07/25/2015
Everyone my wife and I met, from sales staff to management, seemed happy to be there. The sales experience was enthusiastic, caring and focused on what we wanted without pushing or pressure.
Our recent purchase at Infinity Stuart
06/16/2015
We recently purchased a new Infinity GX60 from Infinity Stuart. It was one of the best car buying experience! The entire staff was extremely friendly, helpful and accommodating. They went above and beyond to make the buying process as easy as possible. They made sure our toddlers (2 and 4 year old) were entertained while waiting, our kids were given toys to play with and they even provided dinner for us. We could not have been more pleased with the process. The car we purchased is beautiful and we have received a very good deal. Thank you Tommy, Rich, Daniel, Joel and everyone for your kindness and professionalism!
An infinite and beyond experience
03/03/2015
Tyler Archibald is the most compassionate, honest, knowledgeable, and thorough gentleman you will ever meet in a service department! He literally rolled up his sleeves got down on his hands and knees to look under my car for damage. FAST AND VERY HELPFUL SERVICE!
QX80
02/02/2015
Service Writer was very friendly and personable. His knowledge helped me with answers to my questions I had pertaining to my vehicle.
Six MONTH Service
12/28/2014
Everything is done with efficiency and all employees are very nice. They were determined to make sure nothing was wrong with my new car and really went the extra mile. Thank you!
Sales Review
12/01/2014
I was assisted by courteous and knowledgable sales personnel. My experience was smooth and pleasant.
Service Review
11/01/2014
Courteous, Clean & efficient! Very Nice indeed
Utterly Disappointing
10/17/2014
Their idea of negotiating is to offer for you to pay the list price . . . and if you have a trade-in, it is undervalued by $3K or more. And, if they don't know anything about your trade-in . . . the "I'm going to the Finance Manager to get some numbers" is them actually researching your car at the time. Insulting and disappointing to say the least.
First Class Experience
02/17/2014
Professional and extremely knowledgeable sales staff along with the tireless financial assistance with both my trade in and financing of my new vehicle was an extremely pleasurable experience. "Cheers"
