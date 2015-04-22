Hyundai of St Augustine
Better Than Some
04/22/2015
Our salesman, Leon, was very friendly and helpful through the process of buying a used car with them. However the finance guy, Jack, wasn't. I tried to negotiate the Edmunds report I had but he would barely budge. I thought they would stand behind their website statement "Compare our upfront price to the Edmunds.com TrueMarketValue and see how much you can save by shopping with Hyundai of St. Augustine." It would have been a good savings if I got it for the Edmunds price but it was a reasonable price so we bought the SUV. The vehicle is very nice and we enjoy driving it. We did have a minor issue with the purchase that Jack wasn't helpful with but it got resolved by one of the owners. I think Jack needs to read up on their website quotes, "All of our team members have one goal in mind to exceed expectations and delight our guests everyday!" Everyone but Jack exceeded my expectations.
Best car buying Experience
04/18/2015
The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. We've bought two cars from them and brought a family member there who also bought a car. We were in and out with in a decent amount of time. Not like some other dealerships we've been to. All three times we were helped by the same sales man George Aflleje. You see the same faces and that's re assuring.
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Purchase
04/08/2015
The service was very inviting and friendly, the sales associate, Ron Copeland, was very assistant in finding a car that met my requirements, and worked to help us get a great deal. I started looking at a 2013 Elantra for 13000, but it was sold that day :(, but then, Ron found me a 2013 Elantra with 20000 less miles and some more gadgets for 14388, through the work of Ron and the manager, we were able to get it down to 13400, and so I got a great ride that was inside my price range. If you are shopping for a new or used small car with good mileage and decent trunk space, I would highly recommend the Elantra, as even the 2011 that I test drove was very smooth. The gas mileage with the Active ECO is actually about 38-46 mpg, the turn radius is fantastic (U-turn, can stay the entire time in the left lane); the acceleration is pretty good, especially coming from a 2009 Minivan (Sienna), and the Elantra coasts extremely well. Basically, if you want a efficient, fun to drive, and versatile vehicle, I would highly recommend the Elantra. I would also highly recommend the group at St. Augustine Hyundai dealership.
Great experience !
03/15/2015
Mr.Paez was very friendly and helpful. He took the time to answer all my questions and showed me different options. They went above and beyond to find the vehicle with the features and pricing I was looking for. Very happy with my purchase!
Great experience!!
11/30/2014
Awesome customer service and experience. Leon was very friendly, knowledgeable, honest and up front. I will definitely recommend him and Hyundai of St. Augustine. Thanks!!!
Used Hyundai Elantra
10/17/2014
Went into the dealership looking for a nice used 4-door car. Salesman was very helpful and professional, easy to talk to...we never felt intimidated or pressured. Excellent service, would definitely recommend checking them out!!
Very Stress Free Auto Shopping
10/08/2014
I came to the Hyundai of Saint Augustine lot hoping to find my wife a new car to replace her aging Mazda Tribute. I approached Shawn Hays and immediately felt comfortable. I did not feel the pressure or anxiety that auto shopping in the past always brought on. He listened to us describe what was important to us in a vehicle, and set us up to test drive a 2015 Elantra. It had every detail down to the color we had discussed. He understood our amount of monthly payment and worked hard along with the gentleman in the loan department to get the payments at a cost we were in budget for. This was truly a good experience, and we will definitely recommend Hyundai of Saint Augustine to everyone we know, as well as the assistance of Shawn Hays.
Leon Levit goes the extra mile!
10/03/2014
I purchased a 2013 Genesis Coupe Grand Touring. It was a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, which helped relieve any fears about purchasing and then finding problems with the car. The staff that I dealt with was courteous, and very helpful. Leon Levit went out of his way for me, driving to my home in Jacksonville, on his day off, to pick me up so I could purchase this car. SteveK
Very happy with Hyundai of St Augustine!
01/10/2014
My mom and I came in looking to test drive a used Hyundai Elantra I had seen online. Once we got there Terry was there to greet us and answer any questions we had. We told him which car we wanted to see and he showed it to us immediately. Everyone we had talked to was very friendly and knowledgeable and made the whole experience entertaining and enjoyable. The buying process was nice and easy and straight to the point. The price was amazing and the car was in perfect condition. I will definitely be suggesting this dealership to friends and family in the future.
Great Purchase Experience
01/09/2014
We purchased a VW GTI from Hyundai of St. Augustine. The price and the vehicle were just what we were looking for. Jose R. was helpful and courteous from the minute he answered the phone with my initial inquiry. I drove there on New Year's Day to buy the car, and from start to finish the purchase took only an hour! Easy and excellent financing. Jose arranged to have the headliner repaired (common issue for VW's) at the dealer's expense, and my son absolutely loves his car! The process could not have been easier, the employees at Hyundai St. Augustine could not have been nicer and more helpful. I would recommend this dealership to anyone. Jose in particular did a great job, no "sales guy pressure", just great service!
Used Car Purchase 9/29/2013
09/29/2013
My wife and I did a lot of searching on the internet prior to visiting dealerships. We made this selection based on mileage and pricing. We believe we received a very good deal given the mileage on the care but were still hoping for a slightly better price. In the end we decided the low mileage overrode the price consideration. George was great. He could not have been more pleasant and easy to work with. I would recommend him to friends who are looking for a car.
New Car Purchase
09/18/2013
My husband and I currently own a 2007 Elantra and were in the market to buy another used one. We met David B. and he showed us many used vehicles and options for new ones. We told him what we could afford monthly and he along with Wade W. made it happen, I am now a proud owner of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Thank you David for making our shopping experience a very pleasant one. I would recommend David when buying your next Hyundai. Keep up the great work!!! Thank you, Tom and Debra Leli
A suprising auto dealership
09/17/2013
David B. was exceptional; from his initial call through the sale and his follow-up call. I have never before been into a dealer and out with a car in a little over two hours. The whole process was smooth and easy. I felt that my desires were important and taken care of in every way. It's no wonder this is the number one dealership in the country. I am looking forward to a lasting relationship. Thank you. The car is fantastic
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
09/17/2013
This was simply the best car buying experience I have ever had thanks almost entirely to our salesman, Gordon B. He did everything right. He answered our questions. He was forthright in the negotiations. There was zero pressure. He communicated just enough, but not too much. He took care of every detail. In the end, it was Sales Manager Wade W. who approved the lowest price of the five dealers we visited. That is why we purchased the car from Hyundai of St Augustine and not from Jacksonville's Key Hyundai, not from Hyundai of Orange Park, not from Jacksonville's Westside Hyundai, and not from Headquarter Hyundai of Sanford. - After visiting these five Hyundai dealers, I chose Hyundai of St Augustine and would recommend them to a friend.
2014 Equus
09/16/2013
I did exhaustive research on all vehicles available to replace our 2009 BMW 750 LI. The car that won out easily is the Hyundai Equus. The Hyundai of St Augustine dealership was great to deal with. They brought the car to our home for consideration. We drove it, loved it and reached an agreement later that day. Our new car was delivered to our residence yesterday, the paperwork finalized, payment made, a full explanation given on features, our car driver away and we were very pleased with the entire process. It was one of the most positive buying experiences we have had.
ABOVE & BEYOND
08/26/2013
I purchased my car almost 2 weeks ago but had a few issues that were not being addressed. My salesman apparently left the company and I was contacted by "Bird" C. I can't even begin to tell you what a difference he made in my opinion of service from this dealership. He dropped what he was doing, took time to go over features in the car that were new to me. He sent my car in for a mini detail and when it was completed both he and 'Jessie" walked the car with me to make sure everything was just right in it. Bird then got in the car with me and not only showed me how to operate all the bells and whistles that I was not familiar with but gave me such an education on the Genesis in particular and especially regarding the year car that I purchased. We talked about the nitrogen in the tires, the sound buffer between the glass in the windows, the greenish tinting, the use of the keyless entry fob and on & on. This car is beautiful and this comes from someone who does not get emotional over a car, but now that Bird has properly introduced me to the car, I am so thrilled with my purchase. This man took my disappointment with my previous salesman and ultimately with the dealership and did a total turn-around. If Hyundai of St. Augustine is looking for a PR guy to promote not only the dealership but these cars in general, then Bird needs to be on the front line. I sell houses for a living. We sell the 'sizzle' not the 'steak' and Bird knows every ounce of sizzle these cars have and what an asset that is to someone like me who has never purchased a Hyundai before. Would I recommend Hyundai of St. Augustine to my closest friend? ASOLUTELY! BUT, they really need to ask for "Bird". He made all the difference and I appreciate the dealership for giving him my name and my email because their choice was excellent, but I do appreciate Bird for his enthusiasm about his product, his knowledge and most of all his time and his willingness to do whatever it took to make me a happy Hyundai owner and I am!
Great Dealership " First Class "
08/07/2013
Before I started writing this review I looked at a few others. The dealers in Jacksonville should take note because they do it right. No B.S. or pressure and they work with the customer from the salesman to financing. Our salesman was Ron, he was great to deal with.
Pleasure to do business with - Straight-forward
08/02/2013
After dealing with Orange park and Key (who were closer) I tried Saint Augustine Hyundai via the internet. It was the 31st of July and had seen a competitors add. The dealing with OP was terrible, all the stereo typical salesman stuff, way too pushy. I spoke to Randy at Saint Augustine and explained to him what I wanted (i picked the car online from their inventory). I gave him my trade in information. There were good incentives that expired on the same day. I told him if he cam back with a good deal I would take the car today. He called back/emailed me his offer in 30 minutes. I took the offer, and I was surprised at the dealership that NOTHING had changed. I had come in at 7pm and was out the door with a new car at 8:15. Randy was really helpful and was bending over backwards to make sure he explained all about the car and the dealership. He told me bout the car not coming with a spare and the other pros and cons. I appreciate the fact the he did not try to hide anything and everything waiting for me when I got to the dealership. The finance guy (Joey) had the typical ad on speech. I told him i have not had a car longer then 3 years and have never needed warranty work or extended services. He was good at accepting that and did not do the hard sell. He said He had to offer it and understood I was not interested. All in all a very good experience. BTW before I got to the dealer OP had their sales manager call me. I told him the deal i was offered by Saint Augustine and said they would beat it by $100. I told him even if he beat it by $500 i was not interested in dealing with them!
So happy!!
07/30/2013
My husband and I just recently purchased our new Hyundai Veloster on the 17th of July. Paul was great. He took his time, we test drove a couple different options and he explained everything about the car. He was friendly and patient and the total time at the dealership from getting there to pulling out with our new car was 2hrs. Very quick. We will be recommending Paul and this dealership to both friends and family.
Happy, Happy, Happy
07/25/2013
Great People, very pleasant experience not your typical car sales. No high pressure sales, the prices are very fair. Love the Elantra Limited, We Will be back!
Excellent Dealership!
06/29/2013
I was extremely pleased with the way I was treated. Charles (sales) was so very nice and personable and not pushy at all! I felt very comfortable with him. Jack(finance) was easy to talk to and I felt had my best interest at heart. Wade(manager) helped with a math error and fixed it immediately. He also spoke with my mother and I and told us why he likes his job so much. He says the dealership is like a family. I think that's great and in the future I will bring my business back there! My car deal was done in a timely manner and I never felt pressured into anything! I have purchased MANY cars and this by far was the easiest ever.
