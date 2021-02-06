1.4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

At the start of 2004, I bought a 2003 that had been on the lot at Sansing BMW in Pensacola, Florida. That was my first mistake. I would never recommend this to anyone. If a car has been a "test-drive" car, and if it has *any* miles on it, that means that you don't know how it was treated while it was on the road. The salesman seemed like a nice enough guy at the time of purchase. He then sent me over to the finance department, where I was treated like garbage; like he was doing me a favor. That guy was downright [violative content deleted]. I wish I could remember his name, because I would add it here. First of all, I went in there to get the loan, nothing else, and I told him that. Right off the bat, he started talking about Scotch-guard protection, etc., and I got really confused because I though that this was part of what I had just told him that I wanted to talk about. I finally cleared that up. And then, every time I asked him a question about financing, he would make some smart-ass remark like, "You like to ask a lot of questions, don't you? Do you always do that?" This guy was a [violative content deleted]. This was 5 years ago, and I find myself getting angry all over again, just thinking about him. This guy was everything you dread having to deal with at a car dealership. Back to the salesman: The day that I drove my "new" car off the lot, I showed it to a friend of mine. We were now in mild sunlight, and he noticed a ding on the front left panel. I was a little distraught because the car had been represented by the salesman as "like new". Furthermore, I found out that they had never even topped off the oil, coolant, etc. before handing the car over to me! I found that out "the hard way" when the indicator lights came on only days after having purchased the vehicle! So, a few days later, I'm in there getting the oil and coolant topped off, and I show the ding to the salesman. I thought he would offer to have his body shop fix it. .... Nope. He didn't even mention his body shop. He simply pointed to a shop down the street and said, "Maybe they can get the ding out." As my initial service warranty was running out, the service department asked me if I wanted to renew. I said, "Sure." But they gave me the name of the finance guy and told me to call him. I said, "Nope. I won't ever deal with him again." So, they gave me the name of Sandy Sansing's brother (Sandy is the owner of the dealership, so I guess his brother works/worked for him). I called his brother that day. I got an automated response, so I left my message on his answering machine. ... His brother -- the brother of the owner of the dealership -- never called me back. I will *never* buy a car from this dealership again. And it's a real pity too, because the people working in their service department -- Kathy and Cristy -- are both great. Really nice people. I will now write up a review about them in the "service" reviews section. Read more