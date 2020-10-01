Schumacher Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2102 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Schumacher Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

4.9
Overall Rating
(15)
Recommend: Yes (15) No (0)
sales Rating

3rd Purchase for a reason! Great Sales Rep Arthur D.

by ChristianM on 01/10/2020

Just bought my 3nd car from Schumacher Dodge in Delray Beach. My sales associate, Arthur D. was incredibly knowledgeable and professional. This guy knew every spec of every vehicle we looked at. This was, hands down, the fastest car buying experience I've ever had. One of the best car buying experiences ever. I purchased a 2020 Dodge Ram Bighorn Night Edition in Black and surrendered my lease with over mileage and they worked with me and got me a phenomenal deal. Also, Rob the sales manager, was incredible. I will return to Schumacher for years to come! Thanks guys, you really do make me feel like family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding service

by Outstanding Service on 08/23/2020

We brought our 2014 Jeep Overland in for service and were very pleased to have many of the issues resolved in a very short time period. Our service contact, Cindy, kept us up to date on what was being done and assured us that we would be out of service by the end of the day. Great Job!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Extremely satisfied!

by jmercer80 on 08/18/2020

The entire team is incredible. I recommend everyone asking for Gabby, she was amazing every step of the way!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Rosie R on 04/10/2020

My recent service on my Jeep Compass was outstanding! Service advisor Miguel Alvarez went above and beyond to make everything go smoothly! I will definitely return to Schumacher Jeep!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ram back in action!

by Ryan Pena on 04/02/2020

“Gio” was able to go over and above for me getting a loaner truck while my Ram was having warranty work done. Very happy with how I was treated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change in Record time!

by ScottieDogFLA on 02/07/2020

This was a very courteous, efficient visit. I came in for an express oil change and had my car completed- AND cleaned in what seemed like record time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall/warranty work

by Colby Murdock on 10/19/2019

I feel that Jim Rabb really went out of his way to make sure my recalls and warranty items were handled. He was very accommodating and explained everything to me thoroughly. Very easy to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BTR Review

by Bruce R on 09/21/2019

Professional, timely, excellent service particularly the Service Advisor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Service by Yovonne Felix

by David on 05/06/2019

Outstanding service by Yovonne Felix! It is extremely easy to make a service appointment by text, email or phone, and he is always professional, welcoming and efficient. His maintenance suggestions are spot on. I greatly appreciate his being my service representative!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great Dealer

by Alberto on 03/25/2019

my service adviser is Frank Santilli, he is the best, so professional , keeps me up to date with repairs and in general the service guys are great always get it right the first time !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

service Rating

Exceptional

by Yovonne on 02/16/2019

Yovonne was exceptional. I appreciate that he was honest and factual. He understood may last experience at another dealer went sour so he made it his personal commitment to follow through and provide me exceptional experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

service Rating

Top Notch People

by Tina on 02/01/2019

Everyone is very nice and helpful. A professional car dealer with good employees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

service Rating

Warranty repair

by GBRMarineServices on 01/09/2019

My service advisor, Frank Santilli, was great with the communication updating us many times during the warranty repair. It was done in a reasonable timeframe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

service Rating

Jeep Delray Beach

by Carlos on 01/06/2019

Great service, Megan is very reliable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

service Rating

Great Service

by Derk1919 on 09/21/2018

Tom called a few times throughout the day telling what was going on. I had 3 recalls that i didnt know about and he still got it done in the same day. Great Service!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Poor salesmanship /

by Map9169 on 08/09/2018

Found a vehicle on line Call and called to Salesman J*** Gave him all the info. Never heard Back !!!! 2 days I So I called was told He is in meeting will call back in 1 HR. Waited 3 and call him again, He said he was with a customer give him about 10-15 min. he will call me back. NO CALL again.2 day later sent several emails and made at least 5 phone calls NOTHING I get a call from there Customer service And they ask if he got back with me. They said will have him call. Nothing again Next day CS calls again. Still noting from J^^^, 3 times Customer Service Called , with in 5-6 day, Noting from Saleman.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Just awful

by whag460203 on 07/20/2018

Not sure how this place continues to do business. I requested a lease quote on a new vehicle. I sent several emails and made at least 10 phone calls. I never got a call back and never received the requested information. If this dealership won't even work to get people in the door, imagine how they will treat you when you're already a customer. Go elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Service and Car are awesome!

by CoachCoach2018 on 05/09/2018

Awesome, awesome experience I just had here! Saw a truck I liked online, went on in to check it out and started talking with one of the salesmen there, Santiago Dominguez, and he was phenomenal! Showed me around, answered my questions I came in right away, offered me a water or coffee, and was just overall a real enjoyable person to work with. He just gets it. The car is gorgeous, the store is gorgeous, and the service there was great! Santiago, if you see this, Thank You for making me feel comfortable and helping me through the process, you rep your company well sir! Keep it up. Dodge, Thank You for an awesome truck and a price to match!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Schumacher is a 10

by Jeepmandel23 on 04/23/2018

Great place for auto service. Reliable, honest, professional, courteous, and fast too. Truly, a 10 out of 10. Yovanne, my service advisor is an 11 (a true rocket.) -Dave M (Boynton Beach)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service for oil change

by Pilotdriver13 on 03/17/2018

I went for a oil change in the Express Lane and it was done in 1 1/2 hrs. A plus was that my car was washed when I picked it up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

No Service

by NoService on 03/14/2018

Terrible service experience. I had to wait two weeks to get an appointment to take my car in. It's a minor service, (my traction lights kept coming on and I wanted to get that diagnosed /no biggie).... I brought my car there for my 2pm appointment. I knew I had to wait a few hours so I took off, had a nice lunch, did some shopping across the street came back almost 4hrs later to see if my car was ready to find out that no one even looked at it!!!!! wtf?!???!!!!! What's the point of having an appointment two weeks in advance Funny thing is, besides the service for the vehicle I'm at 100k miles and am looking to flip into a New Dodge Challenger - but schumacher will definitely not get my business now, their service sucks! - Napelton will

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
