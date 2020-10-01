sales Rating

Awesome, awesome experience I just had here! Saw a truck I liked online, went on in to check it out and started talking with one of the salesmen there, Santiago Dominguez, and he was phenomenal! Showed me around, answered my questions I came in right away, offered me a water or coffee, and was just overall a real enjoyable person to work with. He just gets it. The car is gorgeous, the store is gorgeous, and the service there was great! Santiago, if you see this, Thank You for making me feel comfortable and helping me through the process, you rep your company well sir! Keep it up. Dodge, Thank You for an awesome truck and a price to match! Read more