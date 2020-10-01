3rd Purchase for a reason! Great Sales Rep Arthur D.
by ChristianM on 01/10/2020
Just bought my 3nd car from Schumacher Dodge in Delray Beach. My sales associate, Arthur D. was incredibly knowledgeable and professional. This guy knew every spec of every vehicle we looked at. This was, hands down, the fastest car buying experience I've ever had. One of the best car buying experiences ever. I purchased a 2020 Dodge Ram Bighorn Night Edition in Black and surrendered my lease with over mileage and they worked with me and got me a phenomenal deal. Also, Rob the sales manager, was incredible. I will return to Schumacher for years to come! Thanks guys, you really do make me feel like family!
We brought our 2014 Jeep Overland in for service and were very pleased to have many of the issues resolved in a very short time period. Our service contact, Cindy, kept us up to date on what was being done and assured us that we would be out of service by the end of the day. Great Job!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
3rd Purchase for a reason! Great Sales Rep Arthur D.
by ChristianM on 01/10/2020
Just bought my 3nd car from Schumacher Dodge in Delray Beach. My sales associate, Arthur D. was incredibly knowledgeable and professional. This guy knew every spec of every vehicle we looked at. This was, hands down, the fastest car buying experience I've ever had. One of the best car buying experiences ever. I purchased a 2020 Dodge Ram Bighorn Night Edition in Black and surrendered my lease with over mileage and they worked with me and got me a phenomenal deal. Also, Rob the sales manager, was incredible. I will return to Schumacher for years to come! Thanks guys, you really do make me feel like family!
Outstanding service by Yovonne Felix! It is extremely easy to make a service appointment by text, email or phone, and he is always professional, welcoming and efficient. His maintenance suggestions are spot on. I greatly appreciate his being my service representative!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Yovonne was exceptional. I appreciate that he was honest and factual. He understood may last experience at another dealer went sour so he made it his personal commitment to follow through and provide me exceptional experience
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Found a vehicle on line Call and called to Salesman J*** Gave him all the info.
Never heard Back !!!!
2 days I So I called was told He is in meeting will call back in 1 HR. Waited 3 and call him again, He said he was with a customer give him about 10-15 min. he will call me back. NO CALL again.2 day later sent several emails and made at least 5 phone calls NOTHING I get a call
from there Customer service And they ask if he got back with me. They said will have him call.
Nothing again Next day CS calls again. Still noting from J^^^, 3 times Customer Service Called , with in 5-6 day, Noting from Saleman.
Not sure how this place continues to do business. I requested a lease quote on a new vehicle. I sent several emails and made at least 10 phone calls. I never got a call back and never received the requested information. If this dealership won't even work to get people in the door, imagine how they will treat you when you're already a customer. Go elsewhere.
Awesome, awesome experience I just had here!
Saw a truck I liked online, went on in to check it out and started talking with one of the salesmen there, Santiago Dominguez, and he was phenomenal!
Showed me around, answered my questions I came in right away, offered me a water or coffee, and was just overall a real enjoyable person to work with. He just gets it.
The car is gorgeous, the store is gorgeous, and the service there was great!
Santiago, if you see this, Thank You for making me feel comfortable and helping me through the process, you rep your company well sir! Keep it up.
Dodge, Thank You for an awesome truck and a price to match!
Terrible service experience. I had to wait two weeks to get an appointment to take my car in. It's a minor service, (my traction lights kept coming on and I wanted to get that diagnosed /no biggie).... I brought my car there for my 2pm appointment. I knew I had to wait a few hours so I took off, had a nice lunch, did some shopping across the street came back almost 4hrs later to see if my car was ready to find out that no one even looked at it!!!!! wtf?!???!!!!! What's the point of having an appointment two weeks in advance
Funny thing is, besides the service for the vehicle I'm at 100k miles and am looking to flip into a New Dodge Challenger - but schumacher will definitely not get my business now, their service sucks! - Napelton will
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
1 Comments