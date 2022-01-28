Schumacher Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
Customer Reviews of Schumacher Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
Great Team!
by 01/28/2022on
They help you to fit the best payment at the car of your choice. Thanks again!
Love taking my jeep to service
by 03/01/2022on
The service department is amazing it’s my third jeep the girl is awesome so is Benjamin the service manager he is so great to deal with tells u exactly when ur vehicle is ready and goes through everything on the paper work
Great Service!
by 02/23/2022on
Best experience due to Madison treating me right, great communication and service was great . Thanks I will be back
Wonderful!
by 12/30/2021on
This dealership made the leasing process painless and easy. Will come back for service and future purchases.
Service Dept
by 11/17/2021on
Bill service manager is OUTSTANDING at what he does A+++ and it flows into his team EXCELLENT service from start to finish!!!!
purchase of jeep wrangler
by 11/06/2021on
second jeep wrangler purchase from this dealer.....very satisfied with service....no sales pressure
Very Positive Experience
by 09/20/2021on
Had a very pleasant experience at CDJR of Delray with Jeremiah and John. They were very efficient in getting my situation assessed and came back promptly with a very competitive price (beating an opponent dealer) and also were able to secure me a lower % rate. No BS, straight to the point, no games. They even scheduled me a ride to pick up the car. Amazing experience.
Quick service call
by 09/17/2021on
I went in for an oil change and my service rep took care of me and I was in and out in no time!
Beats Ford!
by 08/18/2021on
A great experience purchasing my new truck. Arthur was exceptional as was Ameki in finance. Would highly recommend Schumacher Delray.
Outstanding Service Advisor work [Kevin McGlynn]
by 08/09/2021on
Must say that Service Advisor Kevin McGlynn was exceptionally good and thorough in handling my somewhat intricate request and got my 2010 Dodge Challenger properly fixed. Must say that he returned my trust in dealership work!
Easy peasy...
by 07/28/2021on
Made an appointment over the phone, got me in a few days after the call. Staff was pleasant and Cindy Billock, my service advisor, answered all my questions professionally and knowledgeable, went next door for breakfast, came back truck was done...just in for a recall...out the door and home to enjoy my day!
Awsome Sales Experience!!!!
by 03/30/2021on
Our experience with Arthur our Sales Professional cannot be rivaled. Being a repeat customer, Arthur catered to our need for a new vehicle and did everything to make it happen! From the onset of greeting us, choosing the perfect vehicle that we wanted and facilitating the process went seamlessly and fun. Rudy, the F&I Manager also made the finance process possible and got us out the door with our new Dodge Charger! Thank you to both of you, you have won us over!
Great service
by 03/16/2021on
Easy to make appointments on line in general excellent service
Professional and speedy
by 03/03/2021on
Carmelo provided excellent service when I brought my Jeep in for an annual service. He was professional, friendly and provided timely feedback. it was a pleasure dealing with him and the dealership.
simple and easy
by 03/03/2021on
Called the dealer on Wednesday and by Sunday morning they delivered the truck to me on the west coast of Florida.
Exceptionally Awesome Service
by 11/27/2020on
Cindy Billock-Svc. Advisor. & Ed Kemp-Lead Tech. are awesome and provide Exceptional Service!!! I’m a customer for life. Thanks to Cindy and Ed.
Outstanding service
by 08/23/2020on
We brought our 2014 Jeep Overland in for service and were very pleased to have many of the issues resolved in a very short time period. Our service contact, Cindy, kept us up to date on what was being done and assured us that we would be out of service by the end of the day. Great Job!!
Extremely satisfied!
by 08/18/2020on
The entire team is incredible. I recommend everyone asking for Gabby, she was amazing every step of the way!
Great Service
by 04/10/2020on
My recent service on my Jeep Compass was outstanding! Service advisor Miguel Alvarez went above and beyond to make everything go smoothly! I will definitely return to Schumacher Jeep!
Ram back in action!
by 04/02/2020on
“Gio” was able to go over and above for me getting a loaner truck while my Ram was having warranty work done. Very happy with how I was treated.
Oil change in Record time!
by 02/07/2020on
This was a very courteous, efficient visit. I came in for an express oil change and had my car completed- AND cleaned in what seemed like record time!
