Fitzgeralds Countryside Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Fitzgeralds Countryside Hyundai
Thank you, Robert and Albert!!
by 05/24/2018on
Financed in under four hours, no hassle, and Fitz ALWAYS works with their customers. This is my second finance deal on a certified pre-owned, and Fitz definitely means business!! Salesman Robert White worked with finances to get me off the lot in something - so appreciated after a wild week!
My car buying experience
by 11/27/2017on
Purchased a new Hyundai Elantra and I am very satisfied. Mr. Martin P Barrett was my salesman and he treated me well and I was very happy with the whole experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Go to Fitz First!
by 10/08/2017on
I visited Fitz after being so disappointed by other dealers....my wife had purchased a Veracruz used from Fitz and was very pleased. I hesitated to go there first and instead was frustrated by other salespeople on competitive lots. I was looking for a used SUV and took my time test driving and carefully looking at 5 different trucks. Maurice was very patent and helpful and I found a great SUV, at a great price that fitted me perfectly. I wish now in looking back I had gone there first.....you know just little stubborn on my part! They gave me a great deal on lifetime maintenance so I will be a regular customer. Yesssss!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Hyundai Purchase
by 08/11/2017on
The Fitz Way is the way to go! Just purchased a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Ltd (my fifth Sonata from Fitz). Great Sales Dept with Sales Mgr. Rod Eckert at the helm. Kale Azzan my Sales Associate. Kale typifies the standards of the Fitz Way: friendly customer service, honesty, vehicle knowledge, excellent business practices. Can't beat the "no haggle-no hassle" posted pricing. Buying process open, forthright. Excellent Service Dept, also. Appreciate the care, concern, service of Brandi Judd and their technicians throughout the years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Repeat customer
by 07/19/2017on
I have purchased 4 vehicles in the last 4 years from fitz. All of which from Kale Azzan. There is a reason why we keep going back. Above and beyond service from Kale along with very easy negotiations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Beware CarGuru users...they don't show Fitzgerald in Hyundai searches.
by 07/10/2017on
I almost got beat out of the best deal on a new Hyundai Tucson Sport by using Car Gurus. This "ultimate source" for car buying will not show any results from Fitzgerald Hyundai in Clearwater. So how fair is that to car buying users? Not at all. Fitzgerald Automall has sold us our last two vehicles because they are customer service focused, not commissioned sales people, and stand behind their offers with fair disclosures and service that is friendly and professional. I got a beautiful new Tucson Sport for a lower price and fewer hoops to jump through than the other dealers I contacted. Will be back in three years. My vehicle has bumper to bumper service and warranty coverage for 5 years also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Absolutely Superb Experience!!!
by 06/10/2017on
Our salesman, Curt Parsons, was always one step ahead throughout the entire process. We enjoyed doing business with him and will refer him to anyone wanting a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I love the Fitz Way!
by 02/02/2017on
I truly appreciate Ken Logan at Fitz Hyundai. His no pressure sales style was truly fabulous. He respected the research we had done and worked to accommodate our needs and desires in the used-car buying process. They are not joking when they say that they guarantee their cars. This alone will cause us to be lifetime car shoppers of Fitz. They replaced a costly part on my car three months after my purchase. They could have easily blamed the problem on me. They trusted my word, though, that the problem existed since the moment I brought the car home and they repaired it. Their management, sales and service (thank you, Cindy!!) team worked together seamlessly to make us happy. They trusted me and in turn I will trust them with my future purchases! I love my car and I truly appreciate the Fitz team for doing things the Fitz way!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Sad to see a once great dealer fail.
by 01/04/2017on
since 2009 I have purchased a 2009 Azera,, a 2011 Genesis 4.6, a 2015 Sonata Limited and a 2017 Sonata limited 2.0T. Un until my recent purchase of a 2017 Sonata Limited 2.0T, I found the shopping experience at Fitz Hyundai to be great and enjoyable. The vehicles were great and the trade in and sale price on the car great. This year was a new and depressing experience. I had never had their sales man play the old let me check with the manager. I felt I paid to much, but had given $500 in good faith money to get the car I wanted, so couldn't walk away. The car was not prepped at all, the inside was dirty, could barley see out the back window, due to dirt on the inside?? There was a 2 1/2 inch portion in the center of the windshield covered in some kind of clear substance, there was 60# of air in all 4 tires. I went to a windshield shop and they removed the substance from the windshield, but the area is still etched and dim. I sent a letter to the Manager about a month ago outlining my problems and he has not seen fit to respond. My guess they don't care about return customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Car buying reaches a new low
by 12/15/2016on
Car buying reaches a new low - Fitzgerald Hyundai scooped my car from another dealer and tried to charge me $2k more for it! I've owned a Hyundai since 2000 and was now shopping for my third. I returned to Fitzgerald Hyundai, the dealer where I bought my current "08 Santa Fe. To be fair, the sales person, at first, did a decent job. At the same time, I had the BEST car buying experience ever, through the Costco Auto Buying Program and the dealership/salesperson that represents Costco members, and because they gave me the best price and extraordinary service, I signed with them. To be upfront, when Fitzgerald followed-up with me on the same day, I told them my preference, as well as, the fact that I was working with the Costco dealer. The salesman responded by saying he could get the car I wanted and asked for a $500 deposit. Here's where it got dicey... supposedly there was only one Platinum Graphite Santa Fe Sport 2.0T in the entire state of Florida, and I had already signed a fantastic deal and put money down at the Costco dealer who said they would have my car the next business day and deliver it to my door (talk about service). I did not give any deposit nor did I make any commitment to Fitzgerald, however, I didn't discourage them from making me a better deal (would you?). The next day Fitzgerald called me, said they acquired the same car and tried to hit me up for an additional $2k over Costco. The salesman did the traditional tap dance when I asked for specific numbers - no transparency. They now had the car I wanted, so I wrote the number I would have paid at the other dealer on a piece of paper and slid it in front of him. At that point, he then took me by the hand, shook it, told me he didn't want my business and promptly showed me the door. I later received a call from a manager which turned out to be another great example why you should NOT do business with Fitzgerald. P.S, no reflection on the female manager who was very nice, wish I could have done business with her. Also, Hyundai USA customer service has fallen a BIT FLAT since I've spoken with them last. Might be time to consider another make as there are plenty of great cars out there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Amazing staff!
by 11/25/2016on
Let me start by saying, the people at Fitzgerald in Clearwater are AMAZING!!! I haven't bought a car in many years and to think how stressful that can be, it held me back in buying a new car. This was until I reached out online to Michael at Fitzgerald. He was very professional, made me feel comfortable and ensured I was happy with my purchase. Alvin in financed, ensured I got what I was looking for and made deal work for me. In short, this was the best experience ever and it only took me an hour from when I got in and out with the new car. Thank you Michael H and Alvin for all your help!!! You guys rock!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
As Promised
by 07/18/2016on
I was tired of all the runaround, so glad I found Fitzgerald and their excellent company policies. The price I was quoted was what I got, no added fees (actually the lowest dealer fees that I had dealt with in the Tampa Bay area anyway), no pressure. Lots of professionalism and follow-up as well. Thank you David Lapp, my salesperson, for making it an easy buying experience. I'm already recommending this dealership to everyone I know.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best purchase experience ever
by 06/30/2016on
I can't say enough about how grateful I am for the excellent service I received from salesman, Chris King and finance manager, Corina! Both went out of their way, were extremely patient and got me in the right vehicle for me. Zero pressure made this the easiest car buying experience I have ever had and I will definitely recommend them to my friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Top Sales Staff
by 06/07/2016on
I consider myself fortuniate to have Mr. Mike Polizottim of Fitzgerald Clearwater , FL assist me in my purchase. He was extremely professional in every respect, and made for me (the first time ever) an enjoyable experience. His communicative skills were outstanding, and he new all the facets of his organization. When I had question about the vehicle I desired, there was never a hesitant moment he was not able to come up with a concise and straight forward answer. More importantly, he more then proved to me his genuine concern for the customer's satisfaction, going what I would describe as "way beyond the norm". Also what was impressive to me, was his knowledge base on all the different models, which are numerous at this large dealership. Also, it was evident he wanted me to fully understand all the functionality of the vehicle I was purchasing. I commend this individual and the dealership he represents, and I would "highly" recommend anyone seeking a Hyundai to make this organization their first choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Enjoying our new Sonata Sport
by 06/01/2016on
We just purchased a 2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport. We were very impressed with the quality and many features of this car. Our sales person Curt Parsons was a pleasure to deal with. His knowledge of Hyundai and his style of salesmanship was commendable. Having purchased many cars over the years, Curt and folks we met at Fitzgerald Hyundai had to be the most pleasant buying experience we have received. Finance Manager Albert Marquez was also friendly and did his best to complete the sale to meet our needs. I would also like to thank Hyundai for their commitment to Veterans like me with their generous Memorial weekend rebate. We would not hesitate to recommend Fitzgerald Hyundai and our sales representative Curt Parsons.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
EPIC
by 03/14/2016on
WOW! First things first, KEN LOGAN.....this is the only name you need to know when going to Fitzgerald. Ken is THE best representative you could ask for when buying a car. His down to earth manner, mixed with a brilliant sense of humor, made the entire experience one of epic proportions. I could possibly be the worse car buyer ever, I truly demand many things and Ken saw to that with a smile on his face the entire time, great communication (email, calls, and texting), and he understands the value of YOUR money. Fitzgerald group as a whole were really great to deal with, it was truly a minimal process altogether. I will continue to buy cars from here on out with this group. I honestly think Ken enjoyed me buying the 300C John Varvatos more than I did, and that's what made it perfect. So, Ken I say Thank You for the best car buying experience, and I will be back for my wifes new car soon!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bait & Switch
by 02/29/2016on
Been looking at Fitz for about a year. Salesman has call twice and sent several emails. He called had great deal, so checked out the internet price, took the day off and test drove the car. When we set down to talk price the deal went up 2500.00 dollars, sales manager said mistake on internet pricing but wanted to make me another deal. Just walked out.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 10/30/2015on
My sales person was Curt Parsons. He was professional, friendly and answered all my questions, plus getting me a good deal. I highly recommend you ask for him when you visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience-no stress
by 08/24/2015on
Salesman Mike Pilozotti was great .He was very patient and helpful .He never put pressure on us! I would recommend him to others. Mark Silver also worked with us ;he was very knowledgeable and gave us lots of good advice. Aaron in finance was pleasant and explained everything to us. This is the second car that we have purchased at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Time Hyundai Buyer
by 05/24/2015on
This was my first experience of any kind with a Hyundai Dealership. My salesman Curt Parsons was very friendly and helpful. He answered all of my questions and made me feel very comfortable. After all of my questions were answered and I test drove the Sonata I left to compare the price given with other dealerships in the area. After much research I came back to Fitz Auto Mall and Curt Parsons because they were by far the best service and best price in the area. I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Hendry was AWESOME
by 02/13/2015on
Purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from this dealership and working with Mike Hendry was a pleasant experience. Robert (finance) was also very professional and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments