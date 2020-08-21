Mike Talarico & Cindy Bugbee
by 08/21/2020on
It is rare when I can say buying a car was a great experience. In this case however I can say that both Mike and Cindy hit the mark with great communication ,honesty and professionalize . Thank You Both Larry & Geri Hofler
Craig was Great!
by 08/21/2020on
Craig of Shaker Ford was one of the best salespersons Ive dealt with. Car shopping through the pandemic with dealers closed for 4months was definetly tricky, and I constantly trxted and emailed from pushy reps from all over. He was welcoming and courteous right away. He took the time to ensure I understood all the features of the vehicle and made the paperwork process very smooth. I never felt overwhelmed or pressured to make a decision. The Shaker team he works with was polite and patient as well. From first look to the drive home no time at all! Awesome experience!
Perfect Experience
by 08/19/2020on
Gio and everyone at Shaker we’re incredible. One simple email and a near immediate response got the ball rolling. When I arrived the two cars I was interested in were sanitized and ready to go. Gio was informative, friendly, and helpful in every way and every person I dealt with at Shaker was friendly and a true professional. Usually I roll my eyes at the “family” idea at a car dealership, but this place was different. I could not recommend Gio and Shaker more.
2017 f150
by 08/16/2020on
Everyone at Shaker Was courteous and professional especially Cathy Reed my sales person. She made the buying experience quite pleasant. Her knowledge of the product was extraordinary and she made me feel secure in the knowledge that I was getting an excellent deal. I would not hesitate to recommend this dealership and Cathy Reed to anyone.
Love my 2020 Ford ranger from Family Ford
by 08/03/2020on
I had a great experience purchasing my 2020 Ford Ranger from Shaker Family Ford in Watertown, CT. The salesman, Craig Collins was very helpful and knowledgeable about the product, especially the more advanced techno features. I would happily recommend this dealership to anyone considering anew Ford product. As for the new Ranger, so far so great! I am enjoying it. My wife is probably wondering where I am...if she asks you if you've seen me, tell her I'm out driving around in my new Ranger STX.
2020 F150
by 08/03/2020on
I want to thank Mike Talarico and Cindy Bugbee for all the special attention during my recently purchase of F150 a from Family Ford in Watertown. I am very happy the level of personal attention during the transaction. The truck was ready for me when I arrived to test drive and was clean and ready to deliver when I arrived to pick it up. Thanks again, Mike
Happy with my new car
by 07/28/2020on
Had a very good experience with my Ford purchase at Shaker’s Family Ford. Mike Talarico was easy to work with and professional explaining what steps we had to take to make this transaction go smoothly.Also, Cindy Bugbee was great finishing up the purchase process- friendly and efficient.
Best car buying experience
by 07/27/2020on
Just bought a certified used 2017 Ford Explorer Sport and I couldn't be happier. This is the second vehicle I have purchased from this dealership. Their staff is extremely knowledgeable about their products. If you are looking for a stress free experience purchasing a new vehicle, this is the dealership to go to. The staff is polite, respectful, and eager to move at your pace. I have never received a phone call from a salesman that I have worked with that I did not expect. If you need time to think about purchasing a new car, they will give it to you without pestering or constant phone calls. My salesman Gio was very in-tune to my specific wants and needs and went above and beyond to work out a deal to get me what I wanted with terms that I was more than comfortable with. Everyone there is fantastic, all the way up to Ed and Corey Shaker. I cannot say enough good things about them!
Great Service & Super Patient
by 07/21/2020on
Craig Collins was great! He took the time to show me all of my options. We ultimately settled on buying out my lease. He was super patient as I was texted back & forth with my husband who had a million questions & kept changing his mind on things. Every questions was answered & Craig kept apologizing things "were taking so long" when I was really the one taking too long, not him. Very pleasant experience, as usual with this dealership.
Great service and very attentive to details.
by 07/17/2020on
I had a great experience dealing with Gio and the entire team when buying my new truck.
Amazing Car Dealership
by 07/14/2020on
Cathy Reed was very helpful from the start and up until the end. Also the Customer service was Excellent.
Amazing
by 07/11/2020on
This was my first time leasing a ford vehicle. My husband and I both just leased 2020 Ford Edge x2, one silver and one black. Such a pleasant experience from the moment we walked in and Sal set us up with Cathy Reed and Cindy Bugbee. Both were so informative, personable, and helpful. During a COVID crisis and with a new baby at home, I was very skeptical of going into a dealership. The place was super clean and they followed so many measures to make sure that we felt safe. They were extremely knowledgeable, honest, and professional, and worked with us to get the best deal possible. I would absolutely recommend them and this dealership if you are looking to lease or buy a vehicle. Most pleasant and smooth experience I have ever had!
Exceptional Experience!
by 07/10/2020on
I leased a 2021 Explorer and the experience was exceptional as always, sales person Mike T took amazing care of me and the process went extremely smooth.
Best Dealer! Ask for Mike!
by 07/07/2020on
I've had some interesting experiences at car dealerships in the past and I have to say that I was truly impressed with Shaker's Family Ford Lincoln. Especially Mike Talarico, our salesman made everything so easy and I have never felt more comfortable to give him a call or send him an email with even the simplest question about my new car or the transaction. From the moment we got there we were welcomed with friendly faces and treated with respect. There were no salesmen ready to pounce in the bushes if I looked around the parking lot at different cars and the transparency of car buying with these guys was very comforting. I'm so glad that we met Mike and purchased our car from them. 5 Stars just isn't enough to cover how helpful he is!
New Fusion - Cathy Reed
by 06/30/2020on
This was my first experience purchasing a new car, so I wasn't sure which vehicle would be right for me and I had several questions around the buying process. I prefer sedans over SUV's so Cathy mentioned they had an awesome AWD Ford Fusion on the lot with lots of features. Due to COVID, the buying process was a bit different than normal, but Cathy got right to work on making my experience pleasant and painless. She immediately sent me all the information on the car and even sent me a personal walk-around video of the car so I could see all the features, color, etc. right on my phone. I went to check out the car at Shaker's and they had it right out front for me, all the employees were wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, most of the paperwork was done from my phone making the process very comfortable for me. 2 days later, I was driving my first new car home! Cathy Reed was excellent - fully attentive, enjoyable, and knowledgeable about the entire process. I was very impressed with the level of service I received from Shaker's Family Ford compared to the other dealerships I visited. I recommend Cathy and Shaker's to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Purchase of a 2019 F150 Limited CPO
by 06/29/2020on
Working with Jim Reed was a pleasant professional non pressured experience. I have purchased several vehicles over the years as this has been one of the best experiences thus far. I would without hesitation buy my next vehicle from these folks and even refer my mother to these folks as well all because I trust them.
Cathy Reed
by 06/29/2020on
We just completed a new lease at Shakers. Cathy Reed is excellent. This is out 3rd lease at Shakers and the 2nd that Cathy has helped us with. She made the transition form 2017 to 2020 as easy as possible.
Bad ass truck!! :)
by 06/28/2020on
I highly recommend Shaker's Family Ford to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. I purchased a Toyota Tundra this past weekend. Craig Collins was my salesman Craig was a consummate professional he went the extra mile in order for me to receive my truck on Saturday morning rather than waiting until Monday I will be looking to update my wife's SUV in a couple of months Shaker's will be my first stop. Thank You to All the Staff at Shaker's for their job well done!!
Great experience
by 06/27/2020on
Great experience with Ed Shaker, Mike Talarico and Cindy Bugbee on our F350 factory order. Delivery was delayed due to pandemic shut down but the Shaker team was always honest and focused on helping us...and was able to deliver great value. Thank you team.
Gio Nardini - Exceptionally helpful & not pushy!
by 06/26/2020on
We had been to Shaker's back in March and weren't quite ready to buy. With covid going on and all the financial uncertainty, we walked away, but told Gio Nardini we'd be back when we were ready. Just this month, we purchased a certified pre-owned F150. The process of test driving, negotiating, configuring the truck how we wanted - it was easy, professional and devoid from pressure and nonsense. Gio was courteous, helpful and supportive. Our thanks to Gio, Corey and Cindy for making this great deal with an awesome experience.
Happy Customer
by 06/23/2020on
My second lease with Shaker Ford. Salesman Jim Reed went above and beyond, to pick up a truck I found at another dealer, for a price in the range I was looking for. Thank you!