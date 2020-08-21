sales Rating

This was my first experience purchasing a new car, so I wasn't sure which vehicle would be right for me and I had several questions around the buying process. I prefer sedans over SUV's so Cathy mentioned they had an awesome AWD Ford Fusion on the lot with lots of features. Due to COVID, the buying process was a bit different than normal, but Cathy got right to work on making my experience pleasant and painless. She immediately sent me all the information on the car and even sent me a personal walk-around video of the car so I could see all the features, color, etc. right on my phone. I went to check out the car at Shaker's and they had it right out front for me, all the employees were wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, most of the paperwork was done from my phone making the process very comfortable for me. 2 days later, I was driving my first new car home! Cathy Reed was excellent - fully attentive, enjoyable, and knowledgeable about the entire process. I was very impressed with the level of service I received from Shaker's Family Ford compared to the other dealerships I visited. I recommend Cathy and Shaker's to anyone looking for a vehicle. Read more