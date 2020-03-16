Not a place to get your car serviced
by 03/16/2020on
Not a place to get your car serviced! Driving my car home after its oil change, I notice the hood was oddly bouncing around. Looking at it more carefully the next day, the hood had not been properly latched. Furthermore, after opening and closing several times - I could not get it to latch either. One of their employees was aware that the hood was not properly latched yet released the car to me. At any moment with a gust of wind or a bump on I-95 the hood could have suddenly released while I was driving 55 miles an hour plus. My life could have been at risk. I called my service rep who asked that I bring it in on Monday... Driving my Outback down I-95 (from exit 16 to exit 6) as the hood was bouncing up and down was frightening. I was quite upset knowing that a gust of wind or a bump in the road could cause the hood to fly up blocking my visibility. Their service department fixed the hood. The $39 oil change was credited back to me... Unfortunately my trust in Stamford Subaru has been gravely shaken. How could I return or recommend it given that an employee does not care enough to do their job right and then put my safety at risk? Was told the service manager would call me but did not.
Buyer Beware
by 06/19/2018on
I purchased a Subaru Forester from this dealership a few years back. After the sale, I was pushed by the financing guy to buy the dent repair insurance that he assured me would completely cover all minor dings and dents for 5 years. However, when I actually went to have 2 small dents repaired, the insurance only reimbursed $75 per dent on a $500 repair. On top of the $700 I paid for the insurance, I felt misled and scammed by this person. He should have been more clear on the actual terms of the coverage, but I'm hardly surprised that he wasn't. Consummate sales guy. Suffice to say that hindsight is 20/20, and I will never do business with this dealership again.
New Subaru Impreza Lease
by 05/18/2018on
I had a great experience at Stamford Subaru. I came having done my research, was given helpful information by Leo and his sales manager, and was made a very fair offer on a new lease. The experience was very positive and within 90 minutes I has signed paperwork and was all set to pick up my new leased car the next day. Great inventory and many colors and models to choose from made this a good spot to buy/lease a car.
My Subaru dealer
by 05/12/2018on
Got internet price quote on the Subaru I wanted. The sales call was followed up by Diana Kalmykova , set up an appoitment for test drive. Diana was professional, listend to what I wanted and didn't try to over sell. Sales tranactions went smoothly and the price was right. I recommend this dealer for people looking to buy a Subaru in the tri-states area. By the way, Diana's boss - Jonathan came off as pretty arrogant in his communications but he turned out to be a good guy!
Go To Subaru Dealer
by 03/11/2018on
Both John Dimegglio and Diana were extremely helpful and professional. This is our second lease and the transaction was fantastic. Give these people your business. In addition, the service people treat you fairly and go out of their way to help.
Great service!
by 02/13/2018on
Just bought a 2015 Subaru Legacy from these guys. This place is a hidden gem in the car-buying world; very low pressure environment with honest people trying to make a fair deal with car-buyers. The sales rep, Jesus, was incredibly helpful. Definitely give this place your business!
Outstanding overall experience
by 02/06/2018on
Very helpful low pressure staff that listened and delivered on what I wanted and could afford. Found the car I wanted and they made it happen. From sales to finance they were upfront and straight. Promises honored and issues resolved. Will be using Stamford Subaru going forward.
Great car great service
by 12/11/2017on
I am about to lease another Outback as I have been very happy with its performance both in the snow and summer months when I can open the sun roof. Its a great car and the folks in the Stamford office are professional, knowledgeable and very helpful. My sales person is Kevin Lynch and he is the best; very attentive and patient when my husband and I test drove a few different models and then loved driving the Outback.
Fantastic service
by 12/06/2017on
I was nearing the end of my lease and, having been interested in a Subaru, was researching a few dealerships in the area. This one in Stamford was recommended by a friend and I could not have been happier with my experience. My sales person, Joe, was attentive to all my questions and happily explained all my options. I was able to test drive all models and compare features. I decided to lease a Crosstrek and from start to finish the process was painless. I would highly recommend these folks to anyone.
Top Notch Auto Buying Experience
by 10/27/2017on
I met sales person Linda Trindade through the Costco buying program. She initiated contact and was professional in all respects. I knew I wanted an 2017 Impreza hatchback (5 door) with Eyesight. Beyond that I was in her hands. She pointed out features of the various models where appropriate and beyond that let me settle in on the one most appropriate for me. I thought I wanted a Limited, but during test drives it turned out that a Sport worked best for me. She took the time to explain many of the features of the vehicle, did not pressure me to buy, was a totally professional individual, and is a valuable representative of Subaru Stamford. This is my first new car in quite some time and she made the buying experience a comfortable and friendly one.
Great Car Experience + Great Salesperson
by 10/09/2017on
Recently leased a 2018 Crosstrek. Had planned on shopping a few make options for my new vehicle. Went to one dealer and was not a great experience. Came to Subaru Stamford and got the vehicle on the spot that day. Highly recommend the dealer due to their easygoing and straightforward approach. Worked with Robert Fuchs and he was excellent.
A great dealership!
by 08/14/2017on
My wife and I have been customers of Subaru Stamford for three years, having purchased a used 2012 Outback, and leased a 2015 Outback. We've had great service, and recently got a great lease on a new 2017 Outback from Diana Kalmykova. Highly recommend the dealership and Diana!
Best auto purchase experience ever!
by 05/10/2017on
We recently purchased a 2017 Subaru Impreza from Subaru Stamford. Kevin Lynch graciously and capably walked us through this, providing all necessary information and assistance. Kevin is excellent! We were Subaru owners in the first place and traded in our 2002 Subaru Forester. Our experience could not have been better. We love our new Subaru and sing the praises of Subaru Stamford to all our friends. The music-filled flash drive for our vehicle, prepared by the manager Theocrates, was the icing on the cake. This was our all-time best auto purchase experience ever!!
Fantastic Salesperson!!
by 04/11/2017on
Working with Matt at Stamford Subaru was a great experience. He was knowledgable, kind and very willing to get me into the car I wanted at my pace. And, picking up the car was also a great experience. The entire staff was helpful, friendly and a pleasure to work with.
Overall Happy Subaru Outback Owner
by 11/15/2016on
I would like to share my painless experience with a recent purchase at Subaru Stamford. Did some comparison shopping online, selected my vehicle, and reached out to the sales office for a best price quote. The offer was exactly what I had anticipated - within $100-200 of other local shops. What made the experience so painless was our sales agentKevin Lynch. He was honest about getting us the price we were looking for and upon trade in of another vehicle he and his sales manager did their best to offer the best deal in the market. Although I opted to not put up a fight and traded the car below value price, it was a simple process with this dealership. Very happy so far--hope to take the car out for a drive and ensure there are no issues. Should there be a problem, I have faith that Kevin and the dealership will be there to assist. Thanks, Brian
Outstanding Service & A Couple Of Very Happy Customers
by 11/09/2016on
My wife and I went to Subaru Stamford to look shop for our first new car. Kevin Lynch, our sales associate, was patient, honest, knowledgeable, and very friendly. He helped us figure out which car would work best for us and gave us a fair price for a great car. It was one of the best shopping experiences I've had so far and completely without stress. Thank you Kevin & Thank you Subaru Stamford!
new Outback purchae
by 09/19/2016on
Recently bought a 2017 Outback 3.6R from Subaru Stamford and couldn't have had a better experience, thanks to salesman Joe Mercaldo. He was friendly, knowledgeable, and communicative throughout the process. Would absolutely recommend to anyone.
Excellent buying experience!!
by 07/27/2016on
Recently purchased a 2016 Subaru Forrester from Stamford Subaru. Our sales person Linda Trindade made it so easy for us to make that decision. Met her once and we just loved her. Very knowledgeable and more importantly, did not pressure us unlike many other car salespeople. So professional and accommodating. Came back the next day and made the deal!
Love my new Crosstrek
by 07/13/2016on
Had a great experience with the team at Subaru Stamford. Would highly recommend to anyone considering.buying a Subaru.
Very happy customer.
by 06/30/2016on
Overall great experience in the purchase of my 2016 Crosstrek. My salesman Matt went out of his way to make my out of state purchase smooth and easy. He was able to get me the color and package that I wanted for the lowest quoted price. Total satisfaction...Thanks Matt and Stamford Subaru.
Pre-owned purchase
by 06/20/2016on
Purchased my first Subaru,a 2015 Forester last month and couldn't be happier with the whole process. From the start with George D'Angelo right through the entire process with Aki Stefanidis as my salesman I never felt pressured but always felt like they were working with me ,not trying to squeeze every profit they could get out of me. Buying a car is not something I look forward to which is why mine usually last 10 years or so. I just hope these guys are still here the next time I'm ready to buy again because I will definitely be back. A big thumbs up to Subaru Stamford!