service Rating

Not a place to get your car serviced! Driving my car home after its oil change, I notice the hood was oddly bouncing around. Looking at it more carefully the next day, the hood had not been properly latched. Furthermore, after opening and closing several times - I could not get it to latch either. One of their employees was aware that the hood was not properly latched yet released the car to me. At any moment with a gust of wind or a bump on I-95 the hood could have suddenly released while I was driving 55 miles an hour plus. My life could have been at risk. I called my service rep who asked that I bring it in on Monday... Driving my Outback down I-95 (from exit 16 to exit 6) as the hood was bouncing up and down was frightening. I was quite upset knowing that a gust of wind or a bump in the road could cause the hood to fly up blocking my visibility. Their service department fixed the hood. The $39 oil change was credited back to me... Unfortunately my trust in Stamford Subaru has been gravely shaken. How could I return or recommend it given that an employee does not care enough to do their job right and then put my safety at risk? Was told the service manager would call me but did not. Read more