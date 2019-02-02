sales Rating

new 2019 Kia. When I took my car for test drive it had just 1 mile on it, however, I noticed a white vertical scratch on door about 3 inches long. It is a black car and the scratch was very obvious. I had a friend with me who saw it and I pointed it out to salesman. I chose to buy that car assuming that they would never allow a buyer to take a car home with a scratch in the paint. I called prior to the pick up date to again mention and remind them about the scratch and that my expectation was that the it be repaired to new condition prior to me signing and taking delivery on the car. When I arrived on day of pick up, I asked to view the car right away to make sure the scratch was gone. Initially the scratch had been concealed and was no longer white in color, however, the shape and depression of the scratch was still visible and it was now black-ish in color, but, still there! They promised to repair it while I was there signing my paperwork. I have a service ticket for that , it says " WE OWE " on it. After I viewed the scratch again, it looked invisible to me, the paint in that area was shiny and black and perfect looking. I took the car home and after a heavy rain, BOOM, the scratch became whitish in color again and very obvious! I called right away and was told 'come on down and we will fix it.' I questioned why I didn't need an exact time, they said to just bring it in. I live far away it is over 1 1/2 hours drive. I drove there with intent to permanently fix it. I expected to wait for some time or receive a loaner car that day as it would take a few hours or more for them to buff the scratch out, wet sand or possibly paint the car to permanently repair that scratch. I am not sure how the following happened. Once outside to look over the scratch with the sales manager, it was miraculously gone again. I feel that while I was in or around the building someone went outside to my car, rubbed a rag with some sort of wax or applied some sort of glaze or polish and temporarily concealed the scratch again! I found the sales manager to be rude, patronizing, and unprofessional! He was making jokes about the scratch disappearing and when questioned he made me feel very uncomfortable. I called him out on his scratch disappearing act and told him that I would be very annoyed if I went home and the scratch reappeared. After just 2 days at home, the scratch is back again. I refuse to ever deal with Crowley again. If they are being this dishonest with a scratch, I wonder what other things they get away with. They have had 3 chances to repair a thin scratch on a brand new 2019 car. One of those chances involved a long drive and inconvenience to me. I called Kia, their advice is that this is an issue with the dealer and not Kia. Through communication with all parties, the sales manager would now like me to return yet again to allow them the opportunity to fix it. At this point I am so upset that I may choose to skip the long drive and live with a permanent scratch that was there before I even agreed to purchase the car. This could be what the dealer was hoping for all along, that I would simply give up and live with a scratched car. This is the feeling I am getting from that dealership and it was not a pleasant experience at all. Be wise and choose your dealer carefully. Read more