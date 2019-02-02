Great Experience
02/02/2019
I had a very good experience at Crowley Kia. Their salesman Hayden Joeckle did exactly what he told me he could do and made financing my new car easy. Rob Boyle, in the financing department was able to get me financed when other dealers couldn't. I highly recommend stopping by this dealership if you're in the market for a new or used car
Hayden is the BEST
01/22/2019
Hayden joeckel of Crowley Kia is the best. Put me in a brand new car! Go see him!
Extremely Helpful and Smooth
01/22/2019
My salesman is Hayden Joeckel. He is a young, very bright, extremely helpful young man. He was quick to answer my questions. Ran around, allowing me to drive every car I wanted to test. All the paperwork went smoothly when I finally made my decision. Hayden stayed with me and was very attentive and professional. Every salesperson in the dealership worked hard to make this a great experience.
Super Helpful and Informative
01/22/2019
Hayden @ Crowley Kia is amazing! Most informative test drive I’ve ever had. Super helpful through the decision making process. Walked away with a great lease on and amazing Kia Soul Plus!
Helpful and Easy
01/13/2019
For my first time buying a car I was helped by a man named Hayden who was very great and sociable. He made choosing a car that I liked very easy. If I had to buy a car again that would be the first place I go. I would also recommend this place to other people.
Great Customer Service with Hayden
01/08/2019
My experience with Crowley Kia was wonderful. I had Hayden Joeckel search for a specific truck that fit my needs and he found exactly what I was looking for. Very happy I bought a vehicle with Crowley. Great people and great service.
Definitely Reccommend
01/02/2019
Thanks to Hayden Rob And Peter for all the help you gave me. You guys worked so hard for me to get my brand new 2019 Kia Forte. Thanks so much . you guys rock. Thanks to you guys New years is going out with a bang. I def will recommend family and friends to go visit you guys. Thanks so much again for all the hardwork you did for me. Thanks again from the bottom of my heart. Stacy Rubino
One Stop Shop
12/29/2018
Hayden was great and everything got done so I was able to take the car home the same night Thanks very much to all you guys
Great Service
12/15/2018
I purchased a new car a few days ago and Hayden sold it to me. He worked very hard to get me the best deal, was very kind an SWEET, and knowledgeable. Every one at Crowly Kis was awsome and very nice and helped me out tremendously. Great job Hadyen. Kathy Ballou. Loved the Great Service and attention I received. Thank you everyone who assisted me in my purchase. ♥️Kathleen Ballou
5 Star Experience
12/11/2018
Had a 5 star experience buying our new 2019 Kia Forte. Our salesman Hayden went far above and beyond to help us. Smart, intelligent, pleasant and all around great guy. I made a new friend in Hayden!!! Now onto Rob in finance; awesome sauce!!!!! He’s the bomb, loved working with him! Great guy and very knowledgeable and refreshingly competent! I made another new friend in Rob!
Above Average
12/08/2018
Dear Mr. Crowley' I wanted to let you know how we liked buying a car at your place of business. Hayden greeted us nicely and it went very well from there. he was above average in his job. Told us all about the car. he was charming and smiling al the time. I feel you are getting the best out of your decision to hire him.. I think he has a very nice future and it looks like a plus for you. .Wishing you both all the best. Martine Sargent [ 2017 Dodge Caravan ]
Above and Beyond
12/06/2018
I cannot think these gentlemen enough! Not only were Hayden & Rob able to help me on so many different levels. I was able to buy and bring my car home the exact same day. While being able to leave with a dealer plate, till the rest of the paperwork was finished processing. They also talked me through any questions I had with the paperwork or with the car! Very appreciated! Mel was even able to work with me on a time frame to come back the next morning to get my "leaving the lot car detailing"(due to work) which he did a fantastic job on!! Thank you! Thank you again Rob Boyle & Hayden Joeckle!! Show them this exact post next time you go in so they know I sent you for the good service! Happy car shopping @ Crowley Kia!
Helpful and Easy
11/28/2018
Kalani was super helpful via email, Hayden took great care of us at the dealership, and Vicki made the paperwork process a breeze. Overall positive experience!
Painless and Easy
11/17/2018
I recently traded in my lease for a new vehicle and Hayden was amazing! He made it painless and easy and I felt like he was really working for me. He's personable and not your stereotypical cars salesman. Thanks again!
Smooth and Simple
11/10/2018
My salesman Hayden responded promptly throughout the process and even came in on his day off to make sure my car was ready. The finance paperwork was ready when I arrived and it was the smoothest new car pickup I've ever experienced. Even some post-sales questions I had were responded to very quickly.
Best dealership around by FAR
10/22/2018
I recently purchased a new 2019 Kia Sportage LX and am absolutely in love with the car! The staff is absolutely phenomenal and I will definitely be a returning customer! Make sure to ask for Hayden Joeckel when you go in, he was absolutely AMAZING in helping me figure out the best car for me (and price) and I couldn't be happier! Best of all, he wasn't being pushy at all, and I could tell that he genuinely cared about my needs and it really showed that he put me first! He's definitely my go-to car guy now! I can honestly say, this was the first time that I've purchased a car and left feeling 110% satisfied, happy, and confident about my new vehicle! Hayden definitely goes above and beyond!
Dishonest, Shifty
08/08/2018
new 2019 Kia. When I took my car for test drive it had just 1 mile on it, however, I noticed a white vertical scratch on door about 3 inches long. It is a black car and the scratch was very obvious. I had a friend with me who saw it and I pointed it out to salesman. I chose to buy that car assuming that they would never allow a buyer to take a car home with a scratch in the paint. I called prior to the pick up date to again mention and remind them about the scratch and that my expectation was that the it be repaired to new condition prior to me signing and taking delivery on the car. When I arrived on day of pick up, I asked to view the car right away to make sure the scratch was gone. Initially the scratch had been concealed and was no longer white in color, however, the shape and depression of the scratch was still visible and it was now black-ish in color, but, still there! They promised to repair it while I was there signing my paperwork. I have a service ticket for that , it says " WE OWE " on it. After I viewed the scratch again, it looked invisible to me, the paint in that area was shiny and black and perfect looking. I took the car home and after a heavy rain, BOOM, the scratch became whitish in color again and very obvious! I called right away and was told 'come on down and we will fix it.' I questioned why I didn't need an exact time, they said to just bring it in. I live far away it is over 1 1/2 hours drive. I drove there with intent to permanently fix it. I expected to wait for some time or receive a loaner car that day as it would take a few hours or more for them to buff the scratch out, wet sand or possibly paint the car to permanently repair that scratch. I am not sure how the following happened. Once outside to look over the scratch with the sales manager, it was miraculously gone again. I feel that while I was in or around the building someone went outside to my car, rubbed a rag with some sort of wax or applied some sort of glaze or polish and temporarily concealed the scratch again! I found the sales manager to be rude, patronizing, and unprofessional! He was making jokes about the scratch disappearing and when questioned he made me feel very uncomfortable. I called him out on his scratch disappearing act and told him that I would be very annoyed if I went home and the scratch reappeared. After just 2 days at home, the scratch is back again. I refuse to ever deal with Crowley again. If they are being this dishonest with a scratch, I wonder what other things they get away with. They have had 3 chances to repair a thin scratch on a brand new 2019 car. One of those chances involved a long drive and inconvenience to me. I called Kia, their advice is that this is an issue with the dealer and not Kia. Through communication with all parties, the sales manager would now like me to return yet again to allow them the opportunity to fix it. At this point I am so upset that I may choose to skip the long drive and live with a permanent scratch that was there before I even agreed to purchase the car. This could be what the dealer was hoping for all along, that I would simply give up and live with a scratched car. This is the feeling I am getting from that dealership and it was not a pleasant experience at all. Be wise and choose your dealer carefully.
Pleasurable Transaction!
07/23/2017
This was our 2nd transaction with Crowley Kia. Our salesman, Butch Hanning, was so easy to talk with-NO pushy sales talk! We purchased a 2017 Kia Sorento and we couldn't be happier! Crowley Kia & Butch Hanning will always be our first choice!
Shady, dishonest sales practices
04/11/2017
There was a lot that went on with my 3 hour sales visit, next night phone call from manager and the 3rd day to purchase new car, which I walked out of the sale, thank goodness! Word of advice, obtain your own financing and do not let them talk you into financing with them and,they will match it. Careful of the back and forth between the GM, Mike and sales, Artur. Artur will write an amt down and say if you agree you can drive the car home tonight. You agree and mike them says, we can't do that. Ups the,price artur gave you. Order a car fax report, even on a dealer demo, you will be surprised on what you see. Check the retail and trade in price from car fax compared to crowley new car Msrp dealers new demo car price. There is so much they do not disclose, be careful purchasing here.
As always, a great experience
09/15/2016
Ken was outstanding to work with at the front desk. Speedy service. Clean waiting area, good people to talk to. All in all, a nice experience.
