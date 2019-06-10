sales Rating

Would rate zero if I could. I live out of state (UT) and found a decent priced vehicle with John Elway. Because I live out of state, I could not go see the car right away. I put a deposit down on the vehicle that the dealership told me repeatedly was going to be enough to reserve the car for a week or so (first time I could get to CO to look at it). After a couple days, they begin demanding more money and threatening that the car will be sent to auction if I don't put more money down. I refused because I had not yet even seen the car, plus the original, agreed upon deposit was supposed to be enough to reserve the car (so they claimed). The day before I was going to leave UT for CO, I notice the car had been taken off their website. I had to contact them to get the news that the car had been sent to auction, they couldn't even be bothered to let me know that themselves. This is the first instance of them reneging on their agreement. After getting in touch with a manger, and complaining, I finally got them to agree to get the car back (at a discount for all the hassle). I left for CO immediately after that conversation. After a 9 hour drive and arriving in CO at about 3 am, I get a call the next morning (the morning I was going to look at the car) that the car had been sold already the night before. Again, they couldn't be bothered to let me know the car was sold, and wasted me time and money getting to CO. But more importantly, they AGAIN went back on their word. This dealership is the shadiest I have ever experienced. The will take your money and still send your car to auction. I cannot recommend STAYING AWAY from this dealership more. Their word is hallow, they will screw you over again and again. Read more