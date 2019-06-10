Used Cars
*** Buyer Beware *** I bought a 2016 Ford Edge here and everything was good till after the sale. During the test drive the Sync 3 was freezing up and my salesmen said it just needed an update and they would have that done but it had to go to a Ford dealer. I bought the car and a few weeks later I finally got an appointment with a Ford dealer. They did a diagnostic on it to find out that the Ram was damaged by someone who tried to do an update not by a ford dealer. The Ford dealer called me to tell me it was going to cost $1500.00 to fix and that John Elway Chevrolet was only going to cover the diagnostic $180.00. I called John Elway and I was ignored by the sales department and the service department after calling numerous times I gave in and went to John Elway to find out why. I get there to have my salesmen open the door for me so I asked what was going on and he had me take a seat and wait for the sales manager. The sales manager only wanted to find a ways to get out of paying for any of the repair instead of helping me. After disputing for an hour he decided to cover half. So before my first car payment I had to pay almost $800 for a repair on a car that they sold me. I personally would avoid John Elway Chevrolet at all cost.
New Lease
Taylor was great! He was very helpful, showed me a variety of options, and jumped through all the hoops needed to get me into my new car! Had a great overall experience with the dealership!
Awesome
Taylor was such an amazing help. He really went above and beyond to help me get out of a crappy deal with a previous dealership. I learned a lot and also left feeling reassured and happy I came!
Awesome experience! Taylor even gave me a ride here.
Taylor even gave me a ride here. He was able to beat an amazing deal and quickly! The entire process was clear.
The best experience buying a vehicle period!!!
The staff here is top notch. Taylor was a real professional in this process getting me the perfect vehicle. I would recommend speaking to him to get the vehicle you are after. He was amazing in every aspect to work with.
New car sale
Taylor did an awesome job of finding my family a vehicle that fit our price range and needs. Definitely recommend going to him for your next vehicle! He was great to work with.
Sale of a traverse
Taylor Yates made this a simple process and communicates well. I will be back in the future when I am ready to replace my truck. Easily a future manament position
Excelance
Knowledgeable and friendly was my experience with Taylor Yates. When I buy another car it'll be from him.
Great service!
Taylor Yates was a terrific help in the car buying process - it was actually my first time buying a car, and he made everything go very smoothly. It was very reassuring to work with someone so well-informed and helpful. Definitely recommend this dealership!
Great Car-buying Eperience with Taylor
Thanks to Taylor Yates, my wife and I had the easiest and most pleasant car buying experience ever. We drove up from New Mexico to get a great price here with Taylor helping us set everything up over the phone, and when we came in everything went very smoothly.
Great experience!
We used the Costco Auto Program to locate a dealer with inventory and worked with Taylor Yates every step of the way. He made everything super easy for us, especially coming from Albuquerque to Denver to make the purchase. Highly recommend this dealership, especially Taylor!
Amazing Service
I Worked with Taylor & Rocio to get my new Traverase and to say they were amazing in their Customer Service skills in an understatement. They were informative, polite and answered all the questions we had. I will be recomending this dealership to others for sure. Taylor & Rocio keep up the good work. Your pride in the positions you hold really show.
Car purchase
Aliyah was very helpful in finding 2 cars for my home. Great customer service! I know I purchased two wonderful cars and I will not buy cars from anyone/ anywhere else!
Great experience!
the entire process was quick and painless. I would actually describe it as PLEASURABLE! Taylor is friendly and easygoing. Ive purchase quite a few vehicles Over the years. This was by far the best! Thanks so much, Taylor! Wishing you all the best.
Truck purchase
Looking for a truck and was contacted by Donovan Romero. (John elaway chevrolet) This gentleman was the nicest sales man we have every dealt with. Answered all my questions with professionalism. Told us what was needed and in about 2 hours had purchased a truck. I would definitely come back and would love to work with Donavan again. Thank you!!
Great sales staff
Taylor was easy to work with and found exactly what I wanted.
Easy, competitive, transparent buying experience
Within an hour of telling Taylor Yates the specific truck and accessories that I wanted, he phoned and emailed with the most competitive price for the vehicle of any dealer contacted. The actual purchase went as smoothly with no hidden surprises. Before leaving, they provided a hour-long introduction to every feature in the truck and have since followed up to see if any questions have arisen. This was the best experience I have had purchasing a new vehicle.
Quick and easy
I have terrible credit but they worked with me and got me the exact car that I chose off the lot. I love it. Aliyah was super sweet I am very happy with my purchase.
Worst Company, Go elsewhere
This is the worst used car dealership in Denver. I did a kelly blue book buy off with my jeep 20 days ago. Savannah, the appraisal consultant, lied to me about the process and when they would have my check. She failed to turn in my paper work for 6 days after it was supposed to be sent to my bank which cost me money. They cut me check for the wrong amount then, Blamed sarah in the accounts payable for not being good at her job. Still haven't cut me a check for the right amount as of November 10th, I brought my car in on Oct 21st. Joshua the GM of sales insulted me and lied to me about the check coming in and even hung up on me cause he was tired of hearing me complain about his staff lying and their dishonest ways of doing business. I have contacted the BBB and the State Attorney Generals office. Josh the GM of the whole company called me. Apologised for his staffs incompetence, admitted that they lied about sending in my paper work on the 21st and that they sent it the 27th. Still did nothing to fix the situation. Terrible company, go elsewhere. I will update when I have more. 20 days later and still no check or pay off. They will lie, cheat and do whatever to take advantage of you. Go elsewhere.
Shady Dealership. Their words mean nothing.
Would rate zero if I could. I live out of state (UT) and found a decent priced vehicle with John Elway. Because I live out of state, I could not go see the car right away. I put a deposit down on the vehicle that the dealership told me repeatedly was going to be enough to reserve the car for a week or so (first time I could get to CO to look at it). After a couple days, they begin demanding more money and threatening that the car will be sent to auction if I don't put more money down. I refused because I had not yet even seen the car, plus the original, agreed upon deposit was supposed to be enough to reserve the car (so they claimed). The day before I was going to leave UT for CO, I notice the car had been taken off their website. I had to contact them to get the news that the car had been sent to auction, they couldn't even be bothered to let me know that themselves. This is the first instance of them reneging on their agreement. After getting in touch with a manger, and complaining, I finally got them to agree to get the car back (at a discount for all the hassle). I left for CO immediately after that conversation. After a 9 hour drive and arriving in CO at about 3 am, I get a call the next morning (the morning I was going to look at the car) that the car had been sold already the night before. Again, they couldn't be bothered to let me know the car was sold, and wasted me time and money getting to CO. But more importantly, they AGAIN went back on their word. This dealership is the shadiest I have ever experienced. The will take your money and still send your car to auction. I cannot recommend STAYING AWAY from this dealership more. Their word is hallow, they will screw you over again and again.
Great Car - Great Dealership
I have not purchased an American auto for 35 years. My last Chevy was a '72 Impala and it got horrible gas mileage and the quality of workmanship was poor. I have always preferred Japanese cars since. However, when I attended my daughter's graduation in Detroit last May, I was given a Chevy Malibu for my rental car. I couldn't believe it was the same company! The engineering and technology were fantastic! I was currently driving a 2004 Acura TL and I always told people it was the best car I ever had. However, it really was time to trade it in. So I decided to check out the Malibu again and went to John Elway because it was the closest dealership. It was as comfortable and pleasant an experience as it could possibly be. Both the salesman and the person showing me all the features of my new Malibu were great to work with. I had my new car within a couple of hours, it's been three weeks now and I absolutely love it! I will definitely recommend John Elway Chevy and Chevy autos to anyone I know who are looking for a car.
