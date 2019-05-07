service Rating

Nordstrom, the high-end retailer who is known throughout the world as having the best of the best, legendary customer service has been beat in its customer service by Price Ford of Turlock, CA. My wife and my daughter were driving down the freeway when she heard a loud bang under the car and then a continuous noise after that. Completely scared that the car was breaking down on the freeway and will be left alone on the freeway, they took the first exit that they could find and pulled off. Looking to her left, my wife saw Price Ford just down the street and pulled into their driveway. The people at Price Ford asked how they could help and when she told them her situation, they jumped right in and worked on locating the problem and then reported it back to my wife. However, they did not just report the problem to my wife, they also (at no charge) raised the car and fixed the issue so that she could get back on the freeway and continue on her way with my daughter. So you may ask why is this story so special that it meets or exceeds Nordstrom’s customer service? The fact is, Nordstrom’s customer service is the result of buying their product. In my wife’s case, she was driving a Honda and not a Ford vehicle. To the people at Price Ford, it did not matter if the automobile was purchased there at their location or even if the car was a Ford. What matter to Price Ford was that there was a need and they saw the need and filled the need without expectations. Now, I call that legendary customer service. Thanks Price Ford, truly I owe you. Read more