5200 N Golden State Blvd, Turlock, CA 95382
(844) 252-5442
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Price Ford of Turlock

4.5
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (1)
sales Rating

Perfect

by Modesto on 07/05/2019

They even helped my bringing the truck to my house

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
50 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great customer service!

by KarenHendon on 10/28/2019

I took my car in to another Ford Dealer for warranty work. After a week, I had heard nothing from them. When I called, they said the part wasn't in. After asking them to cancel, I called Price Ford. They got me in right away and the very next day, they had the part in and did the Warranty repair. Will take all my business to Price Ford from now on!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2014 ford focus

by Lin flanagan on 10/15/2019

Very efficient friendly establishment

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil leak

by Motownmort on 06/27/2019

Repaired in a timely fashion

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Truckowner

by badPriceford on 01/11/2019

Had a problem on day 6 after buying a Certified vehicle. When talking to the Sales Mgr I mentioned I was still within my 10 day 'grace period' and could return the vehicle. His immediate reply was "Well then bring it back" . I was appalled and damn near did return it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Jeannine Salazar

by Salazar on 01/05/2019

I was very happy with the service, especially with Garnet Turner. She was very pleasant and helpful. The car SEEMS to be running smoother but I will need more time and travel miles to determine how well the transmission is running.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 f150

by maury19 on 11/08/2018

great sales staff, got exactly what I was looking for, great price, options, overall great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

transmission problem

by Ronalde on 10/22/2018

Noise in transmission. Took car in. They checked it out. Got a rental for me. Replaced transmission on warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by 2016explorer on 07/28/2018

Albert the service manager was great. Very helpful. Service was excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2013 Focus repairs

by BillH007 on 04/13/2018

Outstanding service, communication from service advisor was excellent, follow up outstanding

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Mustang purchase

by DenisStarr on 11/29/2017

It took a few days to do. While the people at Price Ford were nice to work with, there was some confusion in answering questions about the car I bought, and the options that I was looking for. The trade in value was in line with Kelly Blue Book, and I think I got a fair deal on the car. It isn't exactly what I wanted, but close.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

DIRTY BRAND NEW CAR

by Shanty on 06/10/2017

I bought a brand new Mustang and the car on delivery was very dirty inside and out to the point that I took it to a detail place before presenting it to the family. No sales man call 24 or 48 hours after purchase to inquire how happy I am with purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

PRICE FORD OF TURLOCK SALES STAFF

by awill72 on 11/17/2016

It was a pleasure working with Price Fords Sales Staff "Mitchell". They are willing to work with the customers and listen and meet the needs of the customer to fit them in the right vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Service

by Perkins96 on 11/16/2016

I recently took our new explorer in to take care of the recall issue. Curtis at the service center greeted me and showed excellent customer service. Friendly (for a Steelers fan) and knowledgeable always works!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Turlock Price Ford

by Joeylewis29 on 10/19/2016

Amazing,great service.I walked in and didn't even stay there for an hour walked out in thirty minutes with a new car.They even detailed,cleaned the car and gave me a full tank.Steve was a great salesman

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Price ford

by Ilovejt01 on 08/27/2016

Everybody was so helpful. Joe, homer and Dylan were awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Better Than Nordstrom in Customer Service

by frithgfnd on 08/15/2016

Nordstrom, the high-end retailer who is known throughout the world as having the best of the best, legendary customer service has been beat in its customer service by Price Ford of Turlock, CA. My wife and my daughter were driving down the freeway when she heard a loud bang under the car and then a continuous noise after that. Completely scared that the car was breaking down on the freeway and will be left alone on the freeway, they took the first exit that they could find and pulled off. Looking to her left, my wife saw Price Ford just down the street and pulled into their driveway. The people at Price Ford asked how they could help and when she told them her situation, they jumped right in and worked on locating the problem and then reported it back to my wife. However, they did not just report the problem to my wife, they also (at no charge) raised the car and fixed the issue so that she could get back on the freeway and continue on her way with my daughter. So you may ask why is this story so special that it meets or exceeds Nordstrom’s customer service? The fact is, Nordstrom’s customer service is the result of buying their product. In my wife’s case, she was driving a Honda and not a Ford vehicle. To the people at Price Ford, it did not matter if the automobile was purchased there at their location or even if the car was a Ford. What matter to Price Ford was that there was a need and they saw the need and filled the need without expectations. Now, I call that legendary customer service. Thanks Price Ford, truly I owe you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Jbain209 on 07/15/2016

Sales staff from top to bottom were extremely knowledgeable and ready to make a great deal. I have purchased many vehicles over the years but this was hands down my best experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

After missing the leak they made it good

by FlashGordon70 on 05/25/2016

I took my 2001 Jag XK8 in for a leak. They changed the hoses (some of them) and installed a new water pump to the cost of approx. $1250. It still leaked. Took it back and after a week and a half they said it was finished. No extra charge. It seems to be doing fine now. Hope springs eternal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by willie176 on 05/15/2016

Great service friendly reps clean waiting room that was my first service on my car thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great selection helpful sales and finance personal

by Mullin101 on 05/02/2016

Joe helped us pick the right vehicle getting us out of a Chevy Cruze into a Ford F-150 he was help answer all question asked very knowledgeable they also help getting us a payment we could afford thanks again price ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

