Price Ford of Turlock is your source for new & used Ford cars, trucks, SUV, parts, service and more in the Turlock area. Our goal is to provide the best possible service to our customers and make sure your car buying experience is second to none. We are conveniently located at 5200 N. Golden State Blvd., Turlock CA, 95382-9552.
We feature an extensive selection of new and certified pre-owned Ford vehicles, as well as used cars from many other makes. Price Ford of Turlock is committed to providing superior service in all departments, from sales to finance to parts and service, and we invite you to search through our online inventory and stop by our dealership for a test drive. If you have any questions, please give us a call at (209) 669-5200.