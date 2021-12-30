1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Website showed great deals and found a car I was willing to purchase so pit in my information for that particular vehicle as their website was designed to do. I got an email welcoming me by Donavan Kemp the sales manager and then another one from a sales rep Carlos. I then received a phone call and I explained which vehicle I wanted to test drive and purchase for the advertised net price with rebate special that was also advertised that would expire on 3rd of January 2022. I made an appointment and took off from my work to make it and when me and my wife showed up the sales rep had no idea where the car was and was not prepared. He then found it in the garage getting upgraded with a dealership mark up of $5000 and I said I wanted to pay for what was advertised so he went to Mr. Kemp the manager and came back saying that the whole deal now changed. I asked to speak to the manager and when he came out was defensive and rude when I asked why the deal changed and why the car was not ready for me to test drive and why I was even called. He gave us the sad story of COVID and microchip shortage and that dealers had the right to mark the sales up without having to tell us before hand and said it quite rudely in front of my wife who was shocked. Very unprofessional and a waste of time and effort with no apology. Never will do business with them and recommend the same for any serious car buyer. Read more