I went in with my husband on a Monday in search of a specific vehicle. They didn't have the model we wanted but they showed us another type and I absolutely loved it... We spend so much time there trying to make a deal and they finally gave us a price that we could afford. Unfortunately, we couldn't make the deal that same day because we had been negotiating for while and we had to leave town for a couple days, so my husband and I told them we would go back during the weekend and they said it was fine. They even called us on Friday to see if we were going back to take the car. We finally went back on Saturday to make the sale official and when we got there the sales associate asked us if we can wait while he finished helping a customer he was already with. We waited for like an hour until the Sales manager came to us and told us that he had bad news. He told us that he couldn't do the deal for the price that they had previously given us and bumped up the price a bit more. That was very unprofessional. I was extremely pleased with their services until they backed up on their deal :(