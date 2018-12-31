Don't care after survey done
by 12/31/2018on
They made several mistakes. The sales man sent me the wrong VIN for a quote to my insurance co which I didn't figure out for a month that I was insurance the wrong the wrong vehicle. Then they sent my paperwork to DMV with someone else's name and address. When I went in to take care of this I was told I wouldn't be taken care of with some freebies for trouble after the salesman harassed me about the score he got on the survey. When I finally got my DMV paperwork the sales date was wrong. I emailed the gm Donavan Kemp who only had an attitude and said we don't give away freebies. Maybe he should talk his saleas manager that. The finance woman was snotty.
so disappointed :(
by 09/14/2015on
I went in with my husband on a Monday in search of a specific vehicle. They didn't have the model we wanted but they showed us another type and I absolutely loved it... We spend so much time there trying to make a deal and they finally gave us a price that we could afford. Unfortunately, we couldn't make the deal that same day because we had been negotiating for while and we had to leave town for a couple days, so my husband and I told them we would go back during the weekend and they said it was fine. They even called us on Friday to see if we were going back to take the car. We finally went back on Saturday to make the sale official and when we got there the sales associate asked us if we can wait while he finished helping a customer he was already with. We waited for like an hour until the Sales manager came to us and told us that he had bad news. He told us that he couldn't do the deal for the price that they had previously given us and bumped up the price a bit more. That was very unprofessional. I was extremely pleased with their services until they backed up on their deal :(
new car survey
by 03/18/2015on
Our salesman answered all of our questions and did not rush us into any decision making. He made our car purchase enjoyable and was very forthcoming.
excellent service!
by 03/09/2015on
Super friendly, very knowledged about the car and its features, we felt comfortable and not pressured..u met our expectationsand we couldnt be happier.
Great Dealership
by 02/16/2015on
I liked how Ron Andrews followed up on my questions right away and was up front about everything including the warranty and the alarm. He was super nice and honest. I would recommend a friend or family member to him.
Oxnard Hyundai is the Best!
by 02/16/2015on
The WHOLE Staff was extremely friendly and had great patience with me and my wife. Out of two other Hyundai Dealerships we visited that day yours had the best selection of cars/models allowing us to select the right one for us!
1 Comments
Purchase on Oxnard Hyundai
by 02/10/2015on
Very good customer attention and service. Very pleased to make a deal with Ricardo Morales, David Kim and Chris Tucker.
1 Comments
Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Purchase
by 02/01/2015on
I researched the vehicle I wanted, arrived at a fair price and the experience was enjoyable. No misunderstandings and everything went smoothly.,I researched the vehicle I wanted, arrived at a fair price and the experience was enjoyable. No misunderstandings and everything went smoothly.
Just the best dealership....EVER!
by 01/27/2015on
Very friendly and overall was the smoothest car sale I've ever made. Environment is amazing, clean and comforting. Ron is a a great salesman. He wasn't pushy or made me feel worthless 15mins after the sale. Jason the sales manager was determined and persistent without being rude. Best dealer experience I've ever had and I've bought more cars than most.
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 12/19/2014on
JJ is always awesome and helpful! I've only been there a handful of times in the past two years but he remembers me and knows my car history. He's always on it and keeps me informed! He out performs all other service employees I've ever delt with at any service center.
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service
by 12/19/2014on
Jenner was extremely informative, courteous, patient and an absolute pleasure to deal with. From the second we met until the second we left. I will definitely be referring friends and family to him. Thank you so much Jenner!
1 Comments
Hyundai Service Survey
by 12/19/2014on
The Service Tech was friendly and helpful on the phone as well as when I arrived. He exceeded my expectations and I would use this dealership and JJ again. I had to travel 50 miles to this dealership and wanted to wait. He took this into account and took care of my needs immediately.
1 Comments
Bill Moeschler at oxnard Hyundai
by 12/10/2014on
I went into Oxnard Hyundai looking to test drive a 2011 Toyota Camry, I was greeted by Bill Moeschler. He helped us find the car on the lot and the second I sat in it I was in love. I decided that day to go back and purchase it. Bill was so kind and helpful to get me the car at the price I could pay. Also his manager Raul was an amazing help to get me the price I could afford. I would HIGHLY recommend Bill at Oxnard Hyundai if you want genuine service, great deals and a great well taken care of car. Out of all of the dealerships I visited this one was the best hands down and you don't feel like another number but rather a guest.
1 Comments
My first car buying exerience with Hyundai
by 12/08/2014on
my exerience at Oxnard Hyundai was pleasant very fast and easy and got me the exact car i wanted for a great deal frank was an excellent sales man to help me answered all my questions he is who i would definitely recommend.
Thank You
by 12/03/2014on
Greg Jarvis was a pleasure to work with. His knowledge of the product and professionalism during my transaction, exceeded my expectations. Thank you for making my experience so satisfying.
1 Comments
Pleasant experience twice
by 11/16/2014on
I have been in this industry for many years and have only seen a hand full of dealers give a great experience multiple times. My family and I made our 1st used car purchase during the labor day sale and had a very pleasant experience in the dealership. We returned back and made our 2nd purchase!!!! We were treated with the most respect and not like just another customer. When I looked at the car inside and out I loved it and also noticed it did not have floor mats and the trunk mat, I brought that to my salesman attention who said he will take care of the floor mats and trunk mat and still do not have trunk and floor mats for my car. Despite not having the floor mats and trunk mat it was a very pleasant experience.
1 Comments
Customer Survey
by 11/11/2014on
The sales consultant as well as the finance consultant responded to my questions with friendliness and patience. They also attempted to apply understanding with the decision making process
1 Comments
Best car deal ever!
by 10/30/2014on
Francisco found us the greatest deal of all for the trade-in car we did, we went home with a 2014 elantra paying a much lower interest than for the 2003 car my boyfriend was paying. We are officially in love with this new car! Thanks Francisco!
1 Comments
great experience at this dealer
by 10/30/2014on
Communication of just the right amount Good deal and service The staff were all very friendly. I would definitely come again.Communication of just the right amount Good deal and service The staff were all very friendly. I would definitely come again.
1 Comments
Angelina's new Hyundai Accent
by 10/25/2014on
Greg Jarvis and Frank Gaeta both were awesome. Frank was busy w another customer & introduced us to Greg who made our experiance wonderful. This was my daughters 1st brand new car & she was thrilled w how easy everything was. Greg is very personaible, lots of knowledge, and super friendly. I will diffenatly be coming back when my lease is up on my Fiat in 2016 for my new car. The Accent Angelina leased is just beautiful and the color unique just like her!!! Thank you also goes out to Frank Burns who recommended Frank Gaeta. Huge Kudos to Oxnard Hyundai!!!
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 10/25/2014on
Customer service was excellent! Francisco V. made it happen. If you are buying a car you definitely want to go there. The process is quick and painless. I am very thankful for the wonderful service the staff provided !
1 Comments
1 Comments