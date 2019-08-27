Great day at Montebello Chevrolet!
08/27/2019
Great Shop! Very meticulous maintained. Everyone so friendly and helpful. I was in and out of there with my loaner car super fast. First time here and this is my new go to dealership. Only Place I’ll be going too.
Truck first oil change
by 09/04/2018on
Very nice personnel
Tahoe
by 04/15/2017on
Dealing with the intenet sales team. After contacting Mike and let him know what I was looking for he found the Tahoe and for a good price too.
Servicing my car
by 04/14/2017on
Free car rental with vehicle service was the biggest serprise to me since i wasnt aware that i had that perk. It was an awesome and pleasent surprise.
Great service
by 04/13/2017on
Great customer service. Vehicle was returned on time as promised. Vehicle was repaired on warranty, no games. I plan on returning in the future.
Oil Change
by 04/12/2017on
I was able to dropped off my vehicle the night before and the vehicle was ready by 9:00am the next day. Quick service, great customer service!
Excellent service
by 04/12/2017on
Fast, reliable, dependable..... Brought my car in for service, the team over at Montebello Chevy came through with out no mistake. Thank you!
Excellent Service
by 04/12/2017on
Professionalism. Attention to detail and service reps have a lot of knowledge and definitely care about each concerns. I would definitely make the extra trip just to make sure I always have my truck worked on there
Satisfied 2017 Chevy Cruise Owner
by 04/11/2017on
From my first contact until now the staff i have felt their care for client needs. I have already been telling of my experience to family and friends alike.
Without an Appointment!
by 04/07/2017on
Service was performed in a timely manner. Service advisors Bora and David were great! And I didn't need an appointment.
The best car shopping experience ever.
by 04/06/2017on
The friendly sales people and our sales man Sam the online sales manager he was the best and I have recommended him and your dealership to family and friends.
Great service!
by 12/05/2016on
My wife and I had one of the best expierences ever here Benjamin Juarez was amazing. He's a respectful, funny, caring person didn't pressure me at all or make me feel like I had to do something I didn't want to I highly recommend this dealership to everybody. Great people and fun to work with! Go see Benjamin Juarez he's great!
Worst service department ever
by 11/26/2016on
Recommended by a family member for excellent sale people. Sales dept very nice however deceptive when trying to sell used vehicles. Claimed top of the line 172 point inspection of our vehicle. After all paperwork signed got vehicle home and noticed leaking oil. When husband checked underneath was caked with old mud. Took back to dealer was told they don't understand what happened. After stating that mechanic would be disciplined for signing off and not doing his job. They used the same mechanic the second time! Car still was still leaking oil and had to again take it back and complain a second time to the service manager. Upon leaving the dealership husband noticed other vehicles stick weed as used with oil puddles underneath them.
Great dealer
by 09/07/2016on
This is the 3rd car I have purchased at this dealer and I wouldn't go anywhere else. Ben Juarez is a great salesman and always takes care of me and gets what I want and gets me a great deal!
Awesome!
by 07/28/2016on
Quick and easy purchase of a used Suburban.They were all very friendly, informed, and very helpful. I appreciated that Chevrolet of Montebello did not try to hard sell me for all the extras and respected what i wanted, though they let me know what else might be available. My new car is in great shape and for a very fair price, it was well worth my trip down from Santa Barbara. Thank you!
Tom Denney is the best!
by 11/11/2015on
Times are hard right now for individuals in the oil industry as we have been hit hard by fallen oil prices. I have had two pay reductions levied and overtime is off limits. This significantly reduced my income. So I decided to give my former salesman, Tom Denney a call and see if he could help me get out of my two vehicles and into a couple of less expensive cars. Tom spent over a week working hard to get me the right deal on two cars and the best trade in value for my current vehicles. I drove two hours south of Bakersfield to see him because nobody can come close to helping me like Tom does. I have done my due diligence and know the car business too. I saved over $220 a month on my two new cars and the wife and I left Montebello Chevy very satisfied. I bought a car from Tom at Montebello Chevy last December and he gave me the best deal out there then. Well he doubled down this time and put me in a better position to weather this downturn to my business. I will only buy from Tom at Montebello Chevy going forward. Tom is a straight shooter and won't BS you or give you the run around like a lot salesman do
Easy, no hassle transaction
by 03/05/2015on
Knowledgeable, courteous, friendly, and professional experience. I had identified the specific configuration and vehicle I was interested in via the internet inventory, contacted the dealership via e-mail, received a response from Ben almost immediately (even though after hours), made an appointment, viewed and drove the car, reviewed pricing (everything as advertised) and bought the car. Simple, straightforward, and no pressure. Working with Ben and Sirenio was a pleasure.
Above and Beyond
by 02/24/2015on
My salesman Mitchell went above and beyond, to find and retrieve, the vehicle I wanted. The dealership also provided a most comfortable buying experience that I would not hesitate to recommend to any of my friends.
bad customer service
by 11/21/2014on
the worse service department. they replaced all my brakes and I had to return it 3 times for squeeking brakes and yet cannot fix the problem. paid for an alignment and nothing was done. my car is still unaligned. Service manager not friendly.
Best car buying experience!
by 08/04/2014on
First time using Internet sales department and would highly recommend it. I had at least 10 dealerships competing for my business. Using the internet gives the consumer more buying power and leverage. Nikole from Chevrolet of Montebello was quick to respond She offered me a great deal on a 2015 Volt and gave me the highest amount for my trade in. This was definitely the easiest and quickest buying experience I've had. 5 Star.
Best Customer Service
by 03/28/2014on
All the Employees at Chevrolet of Montebello went above and beyond to make me and my Family Very Happy with our New Traverse. Special Thanks to Sam and the Internet Department. Will be contacting them soon when I'll be getting an Impala.
