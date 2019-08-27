sales Rating

Times are hard right now for individuals in the oil industry as we have been hit hard by fallen oil prices. I have had two pay reductions levied and overtime is off limits. This significantly reduced my income. So I decided to give my former salesman, Tom Denney a call and see if he could help me get out of my two vehicles and into a couple of less expensive cars. Tom spent over a week working hard to get me the right deal on two cars and the best trade in value for my current vehicles. I drove two hours south of Bakersfield to see him because nobody can come close to helping me like Tom does. I have done my due diligence and know the car business too. I saved over $220 a month on my two new cars and the wife and I left Montebello Chevy very satisfied. I bought a car from Tom at Montebello Chevy last December and he gave me the best deal out there then. Well he doubled down this time and put me in a better position to weather this downturn to my business. I will only buy from Tom at Montebello Chevy going forward. Tom is a straight shooter and won't BS you or give you the run around like a lot salesman do Read more