Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln

43 Auto Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92618
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
4.91 out of 5 stars(101)
Recommend: Yes (34) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Sales Department

by Bronco on 03/23/2022

I can’t even begin to say how awesome my experience was purchasing my new Bronco!! I know how competitive this market is and I could’ve bought my vehicle anywhere else. I really wanna just tell you how amazing your entire staff is, but truly my awesome experience came to two amazing people Timothy and Marcin!!! Please send them my “Thanks”!!!! They really went beyond my expectations!!! Thanks again Ria!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
101 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Diane flanagan on 03/29/2022

Nathan Hart gave us 100 percent customer service and in a timely manner!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sandy my sales person was great to work with! She was very patient!

by Jessica on 03/11/2022

Sandy was so helpful and supportive. Never gave any pressure to purchase the vehicle. Very easy personality and a joy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good people working for the leasing department

by Ray on 01/15/2022

Straight forward efficiency is priority top notch

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding sales reps!

by Jim and Sandy on 01/14/2022

Lincoln’s outstanding performance in the sales department was above and beyond. Beer happy with their prompt and attentive service getting my two new Lincoln Corsairs ready for me. Great personalities…all of them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The complementary pick up and delivery was very smooth and timely.

by Java on 01/07/2022

I like the entire process of scheduling, pick up, maintenance and delivery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ggg

by Ghh on 12/27/2021

Stress free easy purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our salesman was great

by Knapps on 12/04/2021

Our salesman Tyler Rodriguez was awesome! Our finance Lady Gianna (GiGi) was awesome! Services promised during the sale took over a week to get completed which included us having to get [non-permissible content removed] which we aren’t fans of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service again!!

by Mike Santoni on 12/03/2021

Always great service. Paul Parsons always takes care of me and does a great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Collision Course

by LH on 12/01/2021

We took our Ford Edge in to the Tuttle Click Collision Center for an accident repair. David did a excellent job of helping us and the repairs came out great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brandon and Marcin were outstanding. Great follow through live the bronco

by Todd H on 10/05/2021

They do what they say. Great follow up. Honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best auto buying experience in 36 Years!!

by Andrew C on 10/05/2021

Both our sales rep Tyler and Rex in finance did an excellent job explaining everything and it went faster than expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

An Amazing Ecperience!

by Anthony Christopher on 09/29/2021

I had the best experience at a car dealership I’ve ever had yesterday at Tuttle-Click Ford Irvive. Mason and Alex were total class and great representatives of the company. I give these young men five stars and would recommend them to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Lydia on 09/14/2021

Sandy was knowledgeable and friendly, and Johnson is a top-notch professional. Will continue to return to Tuttle Click.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Above and Beyond !!!

by Diana Ceja on 09/01/2021

Troy and Team were Exceptionally Great ! I don’t think I’ve ever had such a smooth and hassle free transaction !!! I am definitely happy with my purchase and will most definitely be recommending this particular dealership Tuttle Click to friends and Family!!! Troy was such a great support and literally went above and beyond for me and it usually is very difficult to find a loyal sales person that will take care of you , I am grateful I came across Tuttle Click Team and Troy ! Thank you !!! Looking forward to continued business with you guys !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Ford dealership - hands down!!

by Jennifer Pereira on 06/17/2021

This dealership does not make you feel like they are selling something to you, they make you feel like they're working with you, to give you the car of your dreams! You never feel you're being pushed or persuaded into a sale. The people at Tuttle-Click Ford from the G.M., finance, salespeople, to the service department, they all work with honesty and integrity. I have purchased my last three cars in a row from the same salesperson (the wonderful Tim McCormick). You can go back year after year and find that the same people are still working at this dealership. It's such a great environment and customers continue to return for the service they cannot get anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Patience & Understanding my Wants

by Tuttle Click Ford Irvine on 06/02/2021

The dealership is very helpful and attentive to your needs and my Salesman Nathan Hart was the best. He made sure I got into a car that fit my style and my budget

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Great experience on 04/24/2021

Lucky Nejati helped me purchase a new f150. I was treated fairly and professionally. I would highly recommend. I actually drove 75 miles to make the deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service and helpful offerings

by Satisfied Customer on 03/19/2021

I use Tuttle-Click for servicing my Explorer. They provide good service and communicate well through the process. I worked with Jack in the service department and he was easy to work with, thorough, and ontime. I like their valet service. It let's me keep working while my SUV goes to and from service. Much preferred over using a ride share to move me back and forth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent customer service

by Happy customer on 02/24/2021

Yesterday I got my oil changed at Tuttle Click Ford. The customer was amazing from the beginning to the end!!! Thank you for taking care of my awesome white Eco Sport!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and Friendly

by Brad B on 01/29/2021

Took my vehicle in for a re-call repair. Jack at service was outstanding in taking care of the repair. I waited less then an hour and everyone was friendly and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
