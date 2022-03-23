5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealership does not make you feel like they are selling something to you, they make you feel like they're working with you, to give you the car of your dreams! You never feel you're being pushed or persuaded into a sale. The people at Tuttle-Click Ford from the G.M., finance, salespeople, to the service department, they all work with honesty and integrity. I have purchased my last three cars in a row from the same salesperson (the wonderful Tim McCormick). You can go back year after year and find that the same people are still working at this dealership. It's such a great environment and customers continue to return for the service they cannot get anywhere else! Read more