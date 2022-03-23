Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln
Awesome Sales Department
by 03/23/2022on
I can’t even begin to say how awesome my experience was purchasing my new Bronco!! I know how competitive this market is and I could’ve bought my vehicle anywhere else. I really wanna just tell you how amazing your entire staff is, but truly my awesome experience came to two amazing people Timothy and Marcin!!! Please send them my “Thanks”!!!! They really went beyond my expectations!!! Thanks again Ria!!!!
Great service
by 03/29/2022on
Nathan Hart gave us 100 percent customer service and in a timely manner!!
Sandy my sales person was great to work with! She was very patient!
by 03/11/2022on
Sandy was so helpful and supportive. Never gave any pressure to purchase the vehicle. Very easy personality and a joy to work with.
Good people working for the leasing department
by 01/15/2022on
Straight forward efficiency is priority top notch
Outstanding sales reps!
by 01/14/2022on
Lincoln’s outstanding performance in the sales department was above and beyond. Beer happy with their prompt and attentive service getting my two new Lincoln Corsairs ready for me. Great personalities…all of them.
The complementary pick up and delivery was very smooth and timely.
by 01/07/2022on
I like the entire process of scheduling, pick up, maintenance and delivery.
by 12/27/2021on
Stress free easy purchase.
Our salesman was great
by 12/04/2021on
Our salesman Tyler Rodriguez was awesome! Our finance Lady Gianna (GiGi) was awesome! Services promised during the sale took over a week to get completed which included us having to get [non-permissible content removed] which we aren’t fans of.
Great service again!!
by 12/03/2021on
Always great service. Paul Parsons always takes care of me and does a great job!
Collision Course
by 12/01/2021on
We took our Ford Edge in to the Tuttle Click Collision Center for an accident repair. David did a excellent job of helping us and the repairs came out great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brandon and Marcin were outstanding. Great follow through live the bronco
by 10/05/2021on
They do what they say. Great follow up. Honest.
Best auto buying experience in 36 Years!!
by 10/05/2021on
Both our sales rep Tyler and Rex in finance did an excellent job explaining everything and it went faster than expected.
An Amazing Ecperience!
by 09/29/2021on
I had the best experience at a car dealership I’ve ever had yesterday at Tuttle-Click Ford Irvive. Mason and Alex were total class and great representatives of the company. I give these young men five stars and would recommend them to anyone!
Excellent customer service
by 09/14/2021on
Sandy was knowledgeable and friendly, and Johnson is a top-notch professional. Will continue to return to Tuttle Click.
Above and Beyond !!!
by 09/01/2021on
Troy and Team were Exceptionally Great ! I don’t think I’ve ever had such a smooth and hassle free transaction !!! I am definitely happy with my purchase and will most definitely be recommending this particular dealership Tuttle Click to friends and Family!!! Troy was such a great support and literally went above and beyond for me and it usually is very difficult to find a loyal sales person that will take care of you , I am grateful I came across Tuttle Click Team and Troy ! Thank you !!! Looking forward to continued business with you guys !
Best Ford dealership - hands down!!
by 06/17/2021on
This dealership does not make you feel like they are selling something to you, they make you feel like they're working with you, to give you the car of your dreams! You never feel you're being pushed or persuaded into a sale. The people at Tuttle-Click Ford from the G.M., finance, salespeople, to the service department, they all work with honesty and integrity. I have purchased my last three cars in a row from the same salesperson (the wonderful Tim McCormick). You can go back year after year and find that the same people are still working at this dealership. It's such a great environment and customers continue to return for the service they cannot get anywhere else!
Patience & Understanding my Wants
by 06/02/2021on
The dealership is very helpful and attentive to your needs and my Salesman Nathan Hart was the best. He made sure I got into a car that fit my style and my budget
Great experience!
by 04/24/2021on
Lucky Nejati helped me purchase a new f150. I was treated fairly and professionally. I would highly recommend. I actually drove 75 miles to make the deal.
Good service and helpful offerings
by 03/19/2021on
I use Tuttle-Click for servicing my Explorer. They provide good service and communicate well through the process. I worked with Jack in the service department and he was easy to work with, thorough, and ontime. I like their valet service. It let's me keep working while my SUV goes to and from service. Much preferred over using a ride share to move me back and forth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 02/24/2021on
Yesterday I got my oil changed at Tuttle Click Ford. The customer was amazing from the beginning to the end!!! Thank you for taking care of my awesome white Eco Sport!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and Friendly
by 01/29/2021on
Took my vehicle in for a re-call repair. Jack at service was outstanding in taking care of the repair. I waited less then an hour and everyone was friendly and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes