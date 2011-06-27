Lexus of Concord

Lexus of Concord

See AllEXTERIORINTERIORINVENTORYNEWSERVICESTAFF
The Lexus of Concord dealership has a wide selection of luxury models from the Lexus brand available for lease or purchase.
Visit dealer’s website 
2001 Market St, Concord, CA 94520
(925) 520-3153
Today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lexus of Concord

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
202 cars in stock
145 new57 used0 certified pre-owned
Lexus RX 350
Lexus RX 350
26 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus ES 300h
Lexus ES 300h
21 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus ES 350
Lexus ES 350
14 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We’d like to welcome you to the Lexus of Concord dealership! A family-owned business, we’ve been serving the community of Concord and its surrounding area since 1991. That’s nearly 30 years of dedicated service!

The Lexus of Concord dealership has a wide selection of luxury models from the Lexus brand available for lease or purchase. With body builds ranging from sedans to coupes to SUVs and even hybrids, our staff can help you find a vehicle suited to your unique lifestyle. Produced with high-quality materials and care, Lexus models are extremely dependable, only surpassed by the level of effort and expertise of the Lexus of Concord staff!

what sets us apart
Lexus of Concord is a family owned Charter dealership, and the recipient of the coveted Lexus Elite Award. We have over 350 New and Certified Lexus vehicles. Everyone is treated like a guest in our own home. Come and experience the difference.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Chinese
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes