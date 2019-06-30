sales Rating

Just bought a car at Lithia Nissan of Clovis and Erik Perez was so helpful and personable! Customer service is their number one priority here. They made sure to help me get the best deal on a car that best fit my needs! Thanks also to Brenda and Edmund! UPDATE: Just want to add the following. I went in preapproved with a credit union and could have been in and out in an hour but was unsure that I was getting the best financing option with my bank. Erik, Edmund and Bobby took the time (four hours) to find the absolute best deal (IT WAS AMAZING). These people will work with you on anything you need and if you voice any concerns, I guarantee they can come up with a solution that will erase any doubts. Lithia Nissan of Clovis has a great team. One more shout out because, really they deserve it: THANK YOU ERIK, EDMUND, BOBBY AND BRENDA. I genuinely appreciate all of your time and effort. Read more