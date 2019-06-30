Customer Service Matters
by 06/30/2019on
Just bought a car at Lithia Nissan of Clovis and Erik Perez was so helpful and personable! Customer service is their number one priority here. They made sure to help me get the best deal on a car that best fit my needs! Thanks also to Brenda and Edmund! UPDATE: Just want to add the following. I went in preapproved with a credit union and could have been in and out in an hour but was unsure that I was getting the best financing option with my bank. Erik, Edmund and Bobby took the time (four hours) to find the absolute best deal (IT WAS AMAZING). These people will work with you on anything you need and if you voice any concerns, I guarantee they can come up with a solution that will erase any doubts. Lithia Nissan of Clovis has a great team. One more shout out because, really they deserve it: THANK YOU ERIK, EDMUND, BOBBY AND BRENDA. I genuinely appreciate all of your time and effort.
2015 Nissan Versa
by 11/05/2016on
This place was very friendly and really took care of everything I needed when I went in. I thought I was going to have to wait 3 hours but I waited 10 minutes in their lounge with complimentary coffee and wifi before they gave me a ride back to my work and then texted me to tell me that my service was done before coming back to pick me up. It was very convenient!
Great Service, Great People
by 08/13/2016on
Service was finished ahead of schedule, and the people I worked where fast, friendly, and kept me in the loop.
Awesome service reprsentative
by 07/31/2016on
Diana Perez who works as a service representative is always friendly, engaging and humble. She listens and cares....never tries to sell unnecessary service, and makes you feel confident that your car is in the best of hands.....It is a pleasure to work with her. Overall the service I have received from this dealership over the past 10 years has been exceptional.
Very good!
by 07/03/2016on
Very good customer service, fast and friendly!!
Great sales
by 06/23/2016on
I was looking for a good price (fair purchase price according to Kelly Blue Book) for a 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL and I wasn't sure how that was going to go since MSRP's prices are different. The sales person, Dan Otis and manager Derek Groppetti guided me through the process (I'm a first time new car buyer from a dealership). I was made to feel valued, I felt welcomed, and wasn't afraid of asking questions within the respectful and friendly atmosphere they created. They gave me the fair purchased price and helped me with financing by searching the lowest rate even if it's not with them. I had an excellent experience and would highly recommend their dealership to my friends and family! :)
No pressure
by 05/05/2016on
This was a great experience buying our car. My only complaint, which may be due to my confusion, was I understood the CPO vehicle we purchased had the technology package and found out a few days later it did not.
Excellence
by 04/30/2016on
As always I appreciate the one on one service I receive.Tim is always so helpful in explaining the service completed on my truck. And all service reps greet me with a smile and call me by name. This for me is such excellent customer service!!! Thank You All....
Got what I wanted.
by 04/12/2016on
Everything was satisfactory and I received the vehicle I desired and a price that was within reach. Happy all around.
Fast oil change
by 01/28/2016on
Had an oil change done. It was fast and the people there are friendly
What a great team!
by 12/03/2015on
Ken Herzog is an awesome sales agent who answered all our questions and found the options that best fit our needs. No pressure sales tactics at all.
Happy happy Happy
by 08/28/2015on
My wife and I left driving a 2015 new Altima thanks to the patience, good will, and overall just helping us to see the options available, by Kenneth and RJ. We trust that Litia Nisson cares because of our positive experience purchasing this car. I will be happy to recommend Kenneth and RJ to family an friends along with encouraging your Nisson Dealership. Sincerely Jack and LaVon Weaver
2015 Nissan Rouge
by 08/28/2015on
Wow, what a Great car buying experience. I love my new car, the staff was amazing to work with and the price was right! Thank You, Steven Heaton Martha Sheppard Sam Cabraloff And my Sales Person Ray Garza I will see you next time I need a car
First oil change
by 08/17/2015on
I'm happy with the first of many oil changes at Lithia Nissan of Clovis. I was in and out in a reasonable amount of time, even before my toddler had a meltdown, which is always a bonus.
Purchasing a Car
by 07/14/2015on
Ken was a great representitive, there was no pressure and he was there to answer all of my questions. He took care of me and made buying a car easy. Freddie also did a great job and walked me through all the paper work. I would purchase a car from Nissan of Clovis again.
Excellent
by 07/13/2015on
Alex was very nice and courteous. Liked his personality, but he was professional too.