Customer Reviews of Kia of Alhambra all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (185)
Recommend: Yes (
184) No ( 1) sales Rating 2020 Kia Rio S 5D Hatchback
by
on Randolph 07/03/2020
The people in the dealership are very friend and respectful and they worked with me to get a good deal.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
Alberto is incredible. He remembers my name, treats me like a VIP , and always is very honest about what needs to be done . I come back to this particular Kia dealership because of Alberto . I live between Alhambra Kia and another Kia dealership and I chose to go see Alberto because of his service .
Dealer Response 1 Comments
The employee that took my key was very friendly and explained what was done when I picked up my car.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
Gustavo was very helpfull and nice.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
Courtesy employees and helpful
Dealer Response 1 Comments
Personnel were courteous and helpful. Service was done faster than expected.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
Alberto the Assistant Manager is always very kind and courteous. My car battery died and he took me in last minute.
Even if something goes wrong, he makes it right.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
There’s snacks and water while you wait for your service
Dealer Response 1 Comments
Great customer service experience, fast and friendly. Good atmosphere, I really enjoyed my experience and first time getting an oil change here at Kia dealership in Alhambra. And a huge thank you to alberto, he was the service advisor who helped me out . Did a great job
My service agent Steven is great. He is there to take care of the needs of my car. He is very on top of it. Knows I needed service, and he had a Lift order for me asap. He is honest and to the point. I alway request Steven.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
Steven Lara is amazing. He’s been helping me for many years with my service. He’s always accommodating and professional. I will keep coming to get my car serviced because of him.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
Everyone was very helpful and cordial. José Velez was very detailed and made sure he answered all our questions.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
The staff was very friendly and helpful.
New car shopping in the time of covid-19
Jose was great. The setup inside to help prevent covid-19 spread was reassuring too. The process moved quickly once we settled on an amount.
In and out, quick and easy
Alberto and the other advisors are always helpful and get me in and out quickly. They arrange Lyft drivers which is a perk.
Kia of Alhambra- rock star service
Steven L makes getting service completed an absolute joy
Best customer service in Service department
Great customer service very honest and efficient they took care of my car problem rite away. Highly recommend to go to Kia of ALHAMBRA thank you Darlene for all your help your awesome.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
I recently leased my car at Kia of Alhambra. The staff was very friendly, listened to me and was not pushy. I love my vehicle and would highly recommend a friend/family to Kia of Alhambra.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
Fast service, fair price. People keep you informed of progress, nice waiting room. It was a pleasant experience. Thank you.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
Buen servicio.personal amable
Dealer Response 1 Comments
