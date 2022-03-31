Skip to main content
George Kell Motors

3808 S Van Dyke Rd, Newport, AR 72112
Today 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Customer Reviews of George Kell Motors

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(5)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change/Tire Rotation

by Suzette on 03/31/2022

Very pleasant. I was back on the road within my expected wait time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Cindy06 on 02/16/2021

We always receive professional and speedy service from George Kell Motors.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

George Kell service

by Rlhdiesel on 10/31/2018

George Kell was very prompt in servicing my diesel truck. They kept me informed on every step. It was in the shop 3 times for the same problem in a short period of time. Because it was a complex issue with reducing power it was difficult to diagnose all the issues. I do believe we have the issue fully resolved. They did everything possible to provide for my needs in a loaner and in service. This is the only dealership that has always met my needs. Very reasonable on price. Of service. It is the service department that brings me back when I buy a new truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by KarenB_2016 on 01/13/2016

Everyone was very friendly and welcoming even though they were in the middle of trying to move to the new building. It didn't slow down the process for me at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

oil change

by debbiestark4 on 12/31/2015

Great service and friendly people at this dealership. The service department is great and helpful and very knowledge in their work. The salesman are true to their word.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
17 cars in stock
0 new17 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Sierra 2500HD
GMC Sierra 2500HD
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
