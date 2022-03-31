5 out of 5 stars service Rating

George Kell was very prompt in servicing my diesel truck. They kept me informed on every step. It was in the shop 3 times for the same problem in a short period of time. Because it was a complex issue with reducing power it was difficult to diagnose all the issues. I do believe we have the issue fully resolved. They did everything possible to provide for my needs in a loaner and in service. This is the only dealership that has always met my needs. Very reasonable on price. Of service. It is the service department that brings me back when I buy a new truck. Read more