George Kell Motors
Customer Reviews of George Kell Motors
Oil Change/Tire Rotation
by 03/31/2022on
Very pleasant. I was back on the road within my expected wait time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change/Tire Rotation
by 03/31/2022on
Very pleasant. I was back on the road within my expected wait time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 02/16/2021on
We always receive professional and speedy service from George Kell Motors.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
George Kell service
by 10/31/2018on
George Kell was very prompt in servicing my diesel truck. They kept me informed on every step. It was in the shop 3 times for the same problem in a short period of time. Because it was a complex issue with reducing power it was difficult to diagnose all the issues. I do believe we have the issue fully resolved. They did everything possible to provide for my needs in a loaner and in service. This is the only dealership that has always met my needs. Very reasonable on price. Of service. It is the service department that brings me back when I buy a new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 01/13/2016on
Everyone was very friendly and welcoming even though they were in the middle of trying to move to the new building. It didn't slow down the process for me at all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
oil change
by 12/31/2015on
Great service and friendly people at this dealership. The service department is great and helpful and very knowledge in their work. The salesman are true to their word.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments