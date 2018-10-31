George Kell service
by 10/31/2018on
George Kell was very prompt in servicing my diesel truck. They kept me informed on every step. It was in the shop 3 times for the same problem in a short period of time. Because it was a complex issue with reducing power it was difficult to diagnose all the issues. I do believe we have the issue fully resolved. They did everything possible to provide for my needs in a loaner and in service. This is the only dealership that has always met my needs. Very reasonable on price. Of service. It is the service department that brings me back when I buy a new truck.
Great service
by 01/13/2016on
Everyone was very friendly and welcoming even though they were in the middle of trying to move to the new building. It didn't slow down the process for me at all.
oil change
by 12/31/2015on
Great service and friendly people at this dealership. The service department is great and helpful and very knowledge in their work. The salesman are true to their word.
