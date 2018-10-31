George Kell Motors

3808 S Van Dyke Rd, Newport, AR 72112
(844) 795-0569
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Customer Reviews of George Kell Motors

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

George Kell service

by Rlhdiesel on 10/31/2018

George Kell was very prompt in servicing my diesel truck. They kept me informed on every step. It was in the shop 3 times for the same problem in a short period of time. Because it was a complex issue with reducing power it was difficult to diagnose all the issues. I do believe we have the issue fully resolved. They did everything possible to provide for my needs in a loaner and in service. This is the only dealership that has always met my needs. Very reasonable on price. Of service. It is the service department that brings me back when I buy a new truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

sales Rating

Great service

by KarenB_2016 on 01/13/2016

Everyone was very friendly and welcoming even though they were in the middle of trying to move to the new building. It didn't slow down the process for me at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

oil change

by debbiestark4 on 12/31/2015

Great service and friendly people at this dealership. The service department is great and helpful and very knowledge in their work. The salesman are true to their word.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
