Crain Chevrolet

9911 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Crain Chevrolet

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
service Rating

Service Department

by Linaa32 on 01/02/2019

My experience was Good I went in for oil change and having problems with Heather work was done and I was on my way in no time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
8 Reviews
service Rating

Does not stand behind the warranty

by Nhollomon on 02/21/2020

Dealership refusing to repair all items that are under warranty

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service Department

service Rating

Crain Chevrolet

by NanaLisa on 11/15/2018

I was very pleased with the promptness

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

I hate CRAIN!!!!

by samaochoa on 08/04/2013

I will never again buy another car from Crain. I only owe $600 on my car and I feel like I have been [non-permissible content removed] every time I make a payment. They sold me this car with all the promises and they didn't do anything that was promised. I went about the sales manager and talked to a "big wig" and got lied to by him. Took the car there 3 differ times and they couldn't find out what was wrong with the car. If you want to [non-permissible content removed] really good, come to Crain, any of them

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

jeff hall seirra 4x4

by jeffhall on 04/19/2012

funkhauser my sales man. is one very cool and very smart person and al i got to say about his professionism "and this goes for the entire crain team" ive had nothing bad to say from day one back in 2000 when i started dealing with crain pontiac buick gmc in conway ark.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

pretty good service and company

by jeffhall on 04/19/2012

well crain pontiac buick gmc service personal i would recommend to anyone. "linda and john"service manager i guess are really good for crain "two thumbs up!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by mmb001 on 09/17/2011

I have worked for Dealerships in the past so I was not happy about having to deal with them on a new car, however I can say Crain was the best. They gave me what I needed on my trade-in and I got the car I wanted for the price range I was looking for. I'm looking forward to buying another new car from Crain Chevrolet soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

great dealership

by dirkd5555 on 06/30/2011

crain chevorlet is a great dealership. i purchased a vehicle yesterday and it was the easiest purchase i have ever made. my salesman jarrod horton was great. mike tinnon gave me a great price for my trade in. thanks crain chevy i really appreciate it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
