I will never again buy another car from Crain.
I only owe $600 on my car and I feel like I have been [non-permissible content removed] every time I make a payment.
They sold me this car with all the promises and they didn't do anything that was promised.
I went about the sales manager and talked to a "big wig" and got lied to by him.
Took the car there 3 differ times and they couldn't find out what was wrong with the car.
If you want to [non-permissible content removed] really good, come to Crain, any of them
funkhauser my sales man. is one very cool and very smart person and al i got to say about his professionism "and this goes for the entire crain team" ive had nothing bad to say from day one back in 2000 when i started dealing with crain pontiac buick gmc in conway ark.
I have worked for Dealerships in the past so I was not happy about having to deal with them on a new car, however I can say Crain was the best. They gave me what I needed on my trade-in and I got the car I wanted for the price range I was looking for.
I'm looking forward to buying another new car from Crain Chevrolet soon.
crain chevorlet is a great dealership. i purchased a vehicle yesterday and it was the easiest purchase i have ever made. my salesman jarrod horton was great. mike tinnon gave me a great price for my trade in. thanks crain chevy i really appreciate it.