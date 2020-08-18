New purchase
by 08/18/2020on
The staff was AWESOME! So friendly and FUN, Ralph makes me want to go buy another vehicle today! Corey got us started, Audrey led us and escorted us, answering all my 150 questions and if she didn't know she asked someone who did. Harry Harvey! It was good to see him.......again. Such a great experience, we highly recommend Cavanaugh Ford in Jonesboro AR.
bought new car
by 05/31/2020on
Amazing dealership! Met all my needs in a timely and friendly manner! Awesome deals!
Fast and easy
by 06/22/2016on
Service staff was very helpful They did what they said they would do.
Great all around service!!
by 05/28/2016on
David Martin has always taken care of me. Will continue to buy from him in the future. Best customer service bar none. Thanks for all you do in making each transaction easy.
Great service
by 05/24/2016on
I have a Ford escape and when I pulled in to get my old changed I told the service manager that I had another appointment at 9 o'clock and was wondering how long would it take to get my old changed he told me not very long and I was surprised within 45 minutes he had my car done and I got to my appointment on time I thought that was very excellent service.
Great service
by 05/10/2016on
2016 edge. The staff was Very polite, and "NOT" pushy at all. There are plenty of Ford dealers, the salesmen make the difference!
Great Service
by 05/09/2016on
Every I asked was done and done quickly great service!!
Great Experience
by 05/02/2016on
I purchased a 2012 VW Beetle. The service I received from Ricky Hoskins was above and beyond. I told him what I wanted and he delivered just that. Very nice man to deal with. Although at times I was a total winch to deal with he never once was out of line nor professional. He stayed right on track and went above and beyond to full file my request. I would recommend your dealer ship and Mr. Hoskins to anyone. Thank You
AWESOME!!!
by 02/02/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Ford Fiesta. My sales rep was Jacob. The service I received from Cavenaugh Ford was exceptional! Not only was everyone extremely friendly, they showed that they really cared about my shopping experience, and Jacob helped me find the right ride for a GREAT price!
good service
by 01/27/2016on
Zach has always been very helpful and accommodating when service is needed. Can't say enough good about the service. Thanks
Excellent Fast Service at Cavenaugh
by 01/25/2016on
I purchased my 2014 Super Crew 5.0L F150 about one year ago from Cavenaugh Ford in Jonesboro. TJ Dalton did a supper job of showing me several trucks. It has been a great truck to drive and performance is very good. I recently had one small item repaired by Cavenaugh. The service was fast and friendly, I am very pleased with the F150 and Cavenaugh Ford.
Happy
by 01/14/2016on
Your dealership did a great job on letting me buy a car. looking forward to buying another in the near future.
Always Great Service From Cavanaugh Ford!
by 01/13/2016on
We highly recommend Cavanaugh Ford sales and service! They are the best around.
Excellent Car Service
by 01/01/2016on
Carl Deal took really great care of all my need regarding getting me a brand new 2016 Ford Mustang! I am very pleased with my service. Mike The General Manger was very helpful in the process as well! Mike and Carl both assured me that if I need any additional services or have questions about my new vehicle to please give them a call. A few days later, I had several questions and concerns. Mike and Carl handled everything just as they said! I am very satisfied with my services at the Jonesboro Ford Location!!
Happy customer
by 12/23/2015on
I bought a ford edge. It is my third one. I came in and knew exactly what I wanted and the sales person did a great job in getting it for me. The whole process was still a little long though.
Great people and fast friendly service
by 12/21/2015on
As always the staff were courteous and professional in every way. They took me to work after I dropped off the vehicle and picked me up afterwards. Cant ask to be treated any better than the folks at Cavanaugh Ford! You are all terrific!
Great service
by 11/30/2015on
2015 XLT F150 4x4 Lonnie helped me throughout the whole process and it was a great buying experience.
Great Service
by 11/11/2015on
I enjoyed the experience. I appreciated the fact that I was not pushed into buying.
very very satisfied
by 11/10/2015on
I got a 2016 ford fusion the service was very good and the employees were very helpful will recommend to family and friends
Smooth transaction from start to finish
by 10/22/2015on
I was able to locate the vehicle I was interested in buying online. I visited the dealership the next day, and the gentleman who opened the door for me and greeted me was the salesman from whom I made the purchase. Fast and easy, no pressure from him. A nice test drive experience, and my Escape was ready for me to drive away within a couple of hours. Followup with add-on equipment was done as promised in a timely manner. Very pleased with the entire process.
Great staff
by 10/22/2015on
All of return visits for regular service have been great. Staff are friendly, ask questions, remember me from previous visits, take care of everything. My experience has been exceptional.