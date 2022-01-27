2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I went in for my routine oil change and left pretty dissatisfied with the service at this location. The lack of communication left me in the dark while waiting for my vehicle to finish. I waited in the lobby for my vehicle to finish which was very quick. Which was great, however no one informed me that my vehicle was done. I happened to turn around and see my vehicle parked. I waited 10 more minutes to see if there maybe was something else they needed to complete. When I looked over at the desk the employees were just chatting. Finally I walked up to the desk to the associate that was supposed to be helping me and asked if my vehicle was finished. The associate replied “yeah I think so they are just washing it.” I then turned and pointed to my Jeep parked behind me and another associate said “it’s right there”. I took my paperwork and left. As I was driving home I noticed that the sticker to indicate when I am due for my next oil change was not even changed. Read more