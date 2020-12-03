sales Rating

Stay away from this dealership. Every step of the buying process through repairs was a nightmare. Bottom line up front, I traded in a fully functioning vehicle and was told everything in the new vehicle worked. When I reported issues I was first ignored then told weeks later I took too long to mention issues. Customer service from sales, sales managers, and service was terrible. I’ve received better service from “buy here pay here” dealerships! When I first approached the dealership the salesman told me the car I was there to see wasn’t there. After arguing with me, he finally went to the back and found it. The vehicle was being inspected and run through service so I was not able to drive it, but I was promised the dealership would “do right by me” and wouldn’t sell me a vehicle with any non-cosmetic issues. After purchasing the vehicle, I was told it would take a couple hours to get a part replaced so I went to lunch. After sitting around waiting for a couple hours I was told it would be ready the next day. For the next 3 days I was told the same thing, “It will be ready tomorrow.” I finally called asking when the vehicle would be ready and was told it would take another 5 days to get the part in and then I would have to wait for a bay to open up for them to work on the vehicle, so I asked if I could take MY car home. When I went to pick it up, the salesman asked me “what’s the big hurry?” because he was called in to take care of me. After driving the vehicle for a few days I noticed a couple issues. The features that were included only in this trimline (heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel) were not working and the motor for the tailgate struggles to open if the vehicle isn’t parked on a flat surface. I emailed my salesman about the issue and the e-mail was conveniently not seen. A week later when service called to let me know the part was in, I asked if the salesman mentioned the other issues and he said no, but he would put a note in the system so it could be fixed when the vehicle came in. When I brought the vehicle in, service never greeted me or introduced himself, he just took the keys, had me sign paperwork, and gave me the keys to a loaner vehicle. The following day I received a text message informing the original issue was fixed, but the other issues weren’t authorized by the sales manager. I spoke with the sales manager who told me he would look into it and would do the best he could to “do right by my.” I didn’t hear back from the sales manager so I drove to the dealership where I was told I waited too long to make a complaint (he was just now hearing about it but I made a complaint within a week of getting the keys), service checked off on those features so they must have magically broken once I drove home, and any repairs would cost too much because he only made $86 on the deal. When I asked how it would cost too much to fix the vehicle, I was told sales managers make money based off gross income and it would have to come out of his pocket. I was then offered to have the tailgate fixed, but not the other issues because they would cost too much to repair. When I mentioned that I was told by him and the sales manager “we will do right by you” he said sorry, we just cant put any more money into that vehicle. I will never consider buying a vehicle or getting service from this dealership again. I would not recommend anyone even waste their time with this dealership. Read more