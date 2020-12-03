Always great deals here!
We have purchased our last 3 vehicles from here and are likely continue as long as we receive great service and prices with fair negotiation.
Exceptional Service
I have travelled/lived up and down the West coast from Alaska, to Washington, and California; also spent time in New Mexico. While I have received good service in the other VW dealership locations, I have found the entire Service team at Volkswagen Tucson to offer the most exceptionally friendly, professional service of them all! I'm happy to be back in Tucson knowing my VW will be well taken care of!
Great Customer Service!
The staff at the Volkswagen Service center were amazing. Made me feel like they were there to help, rather than swindle me.
Great experience Volkswagen Automall. Quick efficient visit with great customer service from Manny. Thank you
The best dealership to service your Volkswagen
Larry H Miller Volkswagen has the best costumer service, I had own in the past years, three Volkswagen vehicles. They are the best! In Tucson Arizona, for maintenance and warranty claims service.
The Best Dealer In Tucson
I have 2 VWs and would think of buying at any other dealer. There service department is excellent and I can always count on them to take care of me and my wife.
Base price of used 2017 passat not bad but ...
Larry Miller has alot of addons for a used car that were paid for by original owner. Such as tinted window warranty $465. Nitro air in tires $165 and then get a flat fancy air is gone. Then there us a extended warranty for $3000 plus that only worth nothing.
Great
Online tool went great felt like it cut the time in half
Car repair
Car loan while car was being fixed. Mr Andrew is always polite and professional. Knows me by my first name!
Excellent !!
I have been a loyal customer for the last 2 years and manny always goes above and beyond!! I am a woman and never makes me feel like I have no clue what I’m talking about ( when it comes to cars :) ) But he has always made me feel comfortable in explaining my concerns and getting it done !!! Thank you MANNY for what you do
Awesome customer service!
I wanted to buy the 2019 Jetta R-line, I set up a date a week after I looked at the car to come by and buy it. My seller told me he has the keys already to the car and it’s gonna be mine that following Saturday. Once I got there on that Saturday some other sales person sold the car, not knowing it was reserved for me. I was pretty upset, till my seller told me to wait 5 minutes. After coming back he told me he’s gonna give me the 2020 Jetta R-line for almost the same price. I’m really satisfied with the service, the management and the seller itself. They really care about you and I’ll definitely recommend them to my friends and family. 10/10!
LHM Fiat Service - Headlight Out
Thanks LHM Fiat Service for a super quick turn on replacing my headlamp and daytime running bulbs. Service is friendly, reliable and trustworthy. My Abarth has 115k miles and still purrs like a dream machine!
Recent oil change
I went in for my routine oil change and left pretty dissatisfied with the service at this location. The lack of communication left me in the dark while waiting for my vehicle to finish. I waited in the lobby for my vehicle to finish which was very quick. Which was great, however no one informed me that my vehicle was done. I happened to turn around and see my vehicle parked. I waited 10 more minutes to see if there maybe was something else they needed to complete. When I looked over at the desk the employees were just chatting. Finally I walked up to the desk to the associate that was supposed to be helping me and asked if my vehicle was finished. The associate replied “yeah I think so they are just washing it.” I then turned and pointed to my Jeep parked behind me and another associate said “it’s right there”. I took my paperwork and left. As I was driving home I noticed that the sticker to indicate when I am due for my next oil change was not even changed.
HONESTY
Im not going to lie. I love my truck. Especially here in Tucson where people do not know how to drive and will cut u off in a heartbeat. The truck runs great. What i do not like is [non-permissible content removed]. 1. I was told that my credit would only be ran once but as of 3 months later i am still receiving letters from multiple banks. 2. My truck came with one key but i was told i would receive another one soon.(3 months later no key) 3 I was told i would have lifetime oil changes. Went in this past week to find out lifetime oil changes actually meant only 3. Little things like this bother me. Although they sell AWESOME vehicles i would definitely get your PROMISES in writting when dealing with them!
Consistently good service
We live two hours away, but really wouldn’t take our Jetta TDI anywhere else. Andrew and crew perform great, friendly, timely service every time.
Professional thourough and friendly service.
Always taken care of. Kept informed of all service's performed and given a complete list needed repairs. All in all a quality Dealership with a quality service department. Thank you LHMVW
Love my tiguan
Brendan was great, patient, and honest.
Stay far away!
Stay away from this dealership. Every step of the buying process through repairs was a nightmare. Bottom line up front, I traded in a fully functioning vehicle and was told everything in the new vehicle worked. When I reported issues I was first ignored then told weeks later I took too long to mention issues. Customer service from sales, sales managers, and service was terrible. I’ve received better service from “buy here pay here” dealerships! When I first approached the dealership the salesman told me the car I was there to see wasn’t there. After arguing with me, he finally went to the back and found it. The vehicle was being inspected and run through service so I was not able to drive it, but I was promised the dealership would “do right by me” and wouldn’t sell me a vehicle with any non-cosmetic issues. After purchasing the vehicle, I was told it would take a couple hours to get a part replaced so I went to lunch. After sitting around waiting for a couple hours I was told it would be ready the next day. For the next 3 days I was told the same thing, “It will be ready tomorrow.” I finally called asking when the vehicle would be ready and was told it would take another 5 days to get the part in and then I would have to wait for a bay to open up for them to work on the vehicle, so I asked if I could take MY car home. When I went to pick it up, the salesman asked me “what’s the big hurry?” because he was called in to take care of me. After driving the vehicle for a few days I noticed a couple issues. The features that were included only in this trimline (heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel) were not working and the motor for the tailgate struggles to open if the vehicle isn’t parked on a flat surface. I emailed my salesman about the issue and the e-mail was conveniently not seen. A week later when service called to let me know the part was in, I asked if the salesman mentioned the other issues and he said no, but he would put a note in the system so it could be fixed when the vehicle came in. When I brought the vehicle in, service never greeted me or introduced himself, he just took the keys, had me sign paperwork, and gave me the keys to a loaner vehicle. The following day I received a text message informing the original issue was fixed, but the other issues weren’t authorized by the sales manager. I spoke with the sales manager who told me he would look into it and would do the best he could to “do right by my.” I didn’t hear back from the sales manager so I drove to the dealership where I was told I waited too long to make a complaint (he was just now hearing about it but I made a complaint within a week of getting the keys), service checked off on those features so they must have magically broken once I drove home, and any repairs would cost too much because he only made $86 on the deal. When I asked how it would cost too much to fix the vehicle, I was told sales managers make money based off gross income and it would have to come out of his pocket. I was then offered to have the tailgate fixed, but not the other issues because they would cost too much to repair. When I mentioned that I was told by him and the sales manager “we will do right by you” he said sorry, we just cant put any more money into that vehicle. I will never consider buying a vehicle or getting service from this dealership again. I would not recommend anyone even waste their time with this dealership.
Tire replacement
Manny was great. Very professional and accommodating. Highly recommend.
Great service
I changed from the other local VW dealership due to proximity after moving but was pleasantly surprised that their customer service was even better so it was a great change. Service advisors are always friendly, explain everything in detail, communicate efficiently and take great care of me.
Good service
I had a good experience. My service technician got most of my service covered under the extended warranty. When I went to leave (after my services were completed) I noticed my speaker cover was broken off. My technician had to keep if for another night but also replaced my broken/torn tint on my drivers window for free.
