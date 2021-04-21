5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Quality Excellent Appeal Excellent Service Excellent I used to hate shopping for an automobile until I walked into Mercedes Benz of Tucson. As a mature woman shopping alone, whenever I entered a dealership, I was either ignored or half-heartedly shown automobiles. To be quite honest, I was treated as someone more at home in a hair salon than in an automobile showroom. That was not the case when I walked into MB of Tucson 10 days ago. The dealership was extremely busy, and I was ready for my usual non-treatment. That was until I met Teresa L. I was upfront and told her I was just looking, that I had never driven a Mercedes, that I was considering the 250C class, but was not ready to buy at that moment. Teresa said that wasn't a problem and the next thing I knew, we were test driving several different models as she was explaining the various options in the different cars. When she couldn't answer a particular question I had, she invited me to meet Brian D, the sales manager, who was able to answer my concerns in a conversational and straightforward manner. I don't appreciate doubletalk, and this is the first car dealership where questions were answered succinctly.. Teresa is respectful, patient, and knowledgeable and obviously cares about her customers and their needs. When I asked her to refrain from calling me for 10 days, she did so. She knew I was in the process of deciding between the BMW and the Mercedes, and she respected my request for space. When she did call again, I told her I had decided that the Mercedes was the car for me. She was upfront on the telephone and said that the vehicle I had test driven and had wanted had been sold. She asked if I still wanted to come to the dealership see if we could find another vehicle that I might like. That kind of respect for a customer shows a great deal of integrity and is personally very important to me. Needless to say, I did find the car of my dreams. Even the financial aspects of the sale were the smoothest I have ever experienced. Greg A was a incredibly helpful and an absolute gentleman. Once again, everything was low key and the essence of elegance. We decided I would take possession of the car the following day. Once again, I was treated as though I were the most important and only person in the dealership. The car's features were carefully explained, and we have an appointment for me to return after I have driven the car for a week to once again go over any questions that I may have...and there will be many. I can't be happier with the service I have received and am so impressed with the personnel I have met. Read more