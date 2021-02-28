5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I would like to send a BIG THANK YOU to /Mr. Mark Weiss, his management team for making the extra effort to get us into our 2017 Lexus ES 350. This was our first Lexus and have been planning for this big day for a long time. Mark was excellent to work with. He was extremely knowledgeable and very courteous to both of us. He was in our corner from the beginning and did everything he could to make sure we were completely happy. Thank you again Mark for the excellent customer service! We also want to thank the mgmt team, including Mr. Joe Sullivan who also took very good care of us and treated us with great respect. Thank you to Cameron Fernandez for spending time taking us through the features of the car and for the follow up calls. He was right on top of each question, getting us quick answers. We highly recommend Lexus of Tucson and specifically the Speedway location for your next luxury car purchase! You won't find a better dealership anywhere to work with. Thank you again! Danny & Diana Read more