Excellent
by 01/08/2020on
Anthony Herrmann provides superb customer service and the entire staff was welcoming. We were so impressed 2 weeks ago with his service with my mother’s purchase that we returned yesterday and purchased one for ourselves!
Great experience with Anthony
by 09/04/2019on
We had a great experience with Anthony at Earnhardt Cadillac.. He was helpful and informative. Would redirect recommend it to anyone.
Anthony is awesome!
by 09/04/2019on
Anthony was very helpful and got us in & out very quickly! The customer service can’t be beat!!
OUTSTANDING Across The Board
by 12/20/2016on
5-Star experience across the board. JP Parkhurst and his team went above and beyond in every aspect to make this a pleasurable experience. Fair, straight forward, and handled this is a way that represents your company in a spectacular light. For the first time in my 30 years of buying an automobile, I can truly say I enjoyed it. Could not have asked for a better ride. Thank you, Earnhardt!
Craig Bergmann went above my expectations
by 09/27/2016on
I came to the dealership to check the air in my tires, only to find the service dept. closed. Craig came out and helped me and we then talked about a new car. One week later, after productive negotiations with him, I drove out with a new ATS! Craig was helpful and caring throughout the process
Earnhardt Cadillac
by 06/03/2016on
The purchase of my new Cadillac CTS-V Sport was the best I've ever had. No pressure, straight talk and very professional. Cadillac is working hard with its dealers to build high quality dependable cars and excellent service. The service after the sale is very important to me.
Great place to buy
by 04/14/2016on
Great experience. Very professional, listen to your needs and find you the right vehicle. This is the 3rd vehicle I have purchase from this dealership and will be back in 2 years. Thanks, Rob
Best dealership experience we have ever had!
by 12/12/2015on
Our experience was the best experience we have had at any dealership. From the minute we walked in the door, until we drove away in our vehicle. Chris Scherff was professional and very knowledgeable. We were so impressed, we have shared our experience with anyone who asked us about our new vehicle. The manager was very welcoming and friendly. This experience has changed our view of car dealerships. There was no pressure to close the deal. The vehicles speak for themselves, so they don't have to pressure the customers.
Love this dealership!
by 12/07/2015on
My salesman Roberto Saenz went above and beyond to get me a great deal. He was very professional and I will be a return customer.
Superb puchasing process
by 10/24/2015on
The best buying experience I've ever had. My sales consultant, Stan Powell, not only provided what a consumer really desires during the purchase process, but far exceeded. Many thanks.
Initial Purchase 2015
by 10/20/2015on
I had initially requested to look at 2015 SRX models but was only shown 2016's. We were told they couldn't locate them. The website noted 26 of the model we wanted available. We eventually found what I wanted. Our salesman, Jeff was great. Also, I need to come back and have fluids checked. The dummy light for that is coming on. And we haven't been able to get the car to connect to OnStar or the garage opener.
2015 Cadillac Escalade
by 10/18/2015on
I like the can do attitude of the salesman. Other deals tried to talk me out of things they didn't have. Stan said no problem we'll get it for you.
new car purchase
by 10/09/2015on
JP regularly checked in with me, went outside dealership to find the best matching car available to fit our desire and essentially closed the deal, to include the trade via phone, text and email.
2015 SRX
by 07/11/2015on
Very pleasant. Talked to Larry Nichols on the phone. Anthony was out of town. We nailed down the deal and I came into the store 30 minutes later to puck-up the car. The paper work went very smoothly.
My Scottsdale Earnhardt Cadillac Experience was incredible!!!
by 06/25/2015on
JP was knowledgable and very thorough in explaining the features of our vehicle. He was patient to re-explain things that we needed him to cover a second time. He was pleasant to work with and we will definitely recommend your dealership for the specific reason that we will recommend our family and friends to JP for a top notch car buying experience.
Best Car Buying Experience! Earnhardt Cadillac! You won't be disappointed
by 06/06/2015on
I was extremely impressed! After looking and dealing with other dealerships, I was cautious when I came here. Waiting for the "game" that car dealers do. Well I was completely wrong with Earnhardt Cadillac! The salesman Gene Pridemore was a delight to work with absolutely no pressure what so ever! He was so patient with me as I could not decide on a model of car. He was knowledgeable and so helpful. They should clone him. The manager Brendon was helpful too. They were both so low key. It made choosing the vehicle and the entire car buying experience a delight! (Normally you wake up the next day with a sick feeling in your stomach thinking I should have bought something else). Not the case here! The way I was treated and the entire transaction was outstanding. I would highly recommend this dealership. If you are looking for a great car buying experience this is the place to go! Ask for Gene Pridemore, you won't be disappointed. No games here!
Great Service
by 05/20/2015on
Everyone was very friendly and helpful. They worked with us and gave us the vehicle we wanted within the price range we wanted. Jeff and Don were very attentive and personable. Great team of reps. Love the Cadillac SRX.......
2015 Cadillac CTS
by 05/04/2015on
We recently bought a car at an Acura dealership prior to buying our new CTS, and the experiences were polar opposites, with our Cadillac salesman being very helpful, courteous and personable.
Cadillac SRX
by 04/17/2015on
Anthony Hermann was a pleasure to work with. Very knowledgeable and helpful. There was no high pressure sales and he listened carefully to our needs and our requirements.
Cadillac ATS Purchase
by 03/27/2015on
Buying my ATS was one of the most comfortable car buying experiences I've had. I found it to be fair, short, pleasant, polite and above all I was taken seriously when it came to the deal.
Rick and Jim are superstars!!
by 03/05/2015on
I had the pleasure of working with Rick and Jim on this deal and I could not have been treated with more respect and consideration than any other experience I have had purchasing a new vehicle. I traded my STS-V and was able to lease a brand new CTS, it is an absolutely beautiful car!! I will be recommending Rick to all of my friends/family. Thank you to everyone involved. -A Very Pleased Client
