I was extremely impressed! After looking and dealing with other dealerships, I was cautious when I came here. Waiting for the "game" that car dealers do. Well I was completely wrong with Earnhardt Cadillac! The salesman Gene Pridemore was a delight to work with absolutely no pressure what so ever! He was so patient with me as I could not decide on a model of car. He was knowledgeable and so helpful. They should clone him. The manager Brendon was helpful too. They were both so low key. It made choosing the vehicle and the entire car buying experience a delight! (Normally you wake up the next day with a sick feeling in your stomach thinking I should have bought something else). Not the case here! The way I was treated and the entire transaction was outstanding. I would highly recommend this dealership. If you are looking for a great car buying experience this is the place to go! Ask for Gene Pridemore, you won't be disappointed. No games here!