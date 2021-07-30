Skip to main content
Drive Now Glendale

4240 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Drive Now Glendale

2.0
Overall Rating
2 out of 5 stars(12)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (3)
12 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Reuben is [non-permissible content removed]

by Travis on 07/30/2021

Reuben is [non-permissible content removed] and had me set up extremely early this morning so I could go sign for a car and not he late to work. He decided to change the time and I told him I can't be late for work. Told him I can't be in till Monday when we're closed and he hung up on me. Extremely unprofessional. The entire place is a scam from gap coverage to insurance they offer. Extremely pushy and rude if you don't buy anything. They own multiple car locations including cactus jacks. Don't go there either they are all alike. Tells me inventory is wrong ok the websites with wrong prices. Place shouldn't even exist. So glad I didn't go.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer Service Rating not really a Sales Rating

by Jo Fulton on 02/28/2021

I am writing this review as a result of the experience I encountered with the Finance Manager, Alex Corona at the 43rd/Glendale Ave location. I serve as the caregiver for one of their customers who is dealing with serious health challenges - namely prostate cancer, lung cancer and Alzheimer's. I handed delivered a letter to the dealership at the end of Nov. 2020 to ask if at all possible that they could accept a settlement amount as payment in full as the customer owed more than what the car was worth. Mr. Corona was not willing to accept the amount that was offered. To avoid surrendering the vehicle back to the dealership as a voluntary surrender, I paid 3 months in advance (next payment due on 03/06/2021), put the vehicle up for sale in an effort to get the car sold and on Feb. 2, 2021, I delivered another letter to and spoke to Mr. Corona the intentions that the car would be returned if not sold. In the interim, the customer on Jan. 31, 2021 was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with a metastatic brain tumor and surgery was performed on Feb. 2nd. Yesterday, Feb. 26, 2021, I hand delivered a letter to Mr. Corona stating again the reasons for returning the car and the keys. With all of this being said, Mr. Corona's attitude towards me was quite insensitive; non caring; accusatory as to my relationship to the customer and his condescending remarks as to how he could recover the deficient balance from the customer if he sells the car. Well how can you get monies from a person who has no retirement income; only receives social security and faces the health challenges as stated. Because I wish to be respectful with the name -calling I will reserve my thoughts.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

**AVOID THIS PLACE **

by Ramon on 02/17/2021

The worst experience ever! I would never refer anyone here! I went to look at a car on this lot and some young punk with tattoos all over walks up and says do you need help? Yes, I replied. Can you help me with these cars (as I pointed to the cars I had questions about). His response was I need to see if you have the cash or your preapproval first. Excuse me?! You need what to answer questions about the vehicle?!?! So after i scolded him about how that’s not how you do business, he disappeared and never returned. I Spoke with the “manger” (overweight, Hispanic guy with tattoos, dirty long goatee) , and he explained that’s how we conduct business here because they do not want to get excited and put in the effort and the person doesn’t have the cash or can’t get a loan. Well sir, I was preapproved and ready to buy that day. All you had to do was answer a few questions about the car (what you are hired to do) and you guys couldn’t even do that, smh. Wow?! How are you guys still in business?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got a car

by Stephanie Yuma on 08/20/2020

I went to drive now on 8/19/2020 and walked away with a car. The best person in the world helped me his name is uncle Rueben. He was the sweetest and most sincere person around. I strongly recommend going to see him if you need a vehicle. He does everything he can to make sure you get what you need. Thank you Rueben

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Drive now can buren

by Yesenia L on 10/30/2019

I went in to only look at vehicles because my credit was not great, but ruben was able to help me get approved. He is an amazing salesman and was so caring for me and my kids. Highly recommend buying a car from Ruben.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2013 BMW

by Cristian on 08/22/2019

Uncle Ruben hooked me up with a great deal with quality customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Poor service/sales people shady

by Joejoe13 on 08/18/2017

Bought a car from them, now they say I have to pay the tax and license fees. Which is crazy, and then Mr. Glen the manager was rude. Wish I never did business with them

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Driving Now

by cowboynation on 08/13/2016

Vince Douglass is an amazing salesman! My husband and I came in looking for a great quality car with low mileage and down payment and that is exactly what we got. We highly recommend drive now to anyone with struggling with trying to afford a down payment and monthly payments and tired of looking! Drive Now will definitely work with you! Thank you Vince Douglass, Thank you Drive Now! The process is easy and the staff are very friendly. Walk in, roll in, crawl in, skip in, jump in, then DRIVE NOW!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great service, helpful

by soberlife583 on 07/20/2016

Great car, very helpful, switched me to a different car when I was not happy with the other one, Alex did a great job helping out as much as possilbe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service and a great vehicle

by lala_901 on 07/14/2016

They have GREAT cars the employees are super nice. They try to get you in the car you want. This is my second time coming here and I had a great experience both times. I would recommend them to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

very helpful

by thyeaspringer on 11/14/2015

thanks to vince for make me happy and getting me in the car I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy

by acasteal on 10/26/2015

This is the first time i have purchased a vehicle and not been stressed out. excellent team here at 19th ave & Broadway, Miguel has made my experience very easy and i am so happy!! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

123 cars in stock
0 new123 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Focus
Ford Focus
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Camaro
Chevrolet Camaro
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Drive Now specializes in providing buy here pay here financing in Phoenix, AZ. Even if turned down elsewhere we can help. A great selection of vehicles that come with a 1 year limited warranty at no additional charge. Turned down due to repos? Short job time? Short residence time? No license? Job letter? We can help!

Amenities
Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Vending Machines
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

