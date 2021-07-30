1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am writing this review as a result of the experience I encountered with the Finance Manager, Alex Corona at the 43rd/Glendale Ave location. I serve as the caregiver for one of their customers who is dealing with serious health challenges - namely prostate cancer, lung cancer and Alzheimer's. I handed delivered a letter to the dealership at the end of Nov. 2020 to ask if at all possible that they could accept a settlement amount as payment in full as the customer owed more than what the car was worth. Mr. Corona was not willing to accept the amount that was offered. To avoid surrendering the vehicle back to the dealership as a voluntary surrender, I paid 3 months in advance (next payment due on 03/06/2021), put the vehicle up for sale in an effort to get the car sold and on Feb. 2, 2021, I delivered another letter to and spoke to Mr. Corona the intentions that the car would be returned if not sold. In the interim, the customer on Jan. 31, 2021 was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with a metastatic brain tumor and surgery was performed on Feb. 2nd. Yesterday, Feb. 26, 2021, I hand delivered a letter to Mr. Corona stating again the reasons for returning the car and the keys. With all of this being said, Mr. Corona's attitude towards me was quite insensitive; non caring; accusatory as to my relationship to the customer and his condescending remarks as to how he could recover the deficient balance from the customer if he sells the car. Well how can you get monies from a person who has no retirement income; only receives social security and faces the health challenges as stated. Because I wish to be respectful with the name -calling I will reserve my thoughts. Read more