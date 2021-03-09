Chapman BMW on Camelback
Customer Reviews of Chapman BMW on Camelback
Happy to purchase
by 09/03/2021on
Amazing and knowledgeable consultant by the name of Matt. I can not imagine anyone more perfect to provide information on the BMW product. I was happy to purchase the first time I visited the dealer.
Worst BMW Service Dept.
by 02/27/2022on
I would give zero starts if possible. I took my 2011 Activehybrid 7 into service to diagnose. Preliminary diagnose was that my E Drive Motor or the EME was bad. Both parts are between $7k-$12k to replace. However, the car was driving fine at the time. The technician stated that the part would need to be replaced sooner or later because it was just starting to produce error codes (3 times in last 4 months), and that I "might" be able to drive another 3mo-12mo before it completely dies. I wanted them to diagnose exactly which part was going bad, but this would entail them removing the parts to test individually. It would run me $575.00, I agreed since I might be willing to replace the cheaper part (if that was the cause of the problem). I brought my vehicle in again for them to diagnose (still driving and starting up perfectly). After their diagnose, they were able to confirm that it was the EME that was at faulty and would be costly ($19k parts and labor) to replace. However, they are now not able to restart the car. I felt that the service department at the least should have informed me (the customer) that since my car was already experiencing intermittent faults related to these two parts - that any diagnose requiring them to remove and test the parts individually might cause the car to not be able to start again. If they had informed me of this, I (as the customer) might have decided to not go through with the diagnose. At the very least, I might have decided to just drive the vehicle until it dies or to trade the vehicle in since it was still drivable. Obviously upset, I spoke with Doug (the service dept manager), about this. He admitted that maybe it was something they should have informed me before the service, but at the point there's nothing he can do. Good luck. I requested that he (at the very least) not charge me the $575 for the service. He declined and stated he would give me a 50% discount and charge me $287. Can you believe it - they still charged me $287 for a service that literally disabled my vehicle. I actually contacted Arrowhead BMW and North Scottsdale BMW regarding their "stature of care" policy. Both the other 2 dealerships agreed that they would have advised me in advance that the diagnose might prevent my car from being able to start again. If I would have know this in advance, I would have decided otherwise. I felt that Chapman BMW service really did their customer a disservice. I felt I was put into a position that I had no choice but to buy a new vehicle. I am not blaming the lose of my vehicle on Chapman, obviously the vehicle had intermittent issues already and with very high miles (164,000). However, I wish I have been given the "choice" to decide vs them telling me that we diagnose the problem but now we can't start it again. And to charge me the service on top of that. Worse still, now I'm not even able to trade in the vehicle for any value what so ever. Worst BMW service department I have ever experienced, and we have owned 6 BMWs in the last 15 years. Never experienced anything like this from a BMW dealership. Think twice before taking your vehicles there for service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Promises kept
by 06/23/2021on
When I made the appointment, they promised me a loaner; promise kept. When I arrived, Mitch (who is great) promised me the X3 would be done in an hour; promise kept. They sent me a video of the underside of my X3 - showing the tire measurements, the brake measurements, no leaks, etc. Very cool. When I picked my baby up, she was shining washed and beautiful. The vehicle continues to run great - no signs of problems. I trusted Mitch and he met my trust.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding unparalleled service
by 04/13/2021on
I’ve bought three different BMW vehicles at Chapman, and have been very satisfied with their entire team, most recently with my service advisor Mitch Timothy. Mitch has been my advisor for awhile and is ALWAYS responsive and helpful. Chapman’s service department is second to none! The service manager, Doug Strobot leads an absolutely amazing crew! So impressed! Now, when you get a service, Chapman sends to a multipoint inspection/explanation video when it’s up on the rack! Truly meaningful feedback which made my service investment so valuable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!!!
by 12/18/2020on
Mitch in service is absolutely customer focused and amazing, under the leadership of Doug. I highly recommend Chapman for ALL you BMW needs! This is my 3rd BMW from Chapman, and this team is solid and amazing! A+++ Customer Service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 10/02/2019on
Chapman scheduled my regular 50,000 mile checkup at a convenient time and date for me. They were ready for me when I brought the car in, did the required work in a timely manner and got the car back to me looking and running great. I had the choice of getting a loaner car, but had the time to wait. I waited for the work to be completed in a comfortable area. Refreshments were readily available (water, coffee, snacks). They have some new high tech ways of keeping you informed about the checkup including a video of the Technician measuring key items (tread depth, brake pad thickness) and showing other things you wouldn't normally see (condition of things under the car). Recommendations if any are presented both via an email, and by your service advisor with "to the penny" estimates. All in all, a refreshing experience Everybody that I dealt with was pleasant and helpful. I'll continue to use Chapman service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional Dealership
by 04/25/2019on
We just purchased a M240i XDrive Conv. working with Joe Lena. He knows his car details as we bounced around on what we wanted, but he always provided us with correct and clear details. We used the Costco auto buying program so everything went smooth and easy.
Got the Right Car Again
by 02/27/2019on
Recently traded in 2 cars to get a new X3. Joe Lena had 2 cars waiting for me -- the one had everything I wanted/needed. Waiting for paperwork seemed to take forever but it's a necessary evil of car buying. Another really nice service -- Julie (one of their Geniuses) came out next day to set up our gate and garage remote.
Sales Dept
by 02/04/2019on
I highly recommend Joe for the initial contact for the car you are looking for, and Artin (manager) if you can’t find the car, or something goes wrong with the dealer trade that had been agreed upon between dealerships. He worked very hard to find the car I wanted, and compensated me too for my inconvenience when a CA delearship reneged. Michelle in Finance is great, and the process is very short. This is not one of those dealearships that leaves you sitting and negotiating for hours or wraps you in red tape or application forms.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Deal - Great People
by 01/29/2019on
I just picked up a 2019 BMW X3 M40i. I actually traded in two vehicles and was very surprised I wasn't "low-balled" on my trades. I was given a very reasonable offer for each of them. The price I got was amazing. I didn't have to haggle. Artin Majidi, the sales manager and Joe Lena, the internet sales person made the whole process easy and enjoyable. I highly recommend them and Chapman BMW. And the SAV???? OMG! Amazing! If you haven't driven an X3 M40i, do yourself a favor and take one for a spin. Just be prepared to buy it!
Avoid this dealership [non-permissible content removed]
by 06/15/2018on
I was skeptical about this used car dealership and my skepticism turned out to be true. Before, I elaborate on my experience, let me provide a summary: Try to avoid this dealership as much as possible. For some reason their new car department has good reviews so, I am not sure how good they are, but their used car depart is filled with [non-permissible content removed] or very ignorant people who are unfit to be a salesman. Here is my detailed experience: I browsed online and chose a BLUE bmw X1 2017 that was quoted for $33,725 in truecar.com. After expressing interest in this listing, truecar sent me an email with the breakdown of price, which included the usual crap like Document Fee, Dealer prep, and Vehicle Theft Recovery Etching. The final quote (excluding tax) was $34,804. So, I entered the dealership around 6:50pm to test drive this vehicle. Unfortunately, I found that this vehicle did not have the safety features that I wanted. So, they showed me another vehicle; a BLACK bmw X1, which was about $36,700. After taking the test drive, they quoted a final price of $38,800. Subsequently, after long conversations and the usual negotiation process, they agreed to a final price of $36,500 (including taxes and fees). So, we entered the usual phase of credit history checking, deciding loan rates/banks, pulling out my insurance policy, etc. I signed a bunch of documents saying I accept the price, car fax etc. The entire process took about 2 and half hours. Now, here comes the fun part, around 9:30pm the sales person (let me not name him) comes and tells me that they made a mistake, and the quote of $38,800 was on the BLUE car (i.e., the first car) that I initially came to see and not the BLACK one that I test drove and actually intended to buy!. He goes like I am sorry for taking your time. Wow! Now, I dont know whether to laugh or to get irritated. I understand mistakes do happen, but this! There can be only two explanations to this: (a) they are heavy [non-permissible content removed] or (b) they are extremely ignorant, in which case they are not fit to be a sales person. I will leave the judgement to the people who are reading my review. Additionally, I am not sure how the BLUE car, which has a quote of $33,725 in truecar.com get ma final dealer quote of $38,800! Now, I dont care if the dealer does not accept my negation, that is totally fine, but you cannot scam people with such dirty tricks. Alternatively, if this was a genuine mistake, how can a price of $33,725 in truecar.com turn out to have a final quote of $38,800?
Redefined my BMW experience
by 06/05/2018on
I had leased a X3 from North Scottsdale back in 2015 and reached out to them for weeks for my options and to get some financial information on the buy out of the X3. No response to any of my attempts, I was not going to give them my business once again. I reached out to my service advisor at Camelback location for a salesman recommendation, he connected with Mr. Joe Lena. His professionalism was stellar, timely responses to all correspondence, absent of any "pushy" salesman attitude, knowledgable of his vehicles, overall enjoyable experience. Definitely redefined my BMW experience from the 2015 lease experience with North Scottsdale. Highly recommend Joe Lena to any one looking for a different experience from their last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chapman BMW
by 04/19/2018on
Buying process was very easy. All quotes given over email, came in and had the process completed within 2.5 hours. Very low pressure atmosphere and didn't hassle on extra add ons. If there's ever another car there I want I would go back without any hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chapman BMW
by 01/02/2018on
Joe Lena was excellent and made my car buying experience very easy. I would recommend him and Chapman BMW to anyone looking for a BMW in Phoenix. Theyre courteous and professional and took great care of me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chapman stands behind the cars they sell
by 12/26/2017on
Had a great buying experience from Chapman on Camelback when I purchased my 2014 Infiniti Q60S. We were able to agree on a price and a trade-in value very quickly. There were a couple of issues with the car after I purchased it that were not covered by the Infiniti warranty. Manager Robert Mills and Alan Lopez stood behind the car and fixed everything to my full satisfaction. I couldn't be happier with my purchase and this will be my first stop next time I'm in the market for a used car or truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and experience
by 10/11/2017on
Just recently purchased a vehicle here, and had a great experience. There was above and beyond service provided by Mike M. and Manager Andres J. Notified them of some issues on the test drive and they handled all of them, no problem. If your in the market for an excellent premium used vehicle, I would definitely recommend this lot and these guys, the vehicles are priced to sell, clean and well maintained.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great team to work with
by 09/30/2017on
Joe and Craig were great so work with. Went the extra mile for me-means a lot because I am a single mom and they really were patient and kind with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DO NOT PURCHASE/LEASE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP
by 08/19/2017on
Do NOT buy/lease a vehicle from this dealership! My father leased a BMW from this dealership back in 2015. Sadly, my father passed away in June 2017. Since that time, I have talked to 6 different people at BMW Financial Services as to how to return the vehicle and end the lease. In all of these conversations, I was told to return the vehicle to the dealership and they would contact financial services to pick up the vehicle. NOT ONE OF THE PEOPLE I spoke with at Financial Services ever told me to make an appt at the dealership. Fast forward to today, my husband and I bring the BMW to this dealership. I explained to the receptionist the reason for my visit. The receptionist (the only respectful person we dealt with) said we needed to meet with Vida Wilson. She called Vida and told her my name and the reason I was there. A few minutes later Vida approaches us and says "are you here to turn in a vehicle?" Does not greet me by name even though she was told my name by the receptionist. I tell her yes and ask her if I can get an official odometer reading on the vehicle as that is what I was advised to do by BMW Financial Services. She takes the keys and goes out to the vehicle to get the odometer reading. She returns and tells us to follow her to her cube. Vida asks me for my drivers license. I asked why she needs this and she said she needs it to fill out the power of attorney paperwork. I explain to her that I am not signing anything as I am not the leasor of the car, I am only returning it on my deceased dad's behalf. She said "well then you have to sign here" (pointing to the seller signature section of the odometer form). I again informed her that I was not going to sign anything as I did not lease the car. At this point, Ms. Wilson stated rudely "you should have started with an appointment." I explained that no one I talked to ever told me I needed an appointment. Mind you, the dealership was NOT busy at all. There was 1 couple in the waiting area (there when I arrived) and 1 customer talking to a sales person. I told Vida that she could learn to show some compassion for a family member in these circumstances that was trying to do the right thing. Her rude response, without looking up from her computer, was "I don't know your situation." I told Vida that I was just at the Mazda dealership returning my father's other leased car and had no problems getting the official odometer reading. I told her I want this so I have proof of the date I returned the vehicle and the mileage on that date. Vida's response was "Well, this isn't Mazda." I showed Vida the odometer form I got from Mazda (filled out and signed by the dealer representative). She told me she'd make a copy of the BMW form but wouldn't sign it. During this entire interaction, there was no eye contact from Vida and she acted like I was bothering her. Her tone was rude and belittling. My husband and I returned to the receptionist and asked to speak with the manager. 10 minutes later, Doug Martin appeared. I asked him if we could meet somewhere private. He brought us into an office. I explained (yes, I was very emotional at this point) the horrible treatment by Vida. Mr. Martin had nothing to say. When I told him it was unacceptable that he didn't care, he stated "you're mad at me and I haven't even said anything." I told him that was the problem that he said nothing about how we were treated by his employee. I asked who the general manager of the dealership is and he said "it's me, the buck stops with me." I said that that was a sad state if he is the one dealing with problems and this is how he responds. He told us "well have a nice day" and followed us out. I realize we were not there to spend any money on a vehicle. However, we deserved to be treated with respect and dignity. Vida and Doug may not have thought we were worth their time and humane treatment, but I could have easily bought any of the cars on their lot if I wanted to. I will NEVER return to Chapman BMW on Camelback nor will I ever purchase a BMW. I am appalled that this is how BMW treats people. My dad put a lot of money down on his lease, made all of his monthly payments (I continued to make them after his death), had extremely low miles on the car and kept excellent care of it. I was trying to do the right, responsible thing by bringing it back to the dealership as I was told to do. DO NOT purchase/lease from this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
get your wallet out for the ol' PREP FEE nonsense
by 04/07/2017on
I have bought cars in the past from Camelback BMW Used-car department. The latest fun?? the mandatory "PREP FEE" of $700. Get out your wallet, because you get to pay it even if they did not "prep" at all! Missing headrest? dings and chips? not corrected, but you STILL get to pay it. BTW, why on earth would a one-year-old car NEED a prep fee? "everyone does it....(they say)... its mandatory, cant remove that 700 bucks from the price ....", Couple that with the mandatory $1000 fee unless they finance you with *whoever they want*. Why do they do this? So they can put it out on the internet as price X (low price) .... it then "beats" all others like it week after week online. The surprise happens when you show up to buy it for that magical price. Then comes the "prep fee" and $1k "finance with us" fee, Tint and more. I like transparent prices. I like an "all in" number that is COMPETITIVE and up front. I dont like deceptive BS like "prep fee" when no prep was needed (or worse, it was needed but never done).
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing Experience
by 03/25/2017on
We were shopping for a BMW X3 and visited two dealerships in Phoenix, AZ. Our first stop was at their competitor only 4 miles from where we live. Before purchasing a car we scheduled a visit to Chapman BMW because they participated in the Costco Auto purchase program. Joe Lena first contacted me via email to spell out what current deals they ran, then he followed up with a phone call explaining they offer a no-haggling experience. We met Joe at the dealership and he proved to be very professional, patient and knowledgeable. We ran through many different options available and whether we purchased from the inventory or a factory build. My wife and I went back and forth on this several times. Joe did not rush us to make a decision, he was able to navigate between two differing personalities and priorities to a solution that worked with our needs and budget. Through the process of selection, delivery and after delivery, Joe took part in it. We found a couple items on the car that didn't meet our expectation and he took care of it immediately. Mr. Lena works hard to solve problems is the best way to describe it. He honors his word and follows through to make sure we were happy with our purchase. At the end of the day, both dealers offered the same product and same pricing structure, but Mr. Lena was the difference which steered us to purchase our vehicle from Chapman BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I had an Excellent Expericence
by 08/24/2016on
I went to several dealerships and found Champman BMW to be the very best. Our sales person Kim Reid and the whole staff at Chapman were amazing. We left with a new BMW X1 and the whole experience was professional and welcoming.