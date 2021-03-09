1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Do NOT buy/lease a vehicle from this dealership! My father leased a BMW from this dealership back in 2015. Sadly, my father passed away in June 2017. Since that time, I have talked to 6 different people at BMW Financial Services as to how to return the vehicle and end the lease. In all of these conversations, I was told to return the vehicle to the dealership and they would contact financial services to pick up the vehicle. NOT ONE OF THE PEOPLE I spoke with at Financial Services ever told me to make an appt at the dealership. Fast forward to today, my husband and I bring the BMW to this dealership. I explained to the receptionist the reason for my visit. The receptionist (the only respectful person we dealt with) said we needed to meet with Vida Wilson. She called Vida and told her my name and the reason I was there. A few minutes later Vida approaches us and says "are you here to turn in a vehicle?" Does not greet me by name even though she was told my name by the receptionist. I tell her yes and ask her if I can get an official odometer reading on the vehicle as that is what I was advised to do by BMW Financial Services. She takes the keys and goes out to the vehicle to get the odometer reading. She returns and tells us to follow her to her cube. Vida asks me for my drivers license. I asked why she needs this and she said she needs it to fill out the power of attorney paperwork. I explain to her that I am not signing anything as I am not the leasor of the car, I am only returning it on my deceased dad's behalf. She said "well then you have to sign here" (pointing to the seller signature section of the odometer form). I again informed her that I was not going to sign anything as I did not lease the car. At this point, Ms. Wilson stated rudely "you should have started with an appointment." I explained that no one I talked to ever told me I needed an appointment. Mind you, the dealership was NOT busy at all. There was 1 couple in the waiting area (there when I arrived) and 1 customer talking to a sales person. I told Vida that she could learn to show some compassion for a family member in these circumstances that was trying to do the right thing. Her rude response, without looking up from her computer, was "I don't know your situation." I told Vida that I was just at the Mazda dealership returning my father's other leased car and had no problems getting the official odometer reading. I told her I want this so I have proof of the date I returned the vehicle and the mileage on that date. Vida's response was "Well, this isn't Mazda." I showed Vida the odometer form I got from Mazda (filled out and signed by the dealer representative). She told me she'd make a copy of the BMW form but wouldn't sign it. During this entire interaction, there was no eye contact from Vida and she acted like I was bothering her. Her tone was rude and belittling. My husband and I returned to the receptionist and asked to speak with the manager. 10 minutes later, Doug Martin appeared. I asked him if we could meet somewhere private. He brought us into an office. I explained (yes, I was very emotional at this point) the horrible treatment by Vida. Mr. Martin had nothing to say. When I told him it was unacceptable that he didn't care, he stated "you're mad at me and I haven't even said anything." I told him that was the problem that he said nothing about how we were treated by his employee. I asked who the general manager of the dealership is and he said "it's me, the buck stops with me." I said that that was a sad state if he is the one dealing with problems and this is how he responds. He told us "well have a nice day" and followed us out. I realize we were not there to spend any money on a vehicle. However, we deserved to be treated with respect and dignity. Vida and Doug may not have thought we were worth their time and humane treatment, but I could have easily bought any of the cars on their lot if I wanted to. I will NEVER return to Chapman BMW on Camelback nor will I ever purchase a BMW. I am appalled that this is how BMW treats people. My dad put a lot of money down on his lease, made all of his monthly payments (I continued to make them after his death), had extremely low miles on the car and kept excellent care of it. I was trying to do the right, responsible thing by bringing it back to the dealership as I was told to do. DO NOT purchase/lease from this dealership. Read more