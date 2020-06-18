sales Rating

Make a long story short: they seem nice, but they are just fake. We verbally agreed to lease a car whose FINAL price was 22K, the sales person said that there were no fee and absolutely nothing to add on top of that. They never showed us a printout of the final price, but just what our monthly payment would be. We went talked to Roger who said that our monthly payment would be $197. This is not what we had calculated, so we asked why and he said: "Oh wait, now the money factor changed and it is $184". We asked again why and he said: "Oh wait, now it is $174". He went on talking and talking, making up rules that kept changing. We should have known by then that it was a joke, but we thought that they were just gonna try to play with the monthly payment. Unfortunately, we went on and signed the contract (it was 9pm on Saturday night after 4 hours of them talking). We later found out that the "agreed value" on the contract was 27K and summing up down payment, monthly lease payments, and residual value we get a 30K price!!!! We asked for explanations. First, Roger said that we bought options like tinted windows. We were never asked if we wanted any option, the car we saw had tinted windows, and you cannot pay 8K for tinted windows. Then, we talked to the sales manager who basically said that he had no idea of how we ended up with a value of 27k and sent us back to Roger. He first said that he had no idea either because he was not involved in the deal. Then, he started making up numbers like a rent charge and depreciation amount just to move from 22k to 27k. We said that the sales guy never told us about these fees, he apologized a lot, and said that this is what it is. He quickly threw away the piece of paper with his fake numbers, stood up, and wished us good day. We are considering suing them for bad faith, but if you can, avoid them completely. Put simply, they steal money. Read more