Excellent Service!
by 01/20/2020on
Just purchased a new Grand Cherokee Trailhawk from Lithia in Wasilla. I live in Fairbanks, so the logistics were somewhat more involved than the usual, yet not once throughout the process did I feel like I was not the center of their attention. I worked with Joel Ronne and was very satisfied with the service - easy to get hold of, not overly pushy, knowledgeable and just overall very helpful. Highly recommend and I will absolutely do business with them again in the future.
Excellent
by 11/30/2019on
This store is excellent. From Mitch, my sales person to Tony and Matt in service, finance was a breeze and i got exactly the deal I wanted. 5/5
Great experience
by 10/15/2019on
I found a car for my daughter that met her needs, and the buying experience was pleasant. They worked with me to work around a bank loan issue, which smoothed the process significantly. I never felt pressured or manipulated, which I'm very sensitive to as a salesperson myself. Thanks, Troy!
Thank you Randy!
by 06/13/2019on
We had the best experience purchasing our new Jeep; Randy was patient (I test drove 3 cars!), kind and super helpful! We’ll be back!
Best service
by 04/11/2019on
I had Willie as my salesman and he was the best. He helped me with everything I asked and he found me the perfect truck. We will always from now on call Willie when we need a new vehicle.
Excellent service and sales process
by 03/20/2019on
I worked with Mitch based on a referral and it was an easy and relaxed process the whole time. He let me look around for the truck I wanted, and even checked nearby inventory to see if there was other options for me. He was patient and took care of my questions. When it came to purchasing, he and the finance manager worked with me on price and never once said the “price is the price” and gave me some firm positioning. Ended up leaving with a Wrangler!
Mitch is the best!
by 08/11/2018on
I purchased two vehicles this week from Mitch at Lithia Dodge. He is fantastic! Super friendly, excellent customer service, and he has gone above and beyond to make the experience as quick and easy as possible!
Purchase of 2017 RAM 2500
by 03/21/2018on
I actually got more then I expected in the long run. Randy was a great help and you guys had almost exactly what I wanted at a reasonable price.
Awesomesauce!
by 12/29/2017on
Good personal interaction and very informative.
Zach
by 08/12/2017on
We were welcomed soon after getting to the dealership. Zach walked all over trying to find a vehicle that was listed on line but we couldn't find. He showed us another vehicle and answered all of our questions. If he didn't know the answer he didn't BS us he went and found it. All and all it was as good a time as can be had at a car dealership.
Quick & Painless
by 06/01/2017on
My husband and I have been in need of a 2nd vehicle for some time but wanted to be thorough in our research before we spent any of our pennies. We had vehicles in mind and were on our way to Anchorage to buy but thought we would throw in a wild card and stop by the Jeep dealership to check out our dream car (which we thought we couldn't afford). Long story short, Evan helped us out to get the car we really wanted, it didn't take all day and the price was a right! He went above and beyond to make sure we were happy with our purchase. Everyone we met (salesman and finance manager) were very personable and helpful. Would definitely recommend this dealership.
No B.S.
by 05/17/2017on
Knowledgeable sales staff, good selection, prices marked
new car purchase experience
by 02/27/2017on
David Roberts and his team gave me a wonderful experience buying the 2016 Dodge Caravan. I was very well treated and would recommend Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Wasilla to anyone interested in buying new car--in fact I already have!
Dodge Journey
by 12/31/2016on
The only thing that could have made it better would have been if they had given me one ot those fabulous looking Christmas Hams they were handing out while we were negotiating. :-)
Best New Dodge Ram Truck
by 10/14/2016on
What more can I say?! I'm So Happy!!! Logan lead me to a great deal and one Beautiful Black Dodge Ram. Everyone worked together so well , making the transaction fast and effortless!! Thank-you!
happy customer
by 08/14/2016on
the staff of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Wasilla were really great. They really know their stuff. Willie was the best
Fantastic
by 06/30/2016on
Sales staff (victor) was good to work with he answered all my questions. The money man was present to work with. Everything went smoothly and painless
Great sales person
by 06/11/2016on
Your sales person Willie Strikyn is Awesome. This is the 6th vehicle we bought from Wille in 2 years. He goes above and beyond. I would not buy from any one else. I used to be a ford guy for 30 years and he changed me over.
Five Stars!! Service, Sales & Finance
by 05/24/2016on
Five Stars, Great experience with Lithia Dodge of Wasilla, from their Service, Sales & Finance departments. The fantastic staff in Service, Jeff & Villimore were incredible & helped with the servicing of my Nitro & my husband Ram pickup. Then I worked with Randy (online) & Gabriel (in person) during the purchase of a new Charger. Gabriel did an outstanding job, he was courteous & respectful of me & my time. After the sale he helped me navigate through all the technology that came with my new Charger. Thank you Gabriel you are awesome!! Next was finance, Tim guided my through the process, explained every option available, he help me pick the options that best suited & protected me as well as my investment. He had me in and out of finance in a Flash, Really, A Flash! They have made a lifelong customer. Keep up the good work guys we really appreciate you! Dawn R.
truck purchase
by 12/30/2015on
Excellent service! Very excited about my new truck. Thanks so much for chasing down what I was looking for.
Great
by 12/26/2015on
Great customer service while buying our new Jeep. This is our second purchase from them and we will be back for more in the future. They work with you well on the pricing and help you to get exactly what you want.
