Chevrolet of South Anchorage
Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of South Anchorage
Great service
by 06/11/2021on
Shane got our vehicles in and out in a timely manner!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/11/2021on
Shane got our vehicles in and out in a timely manner!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner.
by 02/04/2021on
Great service very Good Fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RIP off
by 03/14/2018on
This place is a joke, when I purchased the truck, they said it was in perfect condition, everything worked and no accidents or problems with it. Come to find out: there was no head lights, I needed to replace the spark plugs and oil change, the tires were so dull and keep needing air. the lock and lights kept flicking when using this truck. I paid for Extended Service when getting this truck and they aren't taking my calls, answering my emails, and hang up on me when I drop get ahold of someone. they took almost $4,000 from me for extended service that I have not once got.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bribed by Service Person
by 11/23/2016on
On September 30, 2016 I took my truck in due to the check engine light coming on. I received great service from Joshua Kitchen and the work was done promptly. The reason for the one star is because when I picked up my truck Josh told me that if I gave him great ratings (which he deserved) I would receive a free Gold Auto Detail, a $199.99 value. I completed the survey and gave him great reviews. Since that time I have attempted on at least three occasions to contact and schedule the auto detailing and I have been told Josh would contact me right away. I have emailed him twice and told him I would like to get my truck in for the detail as well as a recall notice resolved and have had no return call. Horrible integrity on Josh's part and it just adds to my already negative experience with this dealer trying to scam customers and prospective buyers. You can see my previous negative review about the purchase of my truck from them and get the idea of their continuous lying.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good job
by 06/11/2016on
Chevrolet south Anchorage did a great job with all they did and great customer,ear service on top of that... I am happy with this experience, good job !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with Work and Coverage
by 06/07/2016on
Thanks for honoring the warranty plan on the replacement of our backup sensors. It was hugely helpful to be able to have the work done locally through our shop, Foreign Auto, and not have to leave the island to located a Chevy dealership. All is in working order and we are content. Thank you to Shane at South Chevy for seeing this through.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great work
by 06/05/2016on
Came in on holiday weekend they took care of me in the time I needed. Had the best rep and best mechanic. Very trustworthy and great workmanship. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/04/2016on
Josh in the service department at Chevy South Anchorage is very friendly. I will ask specifically for him each time I bring my vehiclearance in for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 06/04/2016on
When I went to have my oil changed I thought there would be a shuttle to take me back to my house, but because it was the weekend there wasn't a shuttle. The dealership went out of their way to provide transportation for me so that I didn't have to sit around waiting all day. Chevy of South Anchorage has been wonderful any time they have helped me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It was OK
by 06/04/2016on
Sales and financial were good to work with but service department needs a bit of shake up. Not much communication between service and customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change
by 04/23/2016on
the oil change was done within 45 min.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy as usual...
by 04/18/2016on
I am always pretty happy taking my vehicle to South Anchorage Chevrolet. I got in right away and was treated great! My only concern was when I picked up my vehicle they said they couldn't find me in the system anywhere but that I was in there now. This was weird because I bought the car there and have had everything done there. When I got home I realized they typed my license plate in with an extra letter so that explains that. Everything was great though.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding job well done
by 04/18/2016on
I am Satisfied customer and the work was very professional and just like a brand new truck again and a highly recommended to my friends and family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
annual checkup
by 04/13/2016on
love my big red Tahoe, great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and vehicle review
by 04/05/2016on
Since purchasing my new truck at Lithia Chevrolet of South Anchorage, I have had only excellent service and support for all of my needs. I can truly say, I would recommend this facility and its service team to any and all friends and family for more of the same - way to go CSA!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hart is awesome!!
by 04/05/2016on
Hart took the time to explain what was needed to repair my vehicle. The techs made sure my vehicle stayed clean during the repairs and I had my vehicle back when it was promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
none
by 04/04/2016on
I asked about putting anti-freeze into the car. The person said that it should be OK. The car has no heat.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Light
by 04/03/2016on
dealer took me right in and set me up with a loner car for the time it took them to complete the work as parts had to be ordered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
exceptional service
by 03/22/2016on
polite,courteous and proffessional people
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional great service
by 03/15/2016on
They really take care of the customers. Provide a great service and professional friendly environment that make you feel welcome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good
by 03/14/2016on
I have no complaints
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes