1 out of 5 stars service Rating

On September 30, 2016 I took my truck in due to the check engine light coming on. I received great service from Joshua Kitchen and the work was done promptly. The reason for the one star is because when I picked up my truck Josh told me that if I gave him great ratings (which he deserved) I would receive a free Gold Auto Detail, a $199.99 value. I completed the survey and gave him great reviews. Since that time I have attempted on at least three occasions to contact and schedule the auto detailing and I have been told Josh would contact me right away. I have emailed him twice and told him I would like to get my truck in for the detail as well as a recall notice resolved and have had no return call. Horrible integrity on Josh's part and it just adds to my already negative experience with this dealer trying to scam customers and prospective buyers. You can see my previous negative review about the purchase of my truck from them and get the idea of their continuous lying. Read more