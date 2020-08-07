Olympia nissan
by 07/08/2020
Olympia Nissan is the best dealership I’ve purchased a vehicle from super friendly with awesome people!
Great Customer Service
by 05/09/2020on
I have been going to Olympia Nissan for years and they have done an excellent job of assisting me with my service needs anytime I needed them. Great staff, great work, and I have always loved how involved the service manager is in ensuring everything works out how I wanted. Thanks Bruce, Jessica, and Jenna!
Service Department Visit
by 03/11/2020on
Brought my car in for an oil change and tire rotation. I was asked if I wanted the car washed and vacuumed in which I replied yes. When I got the car back it looked horrible and was maybe half washed. I had to go “wash” my care after the service department supposedly washed it. How do I trust the service department actually performed the services I came in for if they cannot wash a car properly? I would recommend the dealership for vehicle sales but am a bit apprehensive about service.
Purchase
by 10/15/2019on
I worked with James for my Frontier purchase. Excellent experience from start to finish with entire staff. Very friendly and professional sales environment
Bruce was awesome
by 10/14/2019on
Bruce in auto serving. Was awesome. For years now he.has always been a great repersanitve of Nissan and still proving the costumer care .
Didn't Expect Such Good Service
by 03/26/2012on
We had our first service visit with this dealership and were blown away by the way we were treated. The service manager met us at the vehicle and introduced himself and staff right off the bat. He was funny, and most of all, a genuine individual. He explained everything to us, and wanted to make sure the prices quoted by our salesman matched what was on his computer. The service was performed on-time and was done to our satisfaction. We were offered the salesman's car to drive while we were waiting. Prior to leaving, we were scheduled for our first complimentary service, and also informed about special competitive pricing for future service. They beat our previous dealerships prices by more than 25%.
Excellent Dealership
by 03/26/2012on
We have purchased over a dozen new vehicles over the years and have never been treated better than by the Titus Auto Group. We purchased a 2010 Armada from Bruce Titus Nissan when they were in Tacoma. When we were ready for our next Nissan, we found that Bruce Titus sold the dealership. We were able to track down our salesman at Olympia Nissan. Like the last purchase, Steve Perovich made the process a delight. We did our homework on line both times to narrow down our purchase. When we were ready, we made contact. In both cases, Steve found exactly what we wanted, and gave us a very fair price. There was never haggling or going back and forth to talk to a manager. We never felt pressured or that we were being screwed. The finance department was awesome to work with, and they went into a lot of detail with our warranties and other financial items. We will be considering purchasing another vehicle later this year, and if we do, we will go back to Bruce Titus. I think it helped us by researching the vehicles on the Internet, but most of all, we were so pleased that our sales person actually knew the vehicles inside-out. Too many sales people don't know their vehicles.