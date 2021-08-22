5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We have purchased over a dozen new vehicles over the years and have never been treated better than by the Titus Auto Group. We purchased a 2010 Armada from Bruce Titus Nissan when they were in Tacoma. When we were ready for our next Nissan, we found that Bruce Titus sold the dealership. We were able to track down our salesman at Olympia Nissan. Like the last purchase, Steve Perovich made the process a delight. We did our homework on line both times to narrow down our purchase. When we were ready, we made contact. In both cases, Steve found exactly what we wanted, and gave us a very fair price. There was never haggling or going back and forth to talk to a manager. We never felt pressured or that we were being screwed. The finance department was awesome to work with, and they went into a lot of detail with our warranties and other financial items. We will be considering purchasing another vehicle later this year, and if we do, we will go back to Bruce Titus. I think it helped us by researching the vehicles on the Internet, but most of all, we were so pleased that our sales person actually knew the vehicles inside-out. Too many sales people don't know their vehicles. Read more