Excellent Sales Experience
by 06/28/2020on
The sales experience was first class from start to finish. I was given full disclosure and was able to make an informed decision. As a retired banker, the financial information provided was right on.
2 weeks already a problem
by 08/22/2020on
I purchased a brand new 2020 car less than two weeks ago. Had less than 33 miles on it, and took them a day longer to drop it off because they were busy and wanted to ensure that all the checks have been done. Woke up this morning with a flat tire and noticed there was a 1/2 crack in the sidewall of the tire, meaning it couldn’t be fixed. The tire did not look slashed or cut or knicked, and there’s less that 500 miles on them. Called both the salesperson, Bobby, and the sales manager, Po, and both said that they never do warranty under tires and they can’t do anything. Service department said that in the 2 weeks since I bought my car they now use a different tire for those cars so they’d have to either order my tire for $200+tax or I’d have to get a new set. So now, I’m out my down payment with a car I can’t drive until it gets fixed. Would not recommend.
5,000 mile service found low battery
by 08/02/2020on
I came in with my RAV4 to my favorite Toyota of Kirkland for its usual 5,000 mile service. I have been coming regularly and my RAV4 is still running great at 172,000 miles. This time it was discovered that my battery capacity was low. I authorized a replacement and now feel comfortable that my RAV4 will reliably get me where I want to go. Thank you for your great service!
Disgraces the Toyota Lexus brand
by 07/26/2020on
O'Brien Auto group sales tactics are misleading, intimidating and dishonest. Also, you are forced to buy products that don't actually exist (PermaPlate) and are required to pay dealer "prep" fluff fees and other products the dealer can get cheaply and markup so that they can get the rebate and still make you pay near full price. These car companies make money off, back end products, trade ins, the car, financing and the rebates which put them back where they want to be. Essentially the consumer is manipulated into thinking they are getting a good deal. You aren't. Buy from another dealership. This is my second car from this Auto Group, I know what I'm talking about.
Great Service
by 07/08/2020on
Servicing my RAV4 for almost 10 years. Some fixes were a little expensive but quality seemed fine.
Fixed Tundra front boot
by 07/06/2020on
Got in, gave me a loaner car and picked up when they said.
Johnny is the best!
by 06/24/2020on
I called on Saturday morning regarding a used car that had just been posted on Autotrader. I was lucky to be connected to Johnny who was very efficient in locating the car (being detailed) and confirming availability. We were there for a 2pm appointment and we were home by 4pm with our car! We were very pleased with the ease of the entire process and the friendly professionalism of our sales associate. Thank you!
Recall service
by 06/20/2020on
I appreciate being taken care of right away and received phone in about 3 hours telling us work was done.
Effortless buying experience
by 06/16/2020on
After determining which car we wanted we were successfully able to negotiate both the new car purchase and the trade in at very favorable rates. Eugene did a great job at the dealership walking us through all of the cars features and the saw paperwork. I highly recommend buying from this dealership!
Service has gone WAY DOWN
by 05/27/2020on
It took 3 hours for a simple oil change service! After 2 hours --I had to go find out what the hold up was. Got no real answer. This is UNACCEPTABLE! HORRIBLE SERVICE
Johnny is Great !!
by 05/16/2020on
This is my second experience with Toyota of Kirkland in the last 12 months; Johnny N. is very experienced, considerate and really fantastic to work with. The Dealership is extremely conscious during this pandemic and made our purchase extremely easy. From Johnny to the sales crew to the contract agent, including the showroom floor, we felt very safe even though we also protected ourselves since we are 60+ in age. Thank you all at TOK for providing an enjoyable experience in these difficult times !!
Shawn delivers again at TOK!
by 04/10/2020on
Shawn - My adviser delivered again at Toyota of Kirkland. This was my second time dealing with Shawn and he is amazing.
New car in a few hours!
by 03/14/2020on
We went to Toyota of Kirkland one evening with a plan to find out some more about Toyota SUV's. We had a very pleasant experience with Sid who explained everything in great detail, took us on an enjoyable test drive and worked hard and overtime to meet our expectations. He was professional and sincere and we felt no pressure at all. Yes, we ended up leasing a new Toyota Rav4 XLE AWD and are really enjoying the car! Thank you Toyota of Kirkland!
Great deal and overall experience
by 02/24/2020on
We had a wonderful low pressure sales person, Barry who helped get the price we wanted and trade in value we desired. Everyone at the dealership was friendly and helpful. Great help at check out explaining all the fine details of the car. They also extend the powertrain warranty for life. I would recommend them highly.
Exceptional experience
by 02/18/2020on
We bought a new RAV4 Hybrid yesterday. The experience was exceptional across the board, beginning with our sales person Galo, who was friendly, knowledgeable, and not high pressure at all. They gave us a fair price for a trade-in vehicle and the entire staff was great. The dealership itself is also very nice and inviting. I will definitely go here again when looking for another vehicle.
Satisfied Customer
by 01/21/2020on
Sales and acquisitions people were very helpful, friendly, and professional.
Bad service
by 01/21/2020on
They [non-permissible content removed] , I bought Lexus from them, when I got oil change they say bring my car to them they take care good and cheaper than Lexus, and give me coupons, when I bring my Lexus to them they cost more than Lexus and don’t give me any coupons. [non-permissible content removed] with customer, I let you guy know don’t ever listen to them buy any car there
Excellent, patient, sincere
by 01/20/2020on
This was my first time at T of K. Stefan listened and was so knowledgeable, hard working and patient. No pressure. Wanted me what was right for me. He found what I wanted in Bellingham, added the custom accessories I wanted, and had the car ready for me in Kirkland two days later.
Reasonable charges in Eastside Seattle area
by 01/13/2020on
One multiple occasions I have compared prices for repair, replacement parts, services charges and accessories. In our area Toyota of Kirkland is almost always most reasonably priced dealership service station. This time it was for replacement key fob. On top of OEM part cost, other dealers was going to charge $120 for key cutting and programming, they charged about $ 50. Auto Locksmith also charges around $70. So I was happy with their cost of service, quality of services. Although I had not taken appointment, they honored walk-in and I was back on road in 60mins or so.
Great customer service
by 01/10/2020on
Great experience. Traded in my old Tacoma for a newer one. Found vehicle online, dealt with the dealership regarding price and trade in value. Came in to test drive. Very professional and worked with me to process the deal quickly
Dependable service
by 12/16/2019on
Overall, I've been happy with the service provided at Toyota of Kirkland. Of course, there is always the desire of the fees to be lower, they seem reasonable enough though, that I am planning on keep bringing my RAV4 for service there
