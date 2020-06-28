sales Rating

I purchased a brand new 2020 car less than two weeks ago. Had less than 33 miles on it, and took them a day longer to drop it off because they were busy and wanted to ensure that all the checks have been done. Woke up this morning with a flat tire and noticed there was a 1/2 crack in the sidewall of the tire, meaning it couldn’t be fixed. The tire did not look slashed or cut or knicked, and there’s less that 500 miles on them. Called both the salesperson, Bobby, and the sales manager, Po, and both said that they never do warranty under tires and they can’t do anything. Service department said that in the 2 weeks since I bought my car they now use a different tire for those cars so they’d have to either order my tire for $200+tax or I’d have to get a new set. So now, I’m out my down payment with a car I can’t drive until it gets fixed. Would not recommend. Read more