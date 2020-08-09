Outstanding Sales Associate!!!
09/08/2020
Absolutely marvelous service by the sales associate, Juan, who patiently escorted us through the entire car purchase process. I hope Lindsay has more like him!
6th times a charm! Dealership exceeded my expectations
07/09/2020
I am a busy working Mom and needed a vehicle to transport my very active family. I decided that I wanted a mid-size SUV, but didn't really know what to buy. Initially, I found it exciting going to different dealerships test driving SUVs but after a while...it started to get frustrating. About half way through the process, I decided that I wanted a VW Atlas. I had never owned a VW before, but my boyfriend has a VW and convinced me that this was the brand for me to try. I knew exactly what I wanted a CPO, low miles, 2019, and any color but white. Well, that was like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Due to COVID-19, all the CPO Atlas seem to vanish from my area, so we began our quest to find this "magical" SUV. I went to 5 dealerships in my area and surrounding areas- even travelling an hour and a half away to find this Atlas only to be disappointed that the vehicle promised was 13,000 miles over what was advertised. That dealership let me leave without even caring about what we had been through. On our last attempt, we found that Lindsay VW of Dulles had a VW Atlas that fit all my criteria. Admittedly, I was skeptical after coming from the other dealership a day prior, but my boyfriend, encouraged me to give it a chance and if it didn't work, we'd look for something else. So, on that Sunday, we spoke to Bill over the phone he said even though they were closing that he'd stay and wait for us. We live 40 minutes away, but drove there hoping that they had what I was looking for. We were greeted by Bill who immediately showed us the truck, got us a test drive, and went over the numbers (three times for me). He was never pushy, but patient, he engaged us in small talk while we waited and was honest about what he could do. He never once looked at his watch or said he had to leave even though we were there for over 2 hours past closing. He showed that he was genuinely interested in getting me into the vehicle that I wanted. He and Sean Deal, his Manager, even allowed us to talk it over privately. They didn’t crowd or collectively pressure us. So, after some deliberation and some hard questions asked and answered...I decided to purchase the 2019 VW Atlas. Not only did Bill meet us the next day(which was his day off) but he took time to show us some other little nuisances that I hadn't seen at the other dealerships that I visited. Also, the Finance guy, Tee Moore, was great too. He explained everything and was patient with my questions and ensured that I walked out there with the price I was quoted...so for me...Yes! the 6th time was a charm! This dealership exceeded my expectations and I will definitely recommend Lindsay VW to my friends and family. Try this dealership out...you'll definitely be impressed.
I Second It. Excellent!
04/26/2020
I initially was introduced to Rajesh Mishra back in February when I started my initial hunt for my CPO "VW" vehicle. Raj made a great impression which lasted with me until this April. He is very helpful, while never pushy, and never attempted to "push" me into something I really did not want. Fast forward to April when my target VW vehicle did appear at VW Sterling, I quickly reached out to Raj. Please Note: Out of all the "dealer"ships I've been to (from Lexus to BMW to awful Koons Toyota), I've never witnessed such prompt, quick, and good customer service. Even at these "higher end" places, they tend to be overly slow and not too eager to "work" for your attention. In summary, the VW vehicle sold itself but I asked for and wanted Raj whom I highly recommend. He will work for you while not over bear you with "sales tactics". I appreciated the attention I received before and after the "sale" (which is between the buyer and sales manager anyway). Even if there is a non-VW vehicle I am looking at, I will still ask for Raj. Great facility/ waiting area too!
Excellent!!
03/19/2020
We purchased a used vehicle for my daughter from Salesman John Mule. The entire process was smooth and efficient from beginning to end. The entire team at Lindsay is knowledge, friendly, and didn’t push at all. Easily the best car buying experience I’ve ever had.
Wonderful Experience!
11/26/2019
I just bought a used Audi from Haben at Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles and am very happy with my experience. Haben is professional, very nice, not at all pushy and very patient. I would highly recommend buying from her. Honestly this was the best buying experience I’ve had. The financing person did not try to overly pressure me which was a nice and refreshing change from my last experience at another dealer where I almost walked out. All in all, a very relaxing and professional experience!
Sales Review
09/13/2019
My auto buying with Lindsay VW was an excellent. Bob Derby took time to demonstrate the various features of the VW Jetta and tailored a car that meets the needs of our household.
For the Best Customer Experience Go to Lindsay Volkswagen and ask for Brad
08/11/2019
From my first virtual interaction to my in person meeting with Brad Burke, he has made sure to give me the best customer service experience. He is not into haggling people and represented Volkswagen with integrity. I came in with three kids and the time spent was not stressful and not a lot of waiting. This office is phenomenal and not into wasting your time. Highly recommend and sending all of my Volkswagen lover friends and family members to Brad!
2019 MDX
08/04/2019
Brad Burke is the best salesman! He was very knowledgeable about the MDX and treated my little kids respectfully and gave them snacks and drinks. Thanks Brad for such a great sales experience!
2019 GTI
05/13/2019
Had a really great buying experience at Lindsay. Brad was really helpful and friendly from the very beginning. Since he was a VW owner himself, his enthusiasm and knowledge about the vehicles really showed. Everyone treated us like great friends when they were assisting with part of the process, even if they weren't our direct sales person. It didn't feel like there was any competition between anyone and they were all happy to help and proud VW owners themselves. Josh and Debbie were very helpful during our process. Even in the service department, everyone was really friendly and Marco immediately bonded over my new GTI. It made the exciting car buying experience even more fun. Would definitely recommend to anyone looking to buy a vehicle there. I believe they offer the fairest price and the best service, hands down.
Excellent
05/08/2019
Brad Burke was helpful and considerate. He understood my needs and delivered a vehicle that exceeded my expectations.
Bought a certified tdi
04/13/2019
I was searching for a used vw wagon and had seen the advertising of a bunch of jetta and golf wagons for sale. I ended up at Lindsay Volkswagen for a certified diesel golf sportwagen. The sales team was great! I requested to test drive several vehicles on their lot on a pretty busy Saturday afternoon. The sales person was patient and happy to get me the keys to the cars I was interested in without pressure to buy something I didnt want. Thanks Alfonso and Simon!
Helpful & friendly
04/01/2019
Raj went above and beyond to make my Volkswagen experience a great one! He educated me on the cars features, showed me several color choices and models (because I'm a visual person and very indecisive) and made me as comfortable as I could because I had my 2 month old newborn with me. Mariya is also a fantastic finance operator that also helped me explain to me my options! Thank you VW team!
Purchasing a new vehicle with Joshua Jay
03/16/2019
Joshua Jay is a car-salesman in the best possible sense. He found us quickly what we wanted, made the process of purchasing a new car so pleasant--even gave a lens cloth to clean my eyeglasses :). First rate service!
2019 Jetta S Purchase from Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles
03/13/2019
Joshua Pidek, New Car Sales Manger, Jose Santiago, New Car Sales, and David Kim, Finance, were exceptional to work with. 95% of the entire pre-sale transaction for my 2019 Jetta S was completed via e-mail communications with Joshua, which lessened the amount of time necessary for me to drive to and spend time in the dealership. I knew exactly what I wanted and it was an initial telephone conversation with Paola Rodriguez, Finance, that made the sale. Ms. Rodriguez answered all of my questions about the vehicle, dealership, and purchase process by patiently and thoroughly explaining and answering, directly. The three gentlemen swooped in with her handoff and finalized the sale. I especially want to thank Joshua Pidek for promptly responding to each of my e-mails and for expediting arrival of my new 2019 Jetta S from the port of entry. Outstanding service Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles!
Great Experience
01/04/2019
I recently purchased my third new vehicle from Joshua Jay at Lindsay VW. Each experience was as good as the last, as Josh is friendly, knowledgeable, and professional. A pleasure to work with.
Quick turnaround
12/31/2018
My 2016 Jetta was suddenly and tragically killed by a buck and I needed a replacement asap. I emailed Joshua, picked out the car I wanted from the Lindsay VW website, and drove it home the next day. He had everything together by the time I arrived and I was in in my rental car and out in my new car in about two hours. Highly recommend!
Marty at Lindsay VW
12/19/2018
Marty was extremely helpful in my car buying process. Unlike other dealers I went to, Marty took the time needed to provide me a full understanding of the car and features, was attentive to my thoughts and needs, and maintained a true customer-focused approach
Great experience!
12/18/2018
Joshua Jay was both personable and knowledgeable! His enthusiasm, not just on the car but the investment it represents, made the process a lot less stressful!
Buying my "unicorn" Golf TDI from a distance
12/17/2018
I had been looking for just the right 2015 Golf TDI SEL manual (or sportwagen) all over when I finally found the right one at Lindsay VW. They are about 6hrs+ South of where I live so I tried to keep it simple and did most of my communication over email. Joshua was the lucky salesman that got assigned to me and was very helpful along the way. I needed clarification on a few points and he had no problem laying everything out for me so I could decide on the purchase. Within a few days the stars aligned and we made a deal. I filled out a much as I could online and everything was quick and smooth when I arrived at the dealership. The car was just as described.
Couldn't Have Been Better
12/15/2018
I bought an Atlas from Lindsay. My sales rep was Josh Jay. Not only was Josh knowledgeable about the Atlas, but he took the time to explain all of the technology that's packed into the vehicle. Working with Josh was like talking to an old friend. I left a trailer hitch attached to my previous vehicle. He even helped me figure out the best option for financing. Josh went out of his way to drive to the other vehicle lot to retrieve it, all while I waited at the dealership. To me, that's attention to detail when dealing with a customer. Probably the best car buying experience I've had. Thanks, Linday VW and Josh Jay for your commitment to the customer.
Best purchase experience
12/14/2018
This is the second new car we have bought from Josh in less than a year. He is knowledgeable, professional, and a pleasure to work with. Highly recommend.
