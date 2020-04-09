sales Rating

Let me begin by recommending strongly against this dealership. While the reception staff are all very respectful, they portray a false image of the individuals selling cars here. I had your classic "used car salesman" experience when trying to buy a slightly used Civic. This happened roughly a month after Hurricane Harvey is in the area, so my concern is with flood damage to any car I may be purchasing. I had the unfortunate experience of dealing with Used Car Manager, Kenny Tang. It was clear that this individual was attempting to conceal some history of the car. To elaborate, I had called regarding the car several days prior, and I asked what the procedure was to get a car inspected by a third party. The gentleman on the other end of the phone (I'm unsure of who this was, as I had received the call from him promptly after leaving an inquiry regarding the car through Cargurus.com) explained to me that there is no problem in having inspectors come out to look at a car. All that was required was proof that he was, in fact, an inspector and that he had a client interested in a car there. I had filled out my form to have the car inspected on Lemonsquad.com, so the inspector had this information available, and it was clear that here was a buyer interested in a car at Lute Riley. Having done my due diligence to ensure the car inspector would be allowed in, the inspector arrived on the site and was immediately declined any entry into the car. Kenny Tang, the used car sales manager said that it had already undergone its Honda Pre-owned Certification, and that that would be sufficient for inspection. I received notice from my inspector thereafter telling me that he had been denied entry to the car, and that my $170 that was paid for the inspection would not be reimbursed, since the inspector had done everything he could to attempt to fulfill his end of the transaction (this seemed fair, though I wasn't happy about it). I then called Kenny Tang, and he told me that that car was already far below market value of $19k at its current price of $17,981 (classic used car pitch). I explained that I was out almost $200 already for the inspection that was declined, and he offered an additional $200 off the asking price, down to $17,781. Wow, what a steal (sarcasm, of course). I asked if the dealership had an inspector that they could recommend to come in and take a look (all dealers do), and to no surprise he said no, they only recommend their in house 182 point certification. It seems clear that any reputable dealer, or salesman for that matter, understands the interests of the buyer, and that they will not want to purchase a lemon. As such, a potential sale should never, in any case, be turned away for a third party inspection. Kenny Tang, or Lute Riley Honda for that matter, is certainly not an establishment that I would recommend anyone deal with, as there are a lot of skeletons hidden in the back... Buyer beware, these guys are [non-permissible content removed]. Stay away, and perhaps you'll not make a poor choice in this significant investments. UPDATE: Had some interesting developments the following morning. I received a phone call from a Minnesota number that I didn't recognize, and on the other end of the phone was someone by the name of Andy Dabbs (sp?). This was the owner of Lemon Squad (the company I used to hire the inspector.. I couldn't believe the owner had taken the time to call me. Even gave me a 50% refund). Andy informed me that in the thousands of inspections his company does each month, this was the first time that one of his inspectors had been turned away. His recommendation to me as a buyer, was to steer clear of this dealership, as it seemed as though something shady was occurring. If you need any proof of the above, and if you're buying a used car here and need an inspection, Lemon Squad now attaches a recount of this experience to any inspection reports associated with Lute Riley Honda to help people from making a poor choice of transacting with this dealership. Read more