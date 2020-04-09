Avoid Lute Riley Honda
by 09/04/2020on
VERY SHADY PRACTICES at this dealership. I leased a Pilot about 6 weeks ago. They've still not paid off my trade and are withholding 5K. I've gotten nothing but excuses when they've actually returned my calls. At this point they aren't responding at all. I'll likely return the new car.
Well done job to the staff
by 11/25/2019on
I came for my car window was vibrate, so the advisor Omri approach to me and help me and give me all the information about the window failure, after all this they fix my window with smile face.
1 Comments
BUYER BEWARE!!!
by 09/25/2019on
Buyer Beware!! Make sure you don't have any events that could cause you to need to return the vehicle. We signed an agreement to purchase at 3pm and by 4pm we needed to change our mind due to a legal issue with our financial situation. Our attorney advised us to return it promptly. We hadn't even drove it 10 miles from the dealership. We called the manager and explained our situation. They had NO sympathy, even the finance manager tried to tell us that our attorney was wrong in giving us the advise. He said "Honda won't do anything I've already sent the contract." We had to beg him to call and he said "they were closed, I can try tomorrow at 10am". It was only 5pm and the dealership is open until 9pm. He wouldn't even call Honda. Very disappointed!!!
1 Comments
I was happy because my sales guy was not pushy. he really listed.
by 06/25/2019on
I was nervous because of pushy sales people. But this guy was different and really listned and gave sound advice.
1 Comments
Worst dealership experience
by 04/07/2019on
Talk about poor customer service and not doing the right thing. Yes we bought our mini van from them but there was so many red flags that we should have enough gone with out gut feeling. The only thing they have going for them is their location but its clear to see they will not last if they continue to provide this level of service. I have bought multiple cars from various delalerships and this has been by far the worst experience. It took over 4hrs. Go to one of the bigger dealerships in to metoplex and save yourself the time.
1 Comments
Got ripped off
by 09/11/2018on
I dont know where to start Christina called me daily sometimes 3 times a day until she got me to meet with her to make a sale once i bought my 2011 ford fiesta within 2 weeks i could hear a loud thumping noise when i turn on the A/C i called her immediately and was given the run around finally they got me to the ford dealership because i have the silver plan warranty they told me to drop off car and would charge me 40 a day for rental i couldn't do that so 2 weeks later my check engine light came on i called Christina she told me bring car to service shop when i got there nobody would help me they sent me to ford service when i got there they told me the truth and said its not covered like they told you go back and either get another car at same price or talk to district manager you basically have been screwed over i went back spoke with kenny tang sales manager and he went out and checked the engine light and came back and told me i have a bad catalytic converter and he is sorry but i just got a bad car without blinking a eye i told him i only had this car 4 weeks and Christina dismissed me and wouldn't take my calls so kenny told me they would call me Wednesday after he talk to Ray the district manager and see what they could do PLEASE dont do buisness with christina she is only in it for the commission check i am gonna see what they do for me #SingleMomWithAColegeStudentThatHasBeenRippedOff
Shady Dealings - Inspector Turned Away
by 10/20/2017on
Let me begin by recommending strongly against this dealership. While the reception staff are all very respectful, they portray a false image of the individuals selling cars here. I had your classic "used car salesman" experience when trying to buy a slightly used Civic. This happened roughly a month after Hurricane Harvey is in the area, so my concern is with flood damage to any car I may be purchasing. I had the unfortunate experience of dealing with Used Car Manager, Kenny Tang. It was clear that this individual was attempting to conceal some history of the car. To elaborate, I had called regarding the car several days prior, and I asked what the procedure was to get a car inspected by a third party. The gentleman on the other end of the phone (I'm unsure of who this was, as I had received the call from him promptly after leaving an inquiry regarding the car through Cargurus.com) explained to me that there is no problem in having inspectors come out to look at a car. All that was required was proof that he was, in fact, an inspector and that he had a client interested in a car there. I had filled out my form to have the car inspected on Lemonsquad.com, so the inspector had this information available, and it was clear that here was a buyer interested in a car at Lute Riley. Having done my due diligence to ensure the car inspector would be allowed in, the inspector arrived on the site and was immediately declined any entry into the car. Kenny Tang, the used car sales manager said that it had already undergone its Honda Pre-owned Certification, and that that would be sufficient for inspection. I received notice from my inspector thereafter telling me that he had been denied entry to the car, and that my $170 that was paid for the inspection would not be reimbursed, since the inspector had done everything he could to attempt to fulfill his end of the transaction (this seemed fair, though I wasn't happy about it). I then called Kenny Tang, and he told me that that car was already far below market value of $19k at its current price of $17,981 (classic used car pitch). I explained that I was out almost $200 already for the inspection that was declined, and he offered an additional $200 off the asking price, down to $17,781. Wow, what a steal (sarcasm, of course). I asked if the dealership had an inspector that they could recommend to come in and take a look (all dealers do), and to no surprise he said no, they only recommend their in house 182 point certification. It seems clear that any reputable dealer, or salesman for that matter, understands the interests of the buyer, and that they will not want to purchase a lemon. As such, a potential sale should never, in any case, be turned away for a third party inspection. Kenny Tang, or Lute Riley Honda for that matter, is certainly not an establishment that I would recommend anyone deal with, as there are a lot of skeletons hidden in the back... Buyer beware, these guys are [non-permissible content removed]. Stay away, and perhaps you'll not make a poor choice in this significant investments. UPDATE: Had some interesting developments the following morning. I received a phone call from a Minnesota number that I didn't recognize, and on the other end of the phone was someone by the name of Andy Dabbs (sp?). This was the owner of Lemon Squad (the company I used to hire the inspector.. I couldn't believe the owner had taken the time to call me. Even gave me a 50% refund). Andy informed me that in the thousands of inspections his company does each month, this was the first time that one of his inspectors had been turned away. His recommendation to me as a buyer, was to steer clear of this dealership, as it seemed as though something shady was occurring. If you need any proof of the above, and if you're buying a used car here and need an inspection, Lemon Squad now attaches a recount of this experience to any inspection reports associated with Lute Riley Honda to help people from making a poor choice of transacting with this dealership.
2 Comments
Rick Hawksley makes it easy
by 05/26/2017on
Purchased a new Honda Civic EX-T from Lute Riley Honda, and the process was flawless due to "Ricky Bobby" Hawksley. He was very patient and informative as we looked at cars and drove a Civic. I got all the information I needed from him to make a good decision, and the buying process couldn't have gone better, Rick is exactly the type of salesman I like to deal with - low-key, but very helpful and customer oriented. I am very happy with the deal and the entire process.
1 Comments
Easy and thorough
by 04/10/2017on
Online appointment system was easy. Dropping car off was easy and working with service rep was easy.
Best sale team!
by 03/31/2017on
I was trying to buy a car after graduating from college and found this dealership. John McChristian is one of the best people I have ever met and would recommend this dealership.
Still the Same
by 03/15/2017on
Our family has used exclusively Lute Riley Honda for the past 9 years for our Honda Car Service. Their service has not disappointed us at anytime. It is a testament that of their service that we still come to them after this past 9 years and looking forward into the years to come.
1 Comments
Hassle Free Purchase
by 03/12/2017on
We worked with Maricar Randle on our son's first car purchase and she was a pleasure to deal with. She knew her stuff and was very patient in helping us go through different cars and options. Our 2nd car is due for a replacement soon and we will be going back to her to purchase another car.
1 Comments
3rd Honda Accord Purchase
by 02/15/2017on
This past week I purchased a 2017 Honda Accord EX-L from Lute Riley Honda in Richardson, TX. My salesman was Marc Dupuy. I highly commend Mr. Dupuy for the professionalism he demonstrated throughout my entire purchase. He handled the entire sale very smoothly with great ease and no pressure at all. I got everything I requested, without any hesitation whatsoever. This is the third (3rd) Honda Accord that I have purchased from Mr. Dupuy the first was a 1996 Honda Accord, the second was a 1998 Honda Accord. I purchased several Hondas since then at another dealership in Dallas, and this time, chose Mr. Dupuy at Lute Riley Honda again, and so glad I did. This is my ninth (9th) Honda Accord I have purchased since 1982. Obviously, I am sold on Hondas. Does Honda have any special rewards for an individual who has purchased that many (smile)?? Mr. Dupuy, in my estimation, is a Top Professional Salesman who made this sale a totally positive experience in every aspect. Lute Riley has always given me great service. Needless to say, I am fonda Honda Mary Carlin, Dallas, Texas
2nd car, same dealership!
by 02/12/2017on
Due to a bad car wreck I was forced to by another car in a short amount of time. From day one the Lute Riley dealership was respectful to my situation. Why should I expect anything less, I bought my first car from here ten years ago. If it ain't broke, don't fix it!!! I visited and spoke with other dealers in the area and none could match Lute Riley's price or customer service. If you need help finding the car that works with your budget, definitely go see Harrison & Javed. They are awesome!!!! I work in HR so I know good customer service when I see it!!! With all of the stress that comes with a wreck, they were a breath of fresh air! I greatly enjoyed my experience and would recommend this dealership, Harrison & Javed to any and everyone. Thank you guys so so much!!!!
1 Comments
Excellent attention
by 02/09/2017on
Having gone through a divorce I was worried about getting into my own vehicle. Lute Riley worked with me to get me the car I was wanting. The customer service from John C. in Sales and Clint from Finance was nothing less than fantastic and seamless! Thank you for easing my mind!!
1 Comments
Great Buying Experience
by 02/09/2017on
We have always stayed away from dealerships and bought from private owners because we wanted to deal with someone we could trust. Justin Harmon changed our buying pattern and helped us find a great family vehicle that fit our budget. He was honest and upfront about everything good and bad about the vehicle we chose. We never felt pressured, and always felt like we were buying a top quality vehicle, No Surprises. Thank you Justin!
1 Comments
Jason and Phillip
by 02/07/2017on
I had my car towed and brought in to lute Riley after my battery died. Jason Greathouse and Phillip Arnold took amazing care of me. Not only did they get me a new battery, noticed I needed an oil change and cleaned my car. I was in and out pretty quickly and felt very well taken care of. Highly recommend their services!
Wonderful first time car buying experience
by 02/05/2017on
I came in to Lute Riley expecting to be harassed, pushed, and bullied in to buying a car. Everything I've heard from friends and family makes it seem like a huge hassle but this could not be further from the truth. My sales guy, Justin, was wonderful. He was informative, kind, and knowledgeable without being pushy. I was so nervous that when he left to go do paperwork I had to pace around outside but it truly was a wonderful experience. I would totally recommend this dealership to anyone who asked. Thanks to Justin and my finance guy, Kim, I walked out a happy first time car buyer. Thanks to Lute Riley and those two great guys at the dealership!
Service 1/11
by 01/12/2017on
Robert Medrano handled by service request courteously and professionally. I was very happy with the outcome.
Job well done
by 01/12/2017on
Honest at front service without hassle, is the service I experienced with my advisor, Michael Ellis.
Buying Experience at Lute Riley Honda
by 12/01/2016on
Marc Dupuy made the process go very smoothly. Needed a Fit for my daughter and Marc found just the right one in a nice red. No high pressure sales tactics, just explaining the car and how it would Fit (excuse the pun) my daughter's needs in college. No haggling but got to a very fair price on the car and the trade-in. This is the third Honda we have bought at Lute Riley. We've shopped other Honda dealerships in the area but always end up buying from Lute Riley with Marc to help the process go well.
1 Comments