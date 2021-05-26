1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I wouldn't go here especially if you need service. Let me tell you a story of my experience. Even with the number of issues, I was only mildly annoyed as human error happens. But an absolute refusal for anyone (advisor, two different service dept managers) for over a week is completely unacceptable. I took my Civic in to get a new key/remote and have it programmed to the car and a couple of other things. One part they needed was hard to find, so they had the car for over a week. No biggie as I hoped the part would come in. When it was determined they could not get the part anytime soon, I went to pick up the car and dropped off my Odyssey with them as it needed a rear view mirror on the passenger side replaced. All was good until I got home and realized that the key that I had paid for didn't lock or unlock the car nor did it start the car. Problem number 1. I called and advised and decided to bring it back to them once the van was ready. When the van was ready, my wife and I went to pick it up and she took the van while i stayed so that Ryan (service advisor) could get someone to fix the key. After about 30 minutes or so (not too bad) they brought the car out to me and showed me that it locked/unlocked the door. Great, but thank goodness I decided to test out the new key to start the car, because it did NOT work. Problem number 2. Finally after about another 15 minutes, it was finally fixed and working. But when I got home and we used the Odyssey, we discovered that when someone was in the passenger right front seat, they could not open the door from the inside. Someone had to open it for them from the outside. Apparently some clip or something hadn't been reconnected for the door when they put the door panel back on after removing it to replace the exterior mirror on that door, according to the service manager, Walter. Problem number 3. He knew where I lived and told me that he didn't want me to drive all the way back over to Lute Riley (it's about 30 mins or more for me) especially given the prior two issues. So he volunteered to come out to my house the next morning and fix it. He said it would only take about 5 minutes. I thought that was a very kind offer and he told me he would call me the next morning to advise when he was coming. And....that's the last time I talked with Walter. He didn't call or show up and the next day I texted him, then called Lute Riley, talked with Ryan who said he would talk to Walter and ensure he called me. Still no call even days later. Was transferred to Walter's cell and left a message - still no response. So then I called to speak to another service manager named Dalton, who I was assured would call me back. But haven't heard back from him either. Problem number 4 and the biggest problem, in my opinion. One of the issues alone listed above would have been a little frustrating and definitely an inconvenience, but like I said things happen and people make mistakes. But the complete disregard of a customer, the lack of follow-up to address something they messed up takes the cake and has now pissed me off. So now it's time to take to social media and let others be forewarned, especially if they plan to use the service department here. Such a huge disappointment, is the mildest way of saying it. Oh and the Odyssey's windshield was cracked halfway across the front when we got it back. Now it had a small chip beforehand, so I doubt it was caused by anything they did and was probably the heat or something that finally caused it to crack. But dang if all of the above issues and lack of attention to detail and customer focus surely make me wonder if it was due to something they did. There is my story, for what's it worth. I hope others consider iteighing their options on whether to use Lute Riley's service dept. I would steer clear. Read more