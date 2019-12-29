Think really hard before putting down a deposit with these folks
The sales associates are nice and knowledgeable but beware putting down a "refundable" deposit. Our plans changed and we cancelled our hold on a vehicle. Even after visiting with the salesman in person, and getting an assurance that the refund would be processed, it has been a month and the "refundable" deposit still has not been refunded. Think really hard before putting down a deposit with these folks.
Bought a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe from Huffines Plano dealership. The Salesperson Andy So was excellent, honest and helped all the way. General Manager was such a nice person who gave a great deal. I would definitely recommend this dealership and Andy to anyone who needs a new car.
Great vehicle. This is the most exciting auto we have owned. I love that there are No options. Done with MB, Lexus. Andy So is terrific salesman- not pushy, patient, and very knowledgeable about this brand new auto. Finance people, Ken and Lamar very professional.
I went in just to test drive the new Tucson. Enjoyed the easy driving. Loved the color choice. Sales rep, Andy So, was easy going and not pushy. New vehicle was greatly priced. Easy of purchase was great. Two thumbs up.
I purchased my 2015 Elantra from Frank White at Huffines Hyundai and he was a serious breath of fresh air after having a dealership much closer to home try to bait & switch me thinking I'm...using the words of the misogynist a-hat (see review dated 11/10/15)...a little girl there to spend "daddy's" money. They literally told me to my face that I lied about the asking price on the ad ON THEIR OWN WEBSITE. Drove all the way from Dallas to College Station to buy the Hyundai I wanted after calling the dealership 2 times to confirm the car was there and was still the price of their ad. Got there and they flat out called me a liar. And when I provided their own ad to them proving I wasn't lying, they didn't bother even apologizing for treating a potential customer like trash. Guess that's what you get for walking into a dealership being a "little" 21 year old girl; sadly for them, I'm not quite as stupid and young as they must have thought I was. Needless to say, they lost a $25k new car sale towards the end of the tax year. Lucky for me, I walked into Huffines a couple days before starting my new job and not only found the perfect sales rep, I found the perfect car too. Frank didn't treat me like a child. He treated me like a potential customer which is exactly why he made the sale. I'm not sure I've met a nicer sales rep or one whose more invested in the long term relationship with his customers. He was helpful before, during and after the sale. Helped answer questions about my Hyundai account and they made sure I knew how to squeeze every dollar out of the warranties I purchased. I'll forever be appreciative of Frank's help getting me in the right car in time to start my new job. No bullying. No bull. Just a friendly sales rep trying to help his customer.
I was interested in getting a new car. I wanted to see my options, I really liked the Tucsons and the dealership was close to my apartment. I had been talking with Tommy, and before he even new anything about my current car he immediately said you're not going to get anywhere close to the current payments you have. I still went anyways to check out the cars, he never ran a credit check on me, he just asked me if I knew my credit score, then took my car for an appraisal, asked the payoff amount, then went and "ran the numbers". I sat there for over 30 minutes in his office waiting for him to come back. He never told me what they appraised my car at (the KBB value is at around $14,200). He just said your payments will be at $650. (I can afford those payments, but seeing as how i'll be moving soon i'd rather spend the money on a nicer apartment than a car.) He tried to talk me out of the car I wanted into something else and not getting leather seats like I wanted. I'm not willing to pay more for a car, when it has pretty much the same features as my current car. They way he kept talking to me was like I was some little girl who was in there to spend Daddy's money, and wasn't worth his time. I make over 70K a year, and have a 750 credit score, and he wasn't willing to go over any type of numbers at all. I'm very disappointed as the only other dealership I've been too treated me with respect and helped me get something that I liked instead of insulting me. I definitely plan on getting a new Hyundai soon, but definitely won't be going here. I should have gone with a different sales agent, as they all seem to have really good reviews.
We recently purchased a new Hyundai Santa Fe Limited from Huffines Hyundai Plano.
Our sales representative was Mike M. and he was by far the best sales rep that we have ever dealt with.
Mike was very patient and he was extremely competent.
He answered every question clearly and he was very knowledgeable about all of the features of the car.
Besides being an expert sales rep, Mike was very friendly and personable and he immediately put us at ease.
He made the whole car buying experience very enjoyable.
I would recommend Mike to anyone who is looking for a new car.
He's the best.
Mike M. at Huffines Hyundia in Plano made our purchase of a Hyundia Santa Fe GLS an extremely enjoyable experience.
We were very specific on the colors and model we were seeking.
Although the dealership did not have the car we were seeking in their inventory.
Mike exhausted every option in attempting to locate it, and in the end, was able to locate the car and arrange an exchange within 24 hours of our initial conversation.
Upon receiving confirmation of our vehicle being available, the purchase and financing documents took less than an hour to finalize.
We were able to pick up our new car the very next day.
Thank you Mike for providing an extremely enjoyable and positive experience out of a process that is typically very stressful.
You have definitely won our business for life!
I leased a car from here in 2011 and was told the I could do an early trade in if I brought the lease back to them around 6 months before it the lease was up. So I brought it back 2 months before my lease was up, and was refused the early trade in because I was not on some list even though I had been sent mail solicitation to early trade-in my lease. When dealing with the finance guy, he constantly insulted me when talking the numbers on a new lease there. At first he said the residual was 52% but when I mentioned his competition was around 62% he said he had to check on that only to come back and say it was 59%. This told me he was not honest to begin with.
Just purchased a 2013 Elantra GT. go see Janie H. My wife and son talk about how comfortable they felt dealing with her. No pressure sales or financing. I own a 2009 Elantra and now wife wants a Santa Fe so we may be back soon
Having purchased several vehicles in my day I will say without any apprehension or reservation that buying a car from Huffines Hyundai, and specifically Douglas Peyton, is by far the best car buying experience I've ever had!
Douglas never gave off the impression that he was a Car Salesman just trying to make a buck -- completely opposite; Douglas made us feel welcomed.
He took the time to ask the right questions AND THEN listened to what we had to say.
Unlike other experiences I've had where I was being "steered" in the direction the sales person wanted me to go.
Douglas took the information we gave him and then made suggestions based on that intel.
Additionally, Douglas' knowledge about the Hyundai models is impressive.
Again, he took the time to show us EVERYTHING the Santa Fe had going for it -- no minor detail/feature was ignored.
By the time we test drove the vehicle I/we (my wife and I) didn't have that unfamiliar feeling you usually have when test driving a car; we felt comfortable.
Finally, the actual sales process... AMAZING how Douglas worked FOR us, and not just for the benefit of himself or Hyundai.
He went above and beyond the call of duty to get us a great deal, and because we would be considered a "challenge" credit-wise, the end results were awesome!
I have previously purchased several cars here and their location is convenient, so when I wanted a 2012 Equus, I went to them. I was totally armed with prices and value of my trade in from information at Edmunds and other on-line folks. I knew exactly what I wanted and made that very clear to them. After a pleasant test drive, they kept me hanging for several hours (back and forth from sales person to the sales manager). I thought I was in a time warp- back to the old haggle days. After about 2-3 hours the sales manager actually grabbed my note papers out of my hand and disappeared. I was shocked to the roots. After another 30 minutes I told another salesman who was nearby to tell them I was leaving, and I did. They told me the reason they took so long was they were trying to get a price for my trade in. (I assume from a wholeseller). This is really strange, since I had a 15,000 mile Genesis in showroom condition as a trade and their used car lot was practically empty of cars to sell, so I couldn't imagine they wouldn't sell my Genesis themselves and (according to Edmunds) get a nice profit on that car plus I was paying LIST on the Equus.
I went to Absolute Hyundai and got the exact deal I wanted OVER THE PHONE from their internet person!
Have purchased 2 cars from Huffines Hyundai, one in April 2010 (Genesis) and one in May 2010 (Sonata). Great experience both times. Very helpful staff. All questions answered. Continue to service the Genesis there and am happy. Used Costco program to purchase Genesis which reduced the haggle and finance department was straight forward, no doubletalk like some dealer finance departments. Very happy so far. Will likely by again from them within a year.
Researched and was contacted by several dealerships, but Huffines Hyundai was the only one that found the 2011 Sonota Limited that my husband was looking for. I first dealt with Roosevelt Mays, General Manager, then was introduced to Lamar Rogers, who also helped us get familiar with our new car. Mr. Mays was wonderful in communicating with me when he got the car. Mr. Rogers showed us the features of the car, and even hooked up our cell phones to the Bluetooth in the car. Both were exceptional in customer service, making sure we got what we were looking for and in the end, we came back 2 weeks later, and I traded in my 2009 Toyota Corolla for a new 2011 Hyundai Sonota SE. I hated the drive and traffic getting to this dealership, but it was well worth it! I tried to buy from a local dealership in Tyler, but they apparently were not interested in having our business. You will not be disappointed with the service and personal care you are given at Huffines. We would highly recommend this dealership. Like I said, worth the drive!!!
Today I went to get my routine oil change from my local Hyundai dealership and was greeted promptly by Mike Morgan. I have seen him before but never have had the pleasure of being waited on by him. He was professional and took the time to explain the wait time time and the service that was going to be preformed. I cannot imagine what he would do with an actual problem if he this thorough with an oil change! I am happy he was my service rep and will look for him in the future. I live in Frisco and drive twenty minutes in traffic just to has this experience. Thank you Mr. Morgan and Hyundai.
Arthur Washington
Huffines Hyundai Plano - customer review.. and not a good one.
by huffinessux on 02/22/2010
"Huffines Hyundai Plano - Got the run around... was treated very poorly and lost personal documents once handed over to salesperson that they were not willing to look for. Loss of these documents could result in me going to jail.. but that was not the least bit important to my salesperson. I would suggest you go somewhere else, after 6 hours of my life wasted, i have a vulgar disgusting taste in my mouth for this company, while i may in the future by a Hyundai... it will not be from a Huffines Dealership.
Pricing was better here for 30,000 mile service than Vandergriff Hyundai. However my husband had an issue when one o fthe service agents (Charles) told him that his car wasn't under warranty any longer. This was not the case as we had purchased the extended warranty from Huffines. My husband as a result had to drive back there (something like 40 miles one way) the next week after resolving the issue with the service manager and confirming that it was under warranty for work needing done.
I do feel they are pretty honest. My husband had his brakes checked at around 70,000 miles and they said they only had about 50% wear and didn't need replacing.
they lost my business after having bought 2 cars there
by itg on 02/12/2010
Well, my husband and I have bought two new Hyundais from this dealership. When we decided to buy our 3rd Hyundai (Santa Fe), we wanted to offer them our business. In the negotiations for an SL model, they said they would take care of us since we have bought 2 cars there, referred another friend who bought a car, and had another family member who had bought from them. Well, all in all, they didn't want to go down much in price on the SL model.
I ended up finding a Limited model for only a little more at another dealership that was $6000 off the MSRP (versus the $2,000-3000 off Huffines was willing to go on a lower end model). This really made me feel Huffines wasn't that willing to earn my business (sadly). I did get a good deal with my first Hyundai there but not as a return customer--so they have lost my business.
I will say Hyundai cars are great. My husband and I have had very little problems (if any) with our Hyundais. I'm a committed Hyundai owner due to the great warranty they offer and the great feel and price of the car.
2009 Sonata TPMS light on / 4 months old and 5,000 miles
by mywebsite3 on 10/03/2009
2nd time to buy a car from Huffines of Plano. Bad experience with Mr. Ray Huffines,general manager, and the service department. This is 2nd time the dealership has had my car to fix the problem. The service department has had the Sonata for over 2 weeks and still can not find a solution. They installed a new electrical unit and the light still came on. On Monday a Hyundai tech is coming out to take a look, good luck... I spoke with Mr. Huffines on Friday and he kept insisting he was confident the problem could be fixed and to me brushed off the whole situation, maybe because I am a female. I maybe a female but I am a knowledgeable consumer. I have forwarded Mr. Huffines my emails to the general manager. I spoke with the general manager as well that day and told him I wanted either my down payment back or a different car. His only reply was let's wait and see. I am tired of the wait and see attitude cause their attitude is indifference. I was told I would have a loaner car and the service tech could not even do that right. I had to speak with the sales manager concerning the situation. The service tech expected me to drive my car with the light on. I did not purchase the car with TPMS light on and I can't believe they expect me to drive it this way. Please do not expect any satisfaction or that the delaership thinks customers are #1, cause clearly by my experience they do not care after they sell you the car...........
