1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was interested in getting a new car. I wanted to see my options, I really liked the Tucsons and the dealership was close to my apartment. I had been talking with Tommy, and before he even new anything about my current car he immediately said you're not going to get anywhere close to the current payments you have. I still went anyways to check out the cars, he never ran a credit check on me, he just asked me if I knew my credit score, then took my car for an appraisal, asked the payoff amount, then went and "ran the numbers". I sat there for over 30 minutes in his office waiting for him to come back. He never told me what they appraised my car at (the KBB value is at around $14,200). He just said your payments will be at $650. (I can afford those payments, but seeing as how i'll be moving soon i'd rather spend the money on a nicer apartment than a car.) He tried to talk me out of the car I wanted into something else and not getting leather seats like I wanted. I'm not willing to pay more for a car, when it has pretty much the same features as my current car. They way he kept talking to me was like I was some little girl who was in there to spend Daddy's money, and wasn't worth his time. I make over 70K a year, and have a 750 credit score, and he wasn't willing to go over any type of numbers at all. I'm very disappointed as the only other dealership I've been too treated me with respect and helped me get something that I liked instead of insulting me. I definitely plan on getting a new Hyundai soon, but definitely won't be going here. I should have gone with a different sales agent, as they all seem to have really good reviews. Read more