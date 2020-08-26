Herb Chambers Cadillac of Warwick

1511 Bald Hill Rd, Warwick, RI 02886
(888) 225-9658
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Cadillac of Warwick

5.0
Overall Rating
(24)
Recommend: Yes (24) No (0)
sales Rating

Awesome Experience!

by Susan Joseph on 08/26/2020

What a great experience!! After going to CarMax and driving a dirty car, we drove down the road to HC. What a breathe of fresh air, literally. Not only will I be back, but I will refer anyone looking for a vehicle. From sales, to management and Jackie in finance - look no further.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
58 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

service Rating

AJ Pulvie

by Marc on 12/10/2019

AJ is absolutely the best. Professional, personable and knowledgeable. Always willing to go above and beyond!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service

by Lynn on 10/08/2019

best service and best people .. hands down great dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Routine maintenance

by MaryC on 09/23/2019

AJ always greets me by name and keeps me apprised of the time left to complete the job. Such a pleasure to work with. Thank you for another wonderful experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Herb Chambers Cadillac

by . on 09/12/2019

Thank you to Jamie and A.J. for unparalleled service. They are my exclusive Cadillac service provider.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

As always, exceptional

by Michele on 09/10/2019

The service department that is tops!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

XT5 Service

by Sharon on 09/09/2019

Great service done on my 18 XT5. AJ Pulvie is the best! Always takes great care of my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Cadillac XT4

by spejast-charter.net on 08/17/2019

Harold was one of the best salesman I have ever worked with. Jackie also was so very pleasant and helpful with her explanations of our options during the financial side of the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome

by Mike on 07/09/2019

Service dept is always extremely helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

service

by service on 05/22/2019

Always a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

President

by 42 on 04/14/2019

The dealership and there sales team were excellent. Well experienced in there field . I am a very happy customer . Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2009 CTS Premium

by AlbertCapobianco on 04/10/2019

I deal with Alfred Pulvie a.k.a. AJ and have been since I purchased my vehicle. He constantly keeps me informed of the progress with my automobile, as well as associated costs. This last time our vehicle had a check engine light on it came back as a timing chain code and needed to be replaced. He and the tech were able to find a bulletin for this repair and ultimately the cost was covered completely under that bulletin. I always feel when I bring my vehicle in and work with AJ that I’m going to get the best service at the best price because of his work ethic to make certain his customer is treated like they are number one. In short I would say AJ is an asset to your company and should be treated as such. Sincerely AL Capobianco.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Tracy on 04/09/2019

Job was done on time as requested.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Anthony on 03/06/2019

Service staff is exceptional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Review

by Newportowner on 02/20/2019

Timely. courteous and professional service provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great service ,and AJ is so polite

by Joanne on 01/07/2019

ONSTAR notified us that my car need service My appt. was on time and service was 15 minutes sooner than I was told and my cars was washed and I got a discount WOO-HOO.....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

SRX Fix

by SRX on 12/27/2018

My 9 year old SRX needed quite a bit of work. It was going to be rather expensive. The Service Representative worked with me to determine what work was necessary and just how much should have done considering the fact I was thinking about trading the car in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Service

by Randy on 12/21/2018

Best five star service all the way around from sales, customer service to parts department. I could not ask enough from a dealership. Herb Chambers Cadillac in Warwick, RI is the best. Thanks for being there for me and my family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mr.

by Mike on 12/04/2018

Always have a pleasant experience when bringing my car infor service. My Service advisor (Michael) is always very helpfull and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service Rating

Service Repair

by Smarcoux on 11/20/2018

Louis and his team were exceptional in ensuring they corrected the radio problem by installing a new module and not to have this happen again. I also purchased molded splash guards and had them installed. He and his team was very accomodating and friendly. Vehicle was washed and vaccumed as well. They didn't leave any detail out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
