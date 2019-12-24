sales Rating

I bought a vehicle here 7/9/2020. On 7/10/2020 I discovered the rotors were bad. Called the number I was given should I have any problems and was met with a voicemail that said do not leave a message try someone else. I emailed said person and was told they would take care of it personally. Got a call from someone else that said bring it in on Tuesday. 7/14/2020 On Tuesday got there to discover I had no appointment (wonder why I could not bring it in Friday and leave with no appointment) and the third party that met with me Tuesday since the other two guys were off that day says they have no idea when it will be looked at or done. Then gives me keys to some used car they are selling with 36000 miles on it and not enough gas to get home and back and no room for my family to go on vacation camping. Great job so far.... 7/15/2020 Wednesday update by text message: Waiting on parts 7/16/2020 Thursday text update: Still waiting on parts I call to find out about rotors form the parts dept. They say we can get them today and we will try and get the truck done today. 7/17/2020 Friday update: still waiting on parts (ridiculous) This is a GMC dealer that proclaims to be the largest in the area but they do not have rotors for their own GMC trucks and cannot get them in? I wish I could just return the truck and forget I ever did business here. Instead I have a truck I have not been able to drive since I bought it. This dealership is terrible and once the sale is made they don't give a crap about the customer. Read more