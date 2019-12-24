Willing to go the extra steps
My experience was very positive. I came into Beaverton GMC with a set price in mind that I wanted to spend and the staff made that happen and was willing to work with me.
DO NOT BUY HERE!!! DO NOT GET REPAIRS HERE!!! DO NOT BUY LAD STOCK!!!
I bought a vehicle here 7/9/2020. On 7/10/2020 I discovered the rotors were bad. Called the number I was given should I have any problems and was met with a voicemail that said do not leave a message try someone else. I emailed said person and was told they would take care of it personally. Got a call from someone else that said bring it in on Tuesday. 7/14/2020 On Tuesday got there to discover I had no appointment (wonder why I could not bring it in Friday and leave with no appointment) and the third party that met with me Tuesday since the other two guys were off that day says they have no idea when it will be looked at or done. Then gives me keys to some used car they are selling with 36000 miles on it and not enough gas to get home and back and no room for my family to go on vacation camping. Great job so far.... 7/15/2020 Wednesday update by text message: Waiting on parts 7/16/2020 Thursday text update: Still waiting on parts I call to find out about rotors form the parts dept. They say we can get them today and we will try and get the truck done today. 7/17/2020 Friday update: still waiting on parts (ridiculous) This is a GMC dealer that proclaims to be the largest in the area but they do not have rotors for their own GMC trucks and cannot get them in? I wish I could just return the truck and forget I ever did business here. Instead I have a truck I have not been able to drive since I bought it. This dealership is terrible and once the sale is made they don't give a crap about the customer.
Misrepresented Ad
Drove from Salem to look at a jeep that appeared to be a pretty good price, but upon inquiring about the 3 piece hardtop that was in the Ad and on the sticker, we were told no, it doesn't have one and it is a misprint. What a waste of our time. It would be a fair price with both soft and hard tops, but it only has the soft top. Hard tops are $2000, this is hardly an advertised good deal. Very disappointed.
Lack of communication
It is amazing how quickly they lose the ability to finish the sales process after the sale. Gave me less than a 30 day permit during a Coronavirus epidemic for which my car is now going to sit until it gets played sometime in June or July. Didn’t even submit my paperwork for the plates correctly, kind of important to follow thru
JUST DON'T
Drove 550 miles round trip on the word and carefully crafted pictures to find the Toyota van not anything close to what was represented. It was a premium priced, low miles Toyota Sienna limited premium awd van. The dealership represents the stereotypical used car mentality in dealing with their customers. I was embarrassed that I fell for the phone/email tactics, was embarrassed in front of my wife and also ashamed that I drove my 6 months pregnant wife 13 hours total, fatiguing her already challenged state, to purchase a car from a dealership that had no qualms about misrepresenting the truth. I could never recommend this dealership for a purchase, repair, service, or anything that relied on any level of trust. if they would lie about something that became so obvious within a minute of me approaching the car imagine if you were left to trust them in regards to the safe repair of your families vehicle. NO Chance. Regard this as you approach this dealership with a car that anyone you love would enter and trust it to be safe because they said so.
BE VERY CAREFUL FINANCE OFFICE
They will tell you if your a member of COSTCO you will get a 3,000 warranty AT NO COST check before signing . They'll also say WOW you must have amazing credit.........Then they say oh all your docs will pop up in your email . Just don't tell you 6 hrs later. Also a basically new vehicle a few thousand miles and 1 key cant find the other one. When you call NO ONE not sales person nor finance is available and does not call you back.
Good day
From check in to completion of the service I was treated cordially, effect, and respectfully. The time to reception to completion was very good.
Oil Change
Brought 2017 GMC Acadia Denali in for Oil Change maintenance. Told me it would be about an hour, but was actually done in about 1/2 hour. Pretty quick and pretty good stock in the snack area.
Great service
Very pleased with the great service! Easy to schedule appointment online and great people to work with. Very nice waiting area!
Great Job
Employees were great to deal with. Service was on time and as promissed
buyer
pleasantly surprised. First dealership purchase since 1987. Things have changed for the better, at lest at Beaverton Buick GMC.
Great service
Very pleased with the quick and courteous service and the nice area to wait in
SIERRA SLT
Great job in fixing the issue
Nicely Done!
Dalton was a great help in checking in, communication about the repair.
Great place
From the purchase of my 2017 GMC, the service department and the parts department, this dealership has earned my business. The service advisor paid close attention to my concern and was able to properly repair my vehicle. While at the dealership I went to the parts department and purchased transmission fluid and a filter. While changing the fluid at home I realized that I received the wrong filter. I called and the parts manager was very accommodating and actually had the correct filter delivered to my home. I live outside of Oregon City! Great service and will definitely come back.
Outstanding service
Excellent all around
GMC Truck Cover Installation
They did a great job of installing the cover and when I came back with some questions, they did a great job of explaining how this top works as it was different from my prior top. There are some accessories that were on back order, but I am confident they will be installed correctly
Buick Purchase
Tom was our salesman and did a great job for us. We were only looking and bought the car we wanted to see the same day. Eric was great to work with and help us with the purchase.
1 Comments
Brake issue
I had an unusual breakdown with my brake's and these guys were all over it. I needed my car back in the morning. In at 8:00, out at 10:00. Great job.
1 Comments
service
Katie was great to work with. She was professional and made us feel the mechanical problem we were experiencing would be taken care of. We would not hesitate to bring our vehicle back for service again in the future.
1 Comments
