Buyer beware
by 07/28/2021on
They will not fully disclose known recalls and will lie to protect themselves. They have been cold and rude when I have tried to deal with them directly. The car I purchased from them needed an engine replacement 2 months after I bought it. I didn't own it long enough to even have the oil changed or receive my plates. Buy elsewhere!!!
Paid for a car in cash and never received the title!
by 07/14/2021on
Paid for a car in cash and never received the title! We purchased a vehicle from Buick GMC of Beaverton in January of 2021. We paid for this vehicle in cash and were promised that the title of the vehicle would be sent to us within 30 days. We have contacted this dealership multiple times to obtain the title that is rightfully ours for the vehicle we paid for in full, and have been given the run around with their staff. Their licensing clerk is conveniently never in the office, and the sales department passes the buck. The DMV is able to see the title status through their online software and it still hasn't been put into our name. We have filed a complaint with the Oregon State DMV Dealer Investigation regarding this issue. It has now been 6 months since we purchased this vehicle and we still haven't received the title. We're no longer able to drive the vehicle because the temporary registration that we were provided has expired! Do yourself a favor and avoid this dealership at all costs. This dealership sells cars that they do not have the titles for!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
DONT EVER BUY A VEHICLE HERE
by 05/19/2021on
I dont even know where to start with this. If you are looking to buy a vehicle here run!!!! I bought a truck and a little after a month check engine light comes on and starts shifting bad. Take it back to the dealership and they tell me it needs a whole new transmission. After a couple of coupons it would be $6000. No way that they didn't know it was going out. They knew that they were selling me a vehicle with a major issue. After lots of arguing back and forth they go to fix the vehicle(at my cost). They give me a loaner car that had 53 miles to empty, the person before me left trash and long blond hair all over the interior, and grass covering the floor boards. Not even a care to wipe the oily fingerprints from the stereo before giving it to me. Just what I wanted during a pandemic. Long story short do NOT buy a vehicle here. Never felt so screwed by a dealership in my life.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Tried to sell me a lemon
by 04/27/2021on
Payton and Jason helped my partner and I initiate the purchase of a car they currently have. (4/26/21) A 2013 subaru crosstrek, orange with 125k. Thank goodness we paid for a third party inspection. This crosstrek was found to need thousands of dollars in repairs just to get this car to a point where you can safely drive it. Yeah, that's right, they allowed both my partner and I, along with whoever else test drive this unsafe car. It's as if the dealership did zero work to inspect the car; it had cut vacuum seals, half a dozen oil leaks, one of which was in the engine... The engine had also been replaced with a refurbished one, which wasn't in the car fax. What a surprise after a minutes long diatribe payton went on with my partner about the "integrity" of this dealership and it's "high standards". If you plan on buying a car from this "dealership" please, get a third party inspection. Y'all are running some sort of scam if you don't even inspect your cars and fix them to get them in SAFE WORKING ORDER FOR TEST DRIVES. I would seriously be embarrassed to work there after that experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Exemplary Customer Service
by 12/05/2020on
Jeff Elicker and Brian Oringdulph were amazing to work with. In addition to ensuring that the car buying process was as safe and painless as possible they were generally just a delight to work with. 10/10
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
DO NOT BUY HERE!!! DO NOT GET REPAIRS HERE!!! DO NOT BUY LAD STOCK!!!
by 07/18/2020on
I bought a vehicle here 7/9/2020. On 7/10/2020 I discovered the rotors were bad. Called the number I was given should I have any problems and was met with a voicemail that said do not leave a message try someone else. I emailed said person and was told they would take care of it personally. Got a call from someone else that said bring it in on Tuesday. 7/14/2020 On Tuesday got there to discover I had no appointment (wonder why I could not bring it in Friday and leave with no appointment) and the third party that met with me Tuesday since the other two guys were off that day says they have no idea when it will be looked at or done. Then gives me keys to some used car they are selling with 36000 miles on it and not enough gas to get home and back and no room for my family to go on vacation camping. Great job so far.... 7/15/2020 Wednesday update by text message: Waiting on parts 7/16/2020 Thursday text update: Still waiting on parts I call to find out about rotors form the parts dept. They say we can get them today and we will try and get the truck done today. 7/17/2020 Friday update: still waiting on parts (ridiculous) This is a GMC dealer that proclaims to be the largest in the area but they do not have rotors for their own GMC trucks and cannot get them in? I wish I could just return the truck and forget I ever did business here. Instead I have a truck I have not been able to drive since I bought it. This dealership is terrible and once the sale is made they don't give a crap about the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Misrepresented Ad
by 04/26/2020on
Drove from Salem to look at a jeep that appeared to be a pretty good price, but upon inquiring about the 3 piece hardtop that was in the Ad and on the sticker, we were told no, it doesn't have one and it is a misprint. What a waste of our time. It would be a fair price with both soft and hard tops, but it only has the soft top. Hard tops are $2000, this is hardly an advertised good deal. Very disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 Comments
Lack of communication
by 04/15/2020on
It is amazing how quickly they lose the ability to finish the sales process after the sale. Gave me less than a 30 day permit during a Coronavirus epidemic for which my car is now going to sit until it gets played sometime in June or July. Didn’t even submit my paperwork for the plates correctly, kind of important to follow thru
JUST DON'T
by 12/28/2019on
Drove 550 miles round trip on the word and carefully crafted pictures to find the Toyota van not anything close to what was represented. It was a premium priced, low miles Toyota Sienna limited premium awd van. The dealership represents the stereotypical used car mentality in dealing with their customers. I was embarrassed that I fell for the phone/email tactics, was embarrassed in front of my wife and also ashamed that I drove my 6 months pregnant wife 13 hours total, fatiguing her already challenged state, to purchase a car from a dealership that had no qualms about misrepresenting the truth. I could never recommend this dealership for a purchase, repair, service, or anything that relied on any level of trust. if they would lie about something that became so obvious within a minute of me approaching the car imagine if you were left to trust them in regards to the safe repair of your families vehicle. NO Chance. Regard this as you approach this dealership with a car that anyone you love would enter and trust it to be safe because they said so.
Willing to go the extra steps
by 12/24/2019on
My experience was very positive. I came into Beaverton GMC with a set price in mind that I wanted to spend and the staff made that happen and was willing to work with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BE VERY CAREFUL FINANCE OFFICE
by 11/19/2019on
They will tell you if your a member of COSTCO you will get a 3,000 warranty AT NO COST check before signing . They'll also say WOW you must have amazing credit.........Then they say oh all your docs will pop up in your email . Just don't tell you 6 hrs later. Also a basically new vehicle a few thousand miles and 1 key cant find the other one. When you call NO ONE not sales person nor finance is available and does not call you back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Good day
by 07/12/2019on
From check in to completion of the service I was treated cordially, effect, and respectfully. The time to reception to completion was very good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Oil Change
by 05/08/2019on
Brought 2017 GMC Acadia Denali in for Oil Change maintenance. Told me it would be about an hour, but was actually done in about 1/2 hour. Pretty quick and pretty good stock in the snack area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/29/2019on
Very pleased with the great service! Easy to schedule appointment online and great people to work with. Very nice waiting area!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Job
by 01/27/2019on
Employees were great to deal with. Service was on time and as promissed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
buyer
by 01/11/2019on
pleasantly surprised. First dealership purchase since 1987. Things have changed for the better, at lest at Beaverton Buick GMC.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/12/2018on
Very pleased with the quick and courteous service and the nice area to wait in
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
SIERRA SLT
by 10/28/2018on
Great job in fixing the issue
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Nicely Done!
by 10/26/2018on
Dalton was a great help in checking in, communication about the repair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great place
by 10/06/2018on
From the purchase of my 2017 GMC, the service department and the parts department, this dealership has earned my business. The service advisor paid close attention to my concern and was able to properly repair my vehicle. While at the dealership I went to the parts department and purchased transmission fluid and a filter. While changing the fluid at home I realized that I received the wrong filter. I called and the parts manager was very accommodating and actually had the correct filter delivered to my home. I live outside of Oregon City! Great service and will definitely come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
