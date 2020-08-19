Koda is amazing!
08/19/2020
Koda is amazing. He made the process so simple and easy. I will be coming back to see him for any other car buying needs!
08/19/2020
Best purchase experience ever
08/11/2020
Excellent experience all around and the truck exceeded my expectations. I did a ton of research on large and small trucks and contacted a few dealerships about specific models. I picked Lithia Nissan in Eugene because the sales person, James, was so professional and a great listener.
Great experience
05/11/2020
James, our salesperson was fantastic in his approach in finding us a vehicle that would work for us. Thanks to James and all the sale team at Lithia Nissan.
Service review
06/24/2018
They always stand behind their work. I always feel like I can trust them.
Why I come back to Lithia
05/18/2018
I like shopping at Lithia Nissan. No pressure, great service and pricing. I especially like sales with incentives to help make a purchase a enjoyable.
Very Happy
05/06/2018
Very courteous and professional. Thanks for a great visit.
Family like feeling and great results
04/26/2018
I have been working with this dealership for a long time... I owned a 1994 Sentra.. traded up to a 2012 Rogue and have never, ever been dissatisfied with the car[s] or the dealership. The people in the service department are top notch. I am not sure how they do it with so many utilizing their services, but when I walk in, it feels like family. They know my car and they know me. A great place but even better people.
My review
04/26/2018
This was a great buying experience. Billy the sales rep was perfect. He was kind, professional, knowledgeable, knowledgable, not pushy, listened to our wants and needs and work for our best closure
outstanding
03/24/2018
the guys in the shop are simply the best.....14 years of great service.........never once have I ben disappointed........I will never take my vehicle any where else.......thanks for putting together a great team
Found my Mom a Mini-van
03/09/2018
All the staff were friendly and went out of their way to make a deal we found was a winner for us. They then cleaned the van up after our test drive AND filled it with gas. Paul has followed up to make sure we are happy with the purchase and to see if there's anything he can do for us.
Best car dealership ever!!
02/24/2018
I am so happy with my purchase. Nick showed me 2 cars (both Nissan) and i liked them both but i wanted the mileage on one of the cars and the extras on the other car. Nick went on a search on the computer to search for cars that might work out. It was freezing outside so it was nice to be inside with coffee and hot chocolate instead of going from car to car outside. Nick found me the perfect car. It was newer than the other 2 cars we had seen and had way lower miles and had warranties since it had such low miles and is a 2017. This was the best experience. Nick wasn't pushy and he was very friendly and really listened to what i wanted instead of trying to push me into buying something i didn't want. I ended up with a 2017 Nissan Altima. I haven't ever owned a car over a 2005 so it's really nice and exciting you have such a nice vehicle! I will (And have been) recommending that people go to this car dealership. Nick and Jordan were both wonderful people to work with in purchasing a car. Jordan got me an amazing low rate on interest for my remaining loan and was really good at explaining everything to me. I really appreciate both of these guys! They're the best. I usually hate car shopping but not anymore. I'll definitely be going back to this dealership for future cat purchases!
Great customer service
02/04/2018
Ive been bringing my vehicles to Lithia for service for years. I have owned many Nissans and Datsuns, and have always been very happy with the service people. I highly recommend it to my friends and take all my vehicles there.
Lease
01/30/2018
We received the best experience from the Nissan of Eugene team. It was painless and easy. We will defiantly go back. Steven the GM, Billy in sales, Dennis the sales manager and Brendan in finance went above and beyond to ensure we were taken care of.
Awesome
01/17/2018
Awesome service experience and I would return. Service advisor did a 100% job
first oil change
09/26/2017
Dropped the car off for its first oil change. Got it back at promised time and sparkling clean -- better than before.
the most helpful staff
09/17/2017
The team at lithia nissan of eugene were top notch and helped me though my purchase of a 2009 nissan altima coupe. Iv'e been looking for this model for some time now and when I saw they had what I was after they made my purchase quick and painless. Thank you Billy and Dennis...
Quality service
08/13/2017
The did it faster and cheaper than they quoted me.
Thank you
07/17/2017
When I walked into the service department, the service guy asked how he could help me, I let him know that I needed an oil change and tire rotation. He got my keys and let me know it would be about 45 minutes. I have no complaints about customer service. They seem to be efficient in their job and are able to get their customers in and out in a timely manner. Thank you!!
Great Nissan Warranty Service
05/22/2017
I am grateful that Nissan has paid 3 times for the repair of my air-bag sensor system in my 4-year-old Leaf. I am hopeful that this latest repair will be the last one needed!
New Rogue SV
05/18/2017
We came here to buy our third Nissan after a great experience with the Service department. We needed our vehicle to haul long sea kayaks and bikes. Our first contact was online, looking for the trade-in estimate of our little Versa sedan. A two-person team traded off helping us through two in-person visits and several rounds of email questions. Very low pressure and helpful. Listened to our needs (best gas mileage possible, selective extra bells and whistles, budget target) and helped eliminate possibilities (pick-up truck), ultimately matching us with best fit. We chose a leasing option for the first time for the low monthly payments. A car is a scary big purchase, and this has been my best experience yet. The process felt fair, respectful, well-paced, and professional.
Awesome service!
05/08/2017
The service was impeccable! The staff was excellent and friendly as always.
